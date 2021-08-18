This L.A. couple can heal you with houseplants. How? Extensive. Plant. Therapy

This story is part of Parents Are Cool!, the third issue of Image, which explores the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care. See the full package here.

Our work is essentially a form of therapy. Watering your plants, cleaning off their leaves, pruning the not-so-hot-looking ones, taking a cut from one plant to turn that into more plants, talking to them — the ability to watch something you have taken care of grow and become something healthy and fruitful is so rewarding. Word is that children do that too. That’s next. We’ll keep you updated on that.

So we say all that to say this: Houseplants mean growth. Houseplants mean love. Houseplants mean togetherness. Houseplants mean happiness. Houseplants mean peace. Houseplants mean belonging. Houseplants mean the world to us. We are trying to share that experience. Hopefully with what we’re doing, we can inspire the next person to purchase a plant, take a page out of our book and create something that makes them happy as well.

(Vino Feliciano)

(Vino Feliciano)

(Vino Feliciano)

Jon Perdomo and Jerrilyn Peralta are an L.A.-based couple who have decided to take their houseplant passion to the next level. With Plant Man P, they bring universal designs for those interested in streetwear, houseplants, or even both, not only giving you something fire to wear, but also providing you with an experience, a feeling and a sense of belonging to a community of likeminded individuals. IG: @byplantmanp

(Vino Feliciano)

