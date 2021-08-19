The best plant shops for the best Plant PPL.

35 of the coolest plant shops you can find only in L.A.

From longtime family-run plant stores such as Mickey Hargitay Plants and Sunset Nursery to recent startups including Latinx With Plants and Tansy, plant stores capture the essence of L.A. — a surprising, welcoming, multicultural mix that imbues every neighborhood in the city with goodwill.

Plants have given us comfort after we sought refuge at home during the coronavirus pandemic, so it should come as no surprise that plant sales have skyrocketed and garden stores are more popular than ever.

The latest shops offer fresh takes on traditional nurseries, such as the Plant Chica — an auto shop turned plant store in West Adams — and Lost Books, the used book store in Montrose where you enter through a magical tunnel of live plants and can shop for fiddle-leaf figs alongside copies of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the bestselling cookbook “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.”

Here is a look at a few of our favorites. Did we miss your favorite place to shop for houseplants? Email me at Lisa.Boone@LATimes.com and I will check them out.

If you’re looking to find out more about houseplants, visit our guide to indoor plants.

For more Los Angeles plant coverage, including our Plant PPL series, read our stories on latimesplants.