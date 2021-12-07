Share
Low-dose cannabis? It’s more popular than you think - Green Room

By Adam Tschorn
Erik Himmelsbach-WeinsteinMark E. PottsCody Long
Welcome to the Green Room, our new video series that focuses on California’s cannabis commerce and culture hosted by Los Angeles Times cannabis expert and herbal enthusiast Adam Tschorn.

In our first episode, we explore an interesting trend in the cannabis market: low-dose options. Why are more companies launching product lines around low-dose cannabis? We travel to Santa Rosa, Calif. to attend the busines-to-business tradeshow, Hall of Flowers, to ask them.
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”