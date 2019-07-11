Glendale couple sue fertility clinic, saying their embryo was implanted into wrong woman

The Manukyans said they did not suspect anything was wrong with the IVF treatments until early April, when the chief operations officer of the clinic, Yumie Lee, asked the couple to come in for a cheek swab to get their DNA. Lee called it a “routine quality check procedure,” the suit says. At this meeting, Lee refused to thoroughly explain what the reason for the cheek swab test was, Anni Manukyan said. When she asked whether anything was wrong with the embryos, Lee laughed and told her, “Don’t worry; your embryos are completely fine,” Anni Manukyan said.