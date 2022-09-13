Advertisement
Image

Essentials

Deep dives on L.A. fashion staples the city loves and that show love right back.

Photo essay on carpets for Image magazine, issue 11 - Renovation

‘Chic’ carpet is the interior design trend born from the dustbin of American culture

Eventually, everything tired, clichéd or boring is rediscovered. In L.A., what has come back around is a flooring tradition that’s among the most heinous scourges on the human race

Widny Bazile for Image Issue 10 Trend Analysis Jackets. Art Direction by neonhoney Los Angeles Times. Styling, hair and makeup by Widny Bazile; Assisted by Jamal Wade. Model: Lia Bass

Is there really a correct jacket for L.A.?

Who says you don’t need outerwear in your closet in L.A.? How to find the perfect jacket in a city of microclimates and many moods.

Gabrielle Ebron and Xochi Chimalli pose in front of a teal backdrop wearing l.a.Eyeworks sunglasses

You haven’t truly made it in L.A. if you’ve never worn glasses from l.a.Eyeworks

To rock a pair of the iconic frames is to immediately signal to people around you that you don’t just want to stand out; you need to.

Essay on chest hair for Image magazine, issue 8.

How exposed chest hair became the accessory of choice in the desert

Lose a button. Exposed chest hair is the accessory of choice in the desert, where rules can be bent ever so slightly.

Trend Analysis: Dodger hat for Issue 06 of the Image magazine.

How the Dodgers hat became the universal symbol of L.A. love

The Dodgers’ hat is bigger than baseball. The interlocking L-A is iconic, and to see it on someone’s head is to feel an instant kinship.

Goes with the Bootleg story for the Image magazine, issue 02. Photograph by Dustin Snipes / For The Times; background by Clay Hickson / For The Times

Merch bootleggers are reclaiming L.A.'s sports franchises from the billionaires

L.A.'s most essential fashion: bootleg Dodgers, Lakers merch

