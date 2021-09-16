Image

7 mandatory fall pieces to make you forget about pumpkin spice

By Marques HarperDeputy Features Editor 
Collage of a woman, shoes, apparel
(Vanessa Vargas aka Golden Badger Claw / For The Times)

This is part of Image Issue 4, “Image Makers,” a paean to L.A.’s luminaries of style. In this issue, we pay tribute to the people and brands pushing fashion culture in the city forward.

Cartier [Un]Limited bracelet

Bracelet with diamond studs and onyx beads
(Antoine Pividori/Cartier)

This Cartier Clash [Un]Limited bracelet, part of the luxury brand’s new collection, is a showstopper with its diamond studs, onyx beads and rebellious punk vibe. Price available upon request. Info: 1 (800) 227-8437, cartier.com.

Bel-Air Athletics apparel

Bel-Air Athletics black jersey with yellow writing
(Nordstrom)

Unleash your inner Fresh Prince with Bel-Air Athletics’ tank top, hoodies, basketball shorts and other gear, part of New Concepts@Nordstrom’s Concept 014: Found in Translation: A New Language of American Style. $160 for the tank top, $135 for the basketball shorts. (Nordstrom will donate 5% of total sales from Concept 014 to Kids in Need of Defense and plans to donate a minimum of $25,000 to the organization, which offers social services for children and works to advance laws and policies related to their rights.) Available at nordstrom.com.

Loro Piana Sesia handbag

Loro Piana Sesia Micro handbag
(Loro Piana)

The new Loro Piana Sesia micro handbag is the perfect luxe leather bag for fall without fuss and logos. The bag, which has a removable strap, comes in Peacock Eye blue and Beehive golden brown. $2,750. Available at loropiana.com.

Amass Four Thieves lotion

Amass Four Thieves lotion
(AMASS)

Looking for an L.A. twist of the scent of the season? Amass Four Thieves lotion offers a vibrant autumnal smell thanks to allspice, cinnamon, clove and eucalyptus. $60. Available at amass.com.

Sentaler wrap coat

Sentaler Plaid Notched Collar Wrap Coat
(Mark Binks / Sentaler)

The limited-edition Sentaler plaid notched collar wrap coat is made from alpaca fabric in a plaid combo of orange, olive and taupe and features an oversize notched lapel. $1,750. Available at sentaler.com.

APL sneakers

Athletic Propulsion Labs Streamline sneaker with cheetah print
(APL)

Athletic Propulsion Labs’ Streamline sneakers for men and women were inspired by a trip to Japan. They feature APL’s new FutureFoam and come in a variety of colors including neon, white and blue as well as leopard and rose dust. $300. Available at athleticpropulsionlabs.com.

Fendi sunglasses

Fendi sunglasses
(Fendi)

Go back to the future with the oversize Fendi Technicolor FS Fendi Fashion Show sunglasses with a single silver-mirrored lens with an allover FF logo. $590. (A bright blue version of the shades without the lens logo is on offer for $560.) Available at fendi.com.

ImageLifestyleFashion
Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy features editor at the Los Angeles Times and the deputy editor of Image magazine. He previously worked at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas and the Roanoke Times in Virginia, and his work has appeared in the New York Times, the Oregonian and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of New Jersey, he graduated with a degree in English from Rutgers University.

