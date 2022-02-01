A pot pipe that stands the test of time | The Green Room
Fifty years after Phil Jergenson invented the Proto Pipe, a weed smoking contraption that’s the gold standard (brass, actually) of getting high, he and his brother Richard are introducing new generations of cannabis imbibers to the OG pipe.
