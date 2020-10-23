Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Housing & Homelessness

‘Gimme Shelter’: Making sense of the Proposition 19 property tax measure

A sale pending sign is posted in front of a home in San Anselmo, Calif.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
Oct. 23, 2020
2:33 PM
California voters face a complicated ballot measure about property taxes in Proposition 19. The measure, backed by the California Assn. of Realtors, would expand a property tax break for homeowners 55 and older when they move. It would also curtail a tax break for the children of homeowners who currently keep their parents lower property tax payments upon inheritance — even when those properties are used as rentals or second homes.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we break down the intricacies of Proposition 19 and talk about the measure’s potential winners and losers. Our guests are David Wolfe, a consultant with the Yes on 19 campaign and Sara Kimberlin, a senior policy analyst with the California Budget & Policy Center, who has analyzed the measure.

Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters.

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Play and Overcast.

Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times.

