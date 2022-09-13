Advertisement
My go-to

Personal reflections on the fashion objects that hold special places in our hearts.

For Image magazine, issue 10. Turquoise jewelry

I like my bling to match my skin. But this turquoise ring is my inheritance

I am not the modern, modest Muslim lady my mother wanted, nor the good wife my grandfather must have envisioned in a daughter-in-law or granddaughter. The old bling glares and guards me.

Trend/My Go-to: Jamilah Lemieux's bra. prop styling by Cody Rogers.

Toppling the myth of the motherly aesthetic by going topless in L.A.

My go-to L.A. fashion: going topless in my “hot girl” bra

Jade Chang denim jacket for the Image magazine, issue 02.

I manifested the perfect jean jacket and the Melrose gods delivered

L.A. fashion trends: my jean jacket from the Melrose gods

Artist Clifford Prince King's intepretation of a story for the Image Magazine, Issue 01. Story is by Justin Torres, an essay on Gold Chains.

The gold chain that got away

Justin Torres reflects on what happens when the one thing you’ve never lost finally disappears

Illustration of a woman wearing Audrey Hepburn- and Givenchy-inspired black dress and cloche hat.

Freedom is wearing a hat like Audrey Hepburn

This story is part of our issue on Remembrance, a time-traveling journey through the L.A. experience — past, present and future.

