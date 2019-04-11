Celebrate the transcontinental railroad on a weekend escape in Utah

A century before Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, America was abuzz with news of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad, an equally momentous feat for that era. On May 10, 1869, two locomotives — one from Sacramento, the other from Omaha — met on a remote stretch of track at Promontory Point, Utah. I’m a train buff so last fall I visited the remote Golden Spike National Historical Park. Finding the place, about 90 miles northwest of Salt Lake City, gave me fits even with GPS. Once I did, I enjoyed the reenactment by steam engines that chug to within a few feet of each other, just as they did 150 years ago. The tab for two, excluding transportation: $120 for a room at the Bigelow Hotel, $30 for a meal at JC’s Country Diner and $10 for park admission.