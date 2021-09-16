7 mandatory fall pieces to make you forget about pumpkin spice

(Vanessa Vargas aka Golden Badger Claw / For The Times)

This is part of Image Issue 4, “Image Makers,” a paean to L.A.’s luminaries of style. In this issue, we pay tribute to the people and brands pushing fashion culture in the city forward.

Cartier [Un]Limited bracelet

(Antoine Pividori/Cartier)

This Cartier Clash [Un]Limited bracelet, part of the luxury brand’s new collection, is a showstopper with its diamond studs, onyx beads and rebellious punk vibe. Price available upon request. Info: 1 (800) 227-8437, cartier.com.

Bel-Air Athletics apparel

(Nordstrom)

Unleash your inner Fresh Prince with Bel-Air Athletics’ tank top, hoodies, basketball shorts and other gear, part of New Concepts@Nordstrom’s Concept 014: Found in Translation: A New Language of American Style. $160 for the tank top, $135 for the basketball shorts. (Nordstrom will donate 5% of total sales from Concept 014 to Kids in Need of Defense and plans to donate a minimum of $25,000 to the organization, which offers social services for children and works to advance laws and policies related to their rights.) Available at nordstrom.com.

Loro Piana Sesia handbag

(Loro Piana)

The new Loro Piana Sesia micro handbag is the perfect luxe leather bag for fall without fuss and logos. The bag, which has a removable strap, comes in Peacock Eye blue and Beehive golden brown. $2,750. Available at loropiana.com.

Amass Four Thieves lotion

(AMASS)

Looking for an L.A. twist of the scent of the season? Amass Four Thieves lotion offers a vibrant autumnal smell thanks to allspice, cinnamon, clove and eucalyptus. $60. Available at amass.com.

Sentaler wrap coat

(Mark Binks / Sentaler)

The limited-edition Sentaler plaid notched collar wrap coat is made from alpaca fabric in a plaid combo of orange, olive and taupe and features an oversize notched lapel. $1,750. Available at sentaler.com.

APL sneakers

(APL)

Athletic Propulsion Labs’ Streamline sneakers for men and women were inspired by a trip to Japan. They feature APL’s new FutureFoam and come in a variety of colors including neon, white and blue as well as leopard and rose dust. $300. Available at athleticpropulsionlabs.com.

Fendi sunglasses

(Fendi)

Go back to the future with the oversize Fendi Technicolor FS Fendi Fashion Show sunglasses with a single silver-mirrored lens with an allover FF logo. $590. (A bright blue version of the shades without the lens logo is on offer for $560.) Available at fendi.com.

