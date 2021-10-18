‘Gimme Shelter’: California’s new housing police

Every eight years, cities across California have to plan for housing so that there’s enough room for people to live here. And we’re in the thick of that process right now. Even at a time when growth is slowing, the state’s hot economy and overcrowded living situations are pushing communities to have to set aside a lot of land for new homes.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to enforce the state’s zoning rules through a process that, as detailed in a 2017 Times investigation, historically has been toothless. One of the governor’s new initiatives is the creation of what he’s calling the Housing Accountability Unit, which is enlisting more than a two dozen employees in the state housing department to ensure local communities follow the law.

Our guest is Victoria Fierce, director of operations for the California Renters Legal Advocacy, a group that has sued cities across the state over their denial of housing developments.

“Gimme Shelter,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Manuela Tobías, housing reporter for CalMatters.

