Dodgers Dugout: You kids can stay on my lawn

Will Smith, who hit the game-winning homer Sunday, has “outstanding athleticism for a catcher, and it translates into quality defense behind the plate. His average-to-solid arm strength plays as a plus because he has quick footwork. With his soft hands and agility, he receives and frames well, and he also has shown he's a capable third baseman and passable second baseman. Los Angeles has had Smith add loft to his right-handed swing, and he has shown more power than he did at Louisville while seeing his strikeout rate soar from 10 percent in college to 24 percent in his first three years as a pro. He probably won't produce much in the way of batting average, but he could provide 15 to 20 homers per season along with a healthy amount of walks. He also has solid speed and can steal an occasional base.”