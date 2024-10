In 2017, Los Angeles County voters approved Measure H, a quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless services. If not renewed, the tax will expire in 2027.

A coalition of large nonprofits, homeless service providers and labor unions is now backing a measure that would replace Measure H two years before it expires and raise the tax rate to a half cent per dollar. The tax would remain in effect indefinitely unless repealed by voters.

Because Measure A qualified for the ballot by citizen initiative, it is exempt from the two-thirds majority required of government-initiated taxes. It requires a simple majority for passage.

If approved, Measure A is estimated to raise more than $1 billion annually.