Image

The fits are giving Camp Flog Gnaw

The fits are giving Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Julissa JamesStaff Writer 
Photography by 
Mariah Tauger
What’s that old adage? If you want to know what the kids are wearing, go to Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. After a four-year hiatus, the sold-out festival came back with a lineup featuring the likes of Ice Spice, the Hillbillies (a.k.a. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), Fuerza Regida, Kali Uchis and SZA this past weekend, luring everyone cool and under the age of 25 within a 5,000-mile radius (and far beyond). In the spirit of their patron saint — the festival’s founder, Tyler, the Creator — the crowd’s fashion was just as integral to the experience as the music at Dodger Stadium. From 10-year-old Tyler cosplayers, to crafty homemade conversation pieces, to gorpcore enthusiasts in the name of “camp” — Camp Flog Gnaw saw it all in terms of style.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Moneé Sanders, writer, North Carolina. @spirituallilyme

Moniqua Sanders, works in the state government in the department of insurance, North Carolina. @etherealill_

Outfit details: Everything hand-sewn by their mother, Monique Sanders.

Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Cato, painter, London. @cato.ink

Outfit details: Doc Martens boots, Ed Hardy jeans, spray-painted tank top.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Ben Guerrero, student, Orange County. @beng.mp3

Outfit details: Puma X Fenty boots, Jaded London cargo pants, Amazon belt, Boiler Room cropped tee, thrifted vest, Buffalo Exchange sunglasses.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Traci Nzuve, student, L.A.

Outfit details: Skirt and long-sleeve top from Urban Outfitters, thrifted belt, Steve Madden boots, Shein sunglasses.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Khushi Lamb, student, Irvine. @khushicarol

Outfit details: Urban Outfitters pants, Zara top, Nordstrom hat.

Abby Hermosillo, student, Irvine. @abbyherm

Outfit details: New Balance shoes, borrowed pants, Tiger Mist top, Lululemon bag, Amazon sunglasses.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Sabbath Taylor, musician, L.A. @realblacksabbath

Outfit details: Harley Davidson boots, Carter Rene Holst skirt, thrifted vest, borrowed scarf.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Eduardo Bermudez, designer and owner of Oblivion, Porterville. @spicyeduardo

Outfit details: Handmade bouquet pants.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Summer Mustafa, Whole Foods employee, Maryland.

Outfit details: Everything from Depop.

Jordan Tackie, Trader Joe’s employee, Maryland.

Outfit details: Shein top and jeans, thrifted shoes.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Leilany Arellano, aspiring nail tech, the Valley. @leyxny

Outfit details: Shein top and hat, nails by Leilany Arellano.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Kayegadio, artist, South Central. @kayegadio

Outfit details: Air Jordan 1s, thrifted Guess pants, Menace shirt, Target sweater.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Iris Lis, administrative worker, Watts. @ddirtyyddann

Outfit details: Everything purchased from Depop.

Larissa Lopez, retail worker, El Monte. @lari.marie_

Outfit details: Everything purchased from Ross and T.J. Maxx.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Kailey Norton, student, Bay Area. @kaileynicholee

Outfit details: Doc Martens creepers, Spirit Halloween socks, @clart.fart dress.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Liv.e, musician, L.A. @_osun

Outfit details: Carl Da Creator Spiritual War Veteran puffer coat, Ya Tu Sabe pants, hat from overseas.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tommy Burrell, model, from L.A., living in New York. @tommyychill

Outfit details: Doc Martens shoes, shorts from Mario’s in San Diego, Golf Wang button-up, thrifted cardigan, homemade hat.

Kaia Mason, student and retail worker, from San Diego, living in New York. @kaianikole

Outfit details: Urban Outfitters loafers and socks, hand-me-down skirt and tank top.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
David Mora, social worker, Monrovia.

Outfit details: Ice Spice Betty Boop shirt purchased on Instagram, Shein skirt, Amazon gloves, hat and glasses.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Moy Silk, employee at Somewhere in D.C. and designer of TikTok-famous anime T-shirts, Washington, D.C. @moysilk

Outfit details: Norda shoes, Uniqlo socks, Needles H.D. BDU cargo pants, Aphex Twin T-shirt and Comme des Garçons backpack.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Ramsey, designer for Fear of God, Ladera Heights. @bymichaelramsey

Outfit details: Aimé Leon Dore shoes, Fear of God Essentials SS22 pants, vintage Boston Marathon jacket, Uniqlo bag.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Alexis Camel, teacher and designer, Salinas. @wannabeken

Outfit details: Hand-me-down shirt, vintage Camel jacket, Target earrings and sunglasses.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Fashion looks during the first day/night of Camp Flog Gnaw
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Evan Vielman, Tyler, the Creator enthusiast, North Hollywood.

Outfit details: Converse X Golf Wang shoes, Golf Wang socks, hand-me-down jorts, Target shirt, Golf Wang sweater, Amazon hat.

