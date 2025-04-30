A high-fashion Filipino lookbook that feels like “coming home”

Bay Area rap and the occasional Tagalog ballad blasted through the speakers at Projkt L.A. in Monterey Park as Stephanie Ramos, Miles Canares, P-Lo and Micah Mahinay — who goes by the DJ name Noodles — celebrated Filipino creatives and brands with a high-fashion lookbook, shot on film by Brandon Kaipo Moningka.

Ramos, Canares, P-Lo and Noodles are among the co-founders of the Baryo HiFi festival , which is now in its second year and taking place this Saturday, May 3. For the event, Filipino American artists, performers and vendors take over a block of Beverly Boulevard, a joyous showcase that Ramos describes as a reclamation of Historic Filipinotown.

Baryo HiFi co-founders Stephanie Ramos, left, and Miles Canares.

“As Filipinos, we’re often the ones working behind the scenes, whether that’s in the entertainment industry, fashion, healthcare, hospitality,” Ramos says. “We’re the backbone of so many industries, but we’re rarely in the spotlight. Our goal was really to shine a light and create a platform for us to celebrate, be seen and do that on our own terms.”

With clothing and bling from Filipino-owned brands Art Community, Ballads, Maaari, De La Gold, FAMILY by Coen Clemente, Mojave, Gara Sun and RIF.LA, stylist Christine Garcia wanted to focus on “Filipino hospitality and heartwarming generosity.” Taking inspiration from her own family photos, Garcia instinctively paired oversized denim on denim, stacked jade bangles on gold bracelets and styled a FAMILY tee that reads, “There is beauty in our Moreno skin.”

“It felt like coming home to family,” Garcia says of the styling process.

P-Lo wears Art Community Japanese track jacket and Structured Triptych Japanese Denim pants, FAMILY by Coen Clemente Cross oversized tee, talent’s own jewelry and boots.

Miles wears vintage Nike varsity jacket from RIF.LA, Ballads Heritage jersey and Delano pants, FAMILY by Coen Clemente Moreno oversized tee, Vans sneakers from RIF.LA, Mojave Los Mantilis cap.

Stephanie wears FAMILY by Coen Clemente Made to Love zip-up, Maaari Pina button-up, Art Community Anorak jacket and Japanese Triptych track pants, De La Gold necklace, stylist’s own tie and boots.

These same brands will have booths at Baryo, as part of two marketplaces featuring Filipino designers — one curated by Sari-Sari Studio and Mayumi Market, and the other by Buttery Pat and Tried & True Co. Attendees can shop R.Chive Vintage streetwear and mahjong-inspired earrings from BRWNGRLZ.

Micah wears Art Community Reversible 7 Pocket Japanese Denim jacket and Camo Japanese Twill pants, Maaari Lunar collar and ring, talent’s own shoes and additional jewelry.

The festival will feature “Working Overtime,” an exhibit curated by Kristofferson San Pablo, showcasing 19 interdisciplinary artists meditating on basketball as a lens for themes of hustle, resilience and community. Baryo will likewise have beloved L.A. food vendors such as Dollar Hits and Lasita, along with live performances from icons like 1970s disco band VST & Co.

“This event really is from the heart. Everyone’s volunteering their time,” Canares says. “We want you to bring your family, your kids, your parents, your grandparents, enjoy great music, have amazing food and shop from a lot of these small businesses that are popping up.”

Miles wears FAMILY by Coen Clemente Moreno Oversized tee, Art Community Triptych Japanese Denim pants and Pilot Brim hat, Nike sneakers from RIF.LA.

Last year, the Baryo team pulled off the event in just three weeks, coming together like what they’ve jokingly called the “Filipino Avengers.”

“ Some of us are born and raised in L.A. and some of us have moved here and found our footing here, but we all found community,” Ramos says. “We’ve accomplished our goal in the first year to bring awareness about Historic Filipinotown. The next step is to really build on that and leave a lasting legacy in the neighborhood.”

For the founders, Baryo is more than just a public celebration of style, food and culture — it’s a way to connect, to bridge generations through Filipino pride.

P-Lo wears Ballads Diamond work jacket, FAMILY by Coen Clemente Kapamilya hoodie, Art Community Triptych Japanese Denim pants, Nike sneakers from RIF.LA.

“Out of all the things that I’ve done, this is the one that my family has finally recognized,” Canares says.

By taking up space, they’re helping the next generation of Filipino creatives to imagine doing the same. “We’re not those kind of people that like the spotlight at all,” Ramos says, “but we know how important it is and how much it does inspire other young Filipino Americans that may not have grown up to see people that look like us, that are in these industries.”

Stephanie wears Art Community Washed Reversible 7 Pocket Japanese Denim jacket and Washed Indigo Triptych Japanese pants, Ballads Bobby Glenn bandanna, Mojave Los Mantilis cap, De La Gold Mini Bubble Hoop earrings and necklaces, talent’s own rings, stylist’s own boots.

De La Gold necklaces, talent’s own rings.

Micah wears Ballads Bobby Glenn bandanna, Maaari Piña button-up, Art Community Anorak jorts, vintage Fendi sunglasses from Gara Sun, De La Gold Mini Jade Bi Disc Necklace and Jade Bangles, Maaari Lunar ring, stylist’s own loafers.