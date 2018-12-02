College football voters set matchups for New Year's bowl games

With the final four teams announced earlier in the day, College Football Playoff voters turned their attention to the prestigious New Year’s Six bowl games.
Some of the matchups are determined by contractual obligation, such as the Rose Bowl game between Big Ten champion No. 6 Ohio State and Pac-12 champion No. 9 Washington.
The Orange Bowl will get one CFP semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma, the Cotton will get the other between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.
As for the others, the selection committee set the order like this:
Fiesta: No. 11 Louisiana State (9-3) vs. No. 8 Central Florida (12-0)
Sugar: No. 15 Texas (9-4) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2)
Peach: No. 10 Florida (9-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan (10-2)