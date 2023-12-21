An L.A. holiday party hits a little different with Supervsn Studios and Union

Blxst at the Supervsn and Union holiday party at Soho Warehouse. (Emmanuel Camacho)

The line wrapped around Soho Warehouse for the Supervsn Studios X Union holiday party this month. The question was less: Who was all there? And more: Who wasn’t? Pushing through the thick sea of bodies bobbing their heads to Keyshia Cole and Frank Ocean in Soho Warehouse’s courtyard, partygoers were quite literally rubbing shoulders with Lauren Halsey, Maria Maea, Jay 305, Glenjamn, Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Barrington Darius and more in the city’s art, fashion and culture world. In other words, L.A. was out, out. The holiday soiree was another product of the symbiotic relationship between Supervsn Studios’ Gavin Mathieu and Union’s Chris Gibbs — and a celebration of what’s to come, which we’re told will “be dope.”

Gavin Mathieu and Lauren Halsey. (Emmanuel Camacho)

Barrington Darius. (Emmanuel Camacho)

Kenny Mac, Seulgi Burns, Rocky Shinya and Beth Gibbs. (Emmanuel Camacho)

George Robertson, Kenny Mac and Chris Gibbs. (Emmanuel Camacho)

Glen Han (Emmanuel Camacho)