‘Gimme Shelter’: Making sense of the Proposition 19 property tax measure

California voters face a complicated ballot measure about property taxes in Proposition 19. The measure, backed by the California Assn. of Realtors, would expand a property tax break for homeowners 55 and older when they move. It would also curtail a tax break for the children of homeowners who currently keep their parents lower property tax payments upon inheritance — even when those properties are used as rentals or second homes.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we break down the intricacies of Proposition 19 and talk about the measure’s potential winners and losers. Our guests are David Wolfe, a consultant with the Yes on 19 campaign and Sara Kimberlin, a senior policy analyst with the California Budget & Policy Center, who has analyzed the measure.

“ Gimme Shelter ,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .

Advertisement