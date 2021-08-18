7 mandatory pieces to bring your fall style in L.A. down to Mars

This story is part of Parents Are Cool!, the third issue of Image, which explores the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care. See the full package here.
1. Gucci
Gucci, which is celebrating its centennial, offers its take on a recent fashion moment with its men’s Basket sneakers. The new Italian-crafted, lace-up sneakers, which are primarily made from an eco-friendly fabric called Demetra, are 1990s-inspired footwear and come in multiple colorways. Also available in women’s sizes. $950. gucci.com
2. Topi
Billing itself as “climatic skincare,” new brand Topi recently introduced two products that contain active botanicals as well as 300 milligrams of anti-inflammatory cannabidiol. Ingredients for Snow Serum include vitamin B3, olive squalane, rice bran and rose flower water, while Sun Serum is made from vitamin C, gotu kola, sea buckthorn and neroli flower water. $95 each. topibotanic.com
3. BTFL
The BTFL overshirt is 100% linen, cut for a comfortable fit and made in the City of Angels. Its outer design features hand-printed circles made from wood blocks and vegetable dye. Available in sizes small through XXL. $325. btflstudio.com
4. Bea Bongiasca
Jewelry designer Bea Bongiasca’s fun and whimsical pieces — necklaces, earrings and rings — have been worn by Kim Kardashian, among others. Bongiasca’s Baby Vine rings come in several colors and include various gemstones. $675. beabongiasca.com
5. Montblanc X Maison Kitsuné
Want to shut out the world with music and style? Montblanc X Maison Kitsuné's MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones offer smartwatch connectivity and an airline adapter. $770. montblanc.com
6. Rocky Barnes
The colorful Bright Side by Rocky Barnes collection includes “Magic Mushroom”-print loungewear for women and men that’s perfect for late-summer relaxing. $68 to $108. thebrightsidebyrockybarnes.com
7. Jenn Streicher X Zoë Chicco
Jenn Streicher X Zoë Chicco’s collaborative “Go for It” necklace comes in 14-karat yellow gold, white gold and rose gold with pavé diamonds over the center “o.” $925. Also available without diamonds for $550. zoechicco.com