Starting a pot business in California: A cautionary tale | The Green Room

What’s it like to be a craft cannabis cultivator trying to grow legal weed in California? There are probably as many different answers to — and stories about — that as there are pot farms across the Golden State. And one of those stories belongs to Lex Corwin, the 28-year-old founder and Chief Executive of Stone Road Farms, a brand that’s got its headquarters in Venice just steps from the Pacific Ocean and a cluster of greenhouses 400 miles due north on a remote Nevada City hilltop.