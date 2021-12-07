Low-dose cannabis? It’s more popular than you think - Green Room

Welcome to the Green Room, our new video series that focuses on California’s cannabis commerce and culture hosted by Los Angeles Times cannabis expert and herbal enthusiast Adam Tschorn.



In our first episode, we explore an interesting trend in the cannabis market: low-dose options. Why are more companies launching product lines around low-dose cannabis? We travel to Santa Rosa, Calif. to attend the busines-to-business tradeshow, Hall of Flowers, to ask them.