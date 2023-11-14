The fits are giving Camp Flog Gnaw

What’s that old adage? If you want to know what the kids are wearing, go to Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. After a four-year hiatus, the sold-out festival came back with a lineup featuring the likes of Ice Spice, the Hillbillies (a.k.a. Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), Fuerza Regida, Kali Uchis and SZA this past weekend, luring everyone cool and under the age of 25 within a 5,000-mile radius (and far beyond). In the spirit of their patron saint — the festival’s founder, Tyler, the Creator — the crowd’s fashion was just as integral to the experience as the music at Dodger Stadium. From 10-year-old Tyler cosplayers, to crafty homemade conversation pieces, to gorpcore enthusiasts in the name of “camp” — Camp Flog Gnaw saw it all in terms of style.
Moneé Sanders, writer, North Carolina. @spirituallilyme
Moniqua Sanders, works in the state government in the department of insurance, North Carolina. @etherealill_
Outfit details: Everything hand-sewn by their mother, Monique Sanders.
Cato, painter, London. @cato.ink
Outfit details: Doc Martens boots, Ed Hardy jeans, spray-painted tank top.
Ben Guerrero, student, Orange County. @beng.mp3
Outfit details: Puma X Fenty boots, Jaded London cargo pants, Amazon belt, Boiler Room cropped tee, thrifted vest, Buffalo Exchange sunglasses.
Traci Nzuve, student, L.A.
Outfit details: Skirt and long-sleeve top from Urban Outfitters, thrifted belt, Steve Madden boots, Shein sunglasses.
Khushi Lamb, student, Irvine. @khushicarol
Outfit details: Urban Outfitters pants, Zara top, Nordstrom hat.
Abby Hermosillo, student, Irvine. @abbyherm
Outfit details: New Balance shoes, borrowed pants, Tiger Mist top, Lululemon bag, Amazon sunglasses.
Sabbath Taylor, musician, L.A. @realblacksabbath
Outfit details: Harley Davidson boots, Carter Rene Holst skirt, thrifted vest, borrowed scarf.
Eduardo Bermudez, designer and owner of Oblivion, Porterville. @spicyeduardo
Outfit details: Handmade bouquet pants.
Summer Mustafa, Whole Foods employee, Maryland.
Outfit details: Everything from Depop.
Jordan Tackie, Trader Joe’s employee, Maryland.
Outfit details: Shein top and jeans, thrifted shoes.
Leilany Arellano, aspiring nail tech, the Valley. @leyxny
Outfit details: Shein top and hat, nails by Leilany Arellano.
Kayegadio, artist, South Central. @kayegadio
Outfit details: Air Jordan 1s, thrifted Guess pants, Menace shirt, Target sweater.
Iris Lis, administrative worker, Watts. @ddirtyyddann
Outfit details: Everything purchased from Depop.
Larissa Lopez, retail worker, El Monte. @lari.marie_
Outfit details: Everything purchased from Ross and T.J. Maxx.
Kailey Norton, student, Bay Area. @kaileynicholee
Outfit details: Doc Martens creepers, Spirit Halloween socks, @clart.fart dress.
Liv.e, musician, L.A. @_osun
Outfit details: Carl Da Creator Spiritual War Veteran puffer coat, Ya Tu Sabe pants, hat from overseas.
Tommy Burrell, model, from L.A., living in New York. @tommyychill
Outfit details: Doc Martens shoes, shorts from Mario’s in San Diego, Golf Wang button-up, thrifted cardigan, homemade hat.
Kaia Mason, student and retail worker, from San Diego, living in New York. @kaianikole
Outfit details: Urban Outfitters loafers and socks, hand-me-down skirt and tank top.
David Mora, social worker, Monrovia.
Outfit details: Ice Spice Betty Boop shirt purchased on Instagram, Shein skirt, Amazon gloves, hat and glasses.
Moy Silk, employee at Somewhere in D.C. and designer of TikTok-famous anime T-shirts, Washington, D.C. @moysilk
Outfit details: Norda shoes, Uniqlo socks, Needles H.D. BDU cargo pants, Aphex Twin T-shirt and Comme des Garçons backpack.
Mike Ramsey, designer for Fear of God, Ladera Heights. @bymichaelramsey
Outfit details: Aimé Leon Dore shoes, Fear of God Essentials SS22 pants, vintage Boston Marathon jacket, Uniqlo bag.
Alexis Camel, teacher and designer, Salinas. @wannabeken
Outfit details: Hand-me-down shirt, vintage Camel jacket, Target earrings and sunglasses.
Evan Vielman, Tyler, the Creator enthusiast, North Hollywood.
Outfit details: Converse X Golf Wang shoes, Golf Wang socks, hand-me-down jorts, Target shirt, Golf Wang sweater, Amazon hat.