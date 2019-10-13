9 Images
John, Lautner, R.M. Schindler and the Brady Bunch House -- Four Hours in Studio City
A self-driven architecture tour featuring works by John Lautner, R.M. Schindler and the Brady Bunch House.
The Brady Bunch house, a split-level home in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood,was used for all outdoor representations of the television family home. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The Kallis House in Studio City, designed by master architect R. M. Schindler, is a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.
(Ricardo De Aratanha/Los Angeles Times)
(Ricardo De Aratanha/Los Angeles Times)
The unusual construction of Lautner’s octagonal Chemosphere has helped it weather earthquakes and heavy rains. (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)
Lingenbrink shops by Rudolph Schindler (1939-42) a strip-mall prototype, now called Coldwater Curve in Studio City. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
The Grossman House a remarkable, mid-century modern ‘house of glass’ constructed primarily of steel, aluminum by Raphael Soriano. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
The Laurelwood Apartments near Ventura Blvd. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
The Six Chow House is a gastropub in Studio City. (Allison Zaucha/For Los Angeles Times)
Tracy Sehier (left) plays with her daughter Kamia Sehier (center) with Morgan Jines at the Six Chow House. (Allison Zaucha/For Los Angeles Times)
R.M. Schindler made rental living ultra-stylish with his 1940s design for the Laurelwood Apartments in Studio City. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
1/9