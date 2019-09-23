Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses

The women weren’t the only ones adding a punch of color to this year’s purple carpet. Exhibit A: Sterling K. Brown, whose Brioni ensemble paired a raspberry-colored peak-lapel tuxedo jacket and matching bow with a black dress shirt, black trousers and black pocket square. It made him one of our best-dressed men of the entire evening. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)