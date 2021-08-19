Advertisement
An illustration of a plant sitting in a shopping cart
The best plant shops for the best Plant PPL.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Apple)
Plants

35 of the coolest plant shops you can find only in L.A.

By LISA BOONE | LOS ANGELES TIMES EXCLUSIVE
Share

From longtime family-run plant stores such as Mickey Hargitay Plants and Sunset Nursery to recent startups including Latinx With Plants and Tansy, plant stores capture the essence of L.A. — a surprising, welcoming, multicultural mix that imbues every neighborhood in the city with goodwill.

Plants have given us comfort after we sought refuge at home during the coronavirus pandemic, so it should come as no surprise that plant sales have skyrocketed and garden stores are more popular than ever.

The latest shops offer fresh takes on traditional nurseries, such as the Plant Chica — an auto shop turned plant store in West Adams — and Lost Books, the used book store in Montrose where you enter through a magical tunnel of live plants and can shop for fiddle-leaf figs alongside copies of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the bestselling cookbook “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.”

Here is a look at a few of our favorites. Did we miss your favorite place to shop for houseplants? Email me at Lisa.Boone@LATimes.com and I will check them out.

If you’re looking to find out more about houseplants, visit our guide to indoor plants.

For more Los Angeles plant coverage, including our Plant PPL series, read our stories on latimesplants.

Showing Places
A space with plants displayed on contemporary furniture
(Joey Espina)

All Time Plants

Long Beach Plant shop
When All Time Plants established itself as a plant pop-up inside the coffee and bottle house Commodity, it was a hit. So the two businesses joined forces permanently and blew out a wall to also include Amigo Modern, Eric Trine’s line of furniture and home accessories. The open storefront is now a hybrid coffee house-plant store-home store where visitors can shop for plants and home goods while enjoying a latte or a glass of wine or beer.
Children in a space with plants and a greenhouse-like ceiling
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Avalon Nursery & Ceramics

South Park Plant shop
South Los Angeles’ only enduring nursery feels more like a botanic garden than a thriving business on a busy corner. In addition to trees, shrubs and colorful ceramics, the nursery features a “green room,” where most of the houseplants reside.
Artists Jackie Amezquita and Julio Toruno in their Boyle Heights nursery, EnCactusar.
(Nayeli Huerta / For The Times)

EnCactusar

Boyle Heights Plant shop
The COVID-19 pandemic gave artists Jackie Amezquita and Julio Toruno the opportunity to turn their hobby into their own nursery, a small business at their Boyle Heights home. Toruno makes arrangements with cactuses, and they both make ceramic plant pots. Open on Saturdays and Sundays only. DM them on Instagram to make an appointment: instagram.com/encactusar/
A wood building in an outdoor display of plants
(Fig Earth Supply)

Fig Earth Supply

Highland Park Plant shop
Owner Conor Fitzpatrick stocks a wide variety of houseplants in addition to edibles and herbs including fiddle-leaf figs, philodendron and calathea. Fitzpatrick also presents regular classes — virtually and in person — spanning houseplant basics to cannabis cultivation.
A white brick wall with shelves of houseplants
(Danae Horst)

Folia Collective

Eagle Rock Plant shop
Every plant at Folia Collective, from Peperomia ferreyrae to staghorn ferns, comes with a care card written by owner Danae Horst, author of “Houseplants for All: How To Fill Any Home With Happy Plants”, detailing its specific needs. Staff will ask you questions to help you pick out the perfect plant and offer tips. Horst stocks houseplant accessories and gifts and, prior to the pandemic, hosted book signings and occasional cutting swaps.
A room filled with plants
(Danica Carver )

Foliage Long Beach

Long Beach Plant shop
Foliage Long Beach owners Nicoletta Meza and David Allen bring in plants twice a week and offer rare and uncommon plant drops once a month. They also offer their own line of candles, pottery and soil amendments.
More Info
Shelves of plants with pots in the foreground
(Jamie Curtis)

Greenwood Shop

Studio City Plant shop
In addition to houseplants, Jaime Curtis stocks ceramics, candles, home decor and apothecary items in her Studio City shop. Curtis also offers design services to help you transform your space according to light, environment and maintenance needs.
A plant shop with green walls
(Houseplant Nation)

Houseplant Nation

Huntington Beach Plant shop
This family-run store in Huntington Beach started as a water shop that sold rare plants (variegated Monstera ‘Albo,’ anthuriums, Epipremnum ‘Albo,’ Syngonium ‘Albo’ and rex begonias). Owners Tammy and Joe Ha recently opened a second store in Garden Grove, 9757 Garden Grove Blvd # 9, which features a stunning aroid living wall. The couple also sell handmade, local macrame and pottery and host occasional workshops.
Plants, pots and baskets
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

In Blume

Burbank Plant shop
Jimmy Hartman’s full-service florist offers fresh flowers, hand-made bouquets and houseplants.
Pots of plants outdoors
(Jackalope Pottery)

Jackalope Pottery & Plants

North Hollywood Plant shop
This longtime North Hollywood garden center offers fountains, pottery, and indoor and outdoor plants including unusual varieties (aquatic plants, trees, unique succulents and drought-tolerant plants) sourced locally from responsible growers.
Custom planters filled with succulents
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Juicy Leaf

Glassell Park Plant shop
Houseplants, succulents, cactus, tillandsia, designer terrariums, and planters and macrame hangers — you can find it all here. You can also create your own arrangement or attend one of owner Felix Navarro’s weekly live workshops hosted on Instagram (items are delivered to your door or you can pick them up at the store).
Signs in front of a nursery advertising various types of plants
(La Belle Plant Nursery)

La Belle Plant Nursery

Santa Monica Plant shop
The nursery features a wide variety of indoor plants including cactus, succulents and air plants as well as decorative containers in Italian terra cotta, and Mexican red clay as well as Chinese ceramics and glazed ceramic cylinders.
A woman wearing a mask holds a pink plant
(Martina Ibanez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Latinx With Plants

Boyle Heights Plant shop
Latinx with Plants founder Andi Xoch says plant sales started booming as L.A. began sheltering in place. Her weekend pop-up events were so popular that she opened the Latinx With Plants store on Caesar Chavez Boulevard on Aug. 1. She believes a plant shop in her community can provide a sense of comfort in an unsettling time.
Tropical plants sit on display in a light-filled room
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Leaf and Spine

Highland Park Plant shop
This tiny store specializes in plants that are hard to find. “We wanted to form a specialty in plants that are really unique,” says owner Dustin Bulaon, who is a collector. Keep an eye out for rare plant sales, which Bulaon announces on the store’s Instagram.
A dense wall of plants with bookshelves in the distance
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Lost Books

La Crescenta-Montrose Plant shop
Walk into Lost Books in Montrose, and you’ll be greeted by an amazingly verdant and jam-packed plant tunnel installed by Yuko Watanabe of Yuko’s Kitchen. (She pivoted to selling plants in her restaurant during the pandemic.) With custom bookshelves dotted with calathea, fiddle-leaf figs, pothos and dracaena and a ceiling covered with dried reindeer moss, the used bookstore has the feel of a miniature, magical literary jungle.
Plants rest on shelves, on the floor and hang from above.
(Mickey Hargitay Plants)

Mickey Hargitay Plants

Hollywood Plant shop
Mickey Hargitay’s nursery has been a Hollywood fixture for more than 30 years and is the kind of place where staffers will carry your Monstera deliciosa out to your car for you while offering care tips. “We have done our best to keep some of the hard to get plants such as Monstera adansonii, Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, string of hearts, various varieties of hoya, Peperomia polybotrya, many varieties of calathea,” says Hargitay. Potting services are generally free, depending on the plant’s size.
A room full of plants in pots
(Peacock & Co.)

Peacock & Co.

Long Beach Plant shop
Stephanie Garcia Saharopulos’ Long Beach plant shop offers tropical plants, cactuses and terra cotta planters.
Planta in Highland Park
(Dan Goshin)

Planta

Highland Park Plant shop
Dan Goshin and Jose Chavez’s nursery features an extensive selection of houseplants, some exotics such as Nepenthes, unusual species such as Sansevieria kirkii and potted succulents. There are large monsteras ($95), baby cactus ($12.50 apiece) and potting services starting at $3 (even if you didn’t buy the plant there). The store hosts regular plant swaps and a zero-waste program where customers can pick up free leftover grower pots, spray bottles, saucers and other items.
Plants on shelves
(Gaby Salazar / For The Times)

The Plant Chica

West Adams Plant shop
Sandra Mejia transformed an old auto body shop in Jefferson Park into her own urban greenhouse and plant shop, the Plant Chica (@theplantchica). Mejia started her business by selling plants around her neighborhood and through Etsy and now specializes in unusual plants. Over the last year, she has opened her store for kids events because she wanted something more impactful and uplifting in her community. “The kids who are from this neighborhood — it’s so important for them to see that the owners look just like them, whether they’re Black or brown, it can happen, you can be a business owner,” Mejia says.
A sunny courtyard lined with plants and pots
(Plant Material)

Plant Material

Eagle Rock Plant shop
Terremoto landscape architect David Godshall, who co-founded Plant Material with business partner Matt Burrows, likens the nursery’s aesthetic and spirit to “a punk rock plant shop.” Find indoor and outdoor plants, natives and gardening accessories here.
Two men stand in a room filled with plants
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Plantiitas

Long Beach Plant shop
Kevin Alcaraz and Anthony Diaz’s spacious shop features tropical houseplants, stylish planters and hand-crafted goods.
A sunny room with colorful contemporary home decor items and hanging plants
(Potted)

Potted

Atwater Village Plant shop
Open for more than a decade, this Atwater Village boutique sells indoor and outdoor plants, extensive home decor, planters by local artists and fountains. The store also hosts regular DIY workshops on kokodema and mounting staghorn ferns, lectures on houseplant care and book signings.
Women sit around an outdoor table at night, making things
(Sadie Gilliam)

Pour Vida Art & Plant House

Venice Plant shop
Sadie Gilliam’s Venice boutique offers plants, plant-related gifts and locally made products including crystals, cards, jewelry, candles and fresh floral-and-sage smudge sticks. Check the online calendar for artisanal classes curated by Denise Ambrosi of These Hands Maker’s Collective as well as a mobile plant shop.
A woman is seen through a shop doorway surrounded by plants
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Queen

Mid-Wilshire Plant shop
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Amorette Brooms pivoted her fashion business and now offers houseplants, designer pots and interior plant styling out of her tiny storefront on Pico Boulevard. She recently started hosting occasional “Plants After Dark” nights with plants, drinks and live music.
A store space with housewares and plants
(Roger’s Gardens)

Roger's Gardens

Newport Beach Plant shop
The popular gardening and outdoors supply store has made a name for itself for its themed garden displays and elaborate holiday pop-ups. The garden center features extensive indoor and outdoor plants, drought-tolerant native plants, planters, furniture, housewares, gifts and gourmet foods.
Hanging plants in a greenhouse
(Raychel Walton)

Rolling Greens

Culver City Plant shop
The garden and home design flagship in Culver City, which rests on two acres, offers indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, planters and home decor. Owners Greg Salmeri and Laurie Resnick may travel the world to shop for home and garden goods, but customers can create their own unique arrangement at the store’s Arrangement Bar. Also at 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 934-4500.
An artistic display of plants on contemporary furniture
(Sanso)

Sanso

Lincoln Heights Plant shop
Rare and unique plants from private collections in handcrafted ceramics by Yunice Kang. Sanso (Korean for “oxygen”) is open on Saturdays and by appointment with curbside pickup available. Appointments can be booked for a maximum of two people at a time.
Houseplants and other items displayed in a store with hanging basket lights and a patterned tile floor
(Sarah Cotta Plants)

Sarah Cotta Plants

Glendale Plant shop
Sarah Bazik stocks houseplants both familiar and exotic in her Glendale boutique, as well as planters and plant-related accessories. She also has a “take-one, share-one” community board where customers can share their plant cuttings with other plant lovers.
Store shelves holding plants
(Valeria Hernandez / For The Times)

Sari Sari Plants

Highland Park Plant shop
This Filipino-owned plant gallery and nursery offers a wide range of plants, containers and baskets curated by owner Alwin Anicete.
Plants displayed on tables and against a wood wall with a sign saying "Plants make people happy"
(Marisa Vitale)

The Sill

West Hollywood Plant shop
The popular plant boutique and online seller carries houseplants, planters and gifts. Plants are displayed according to lighting, water and pet needs and start at $5. The store offers classes on houseplant basics and kokedama, a plant care bar and potting table as well as a Plant Parent Club.
Lots of plants inside a shop
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Sunset Nursery

Silver Lake Plant shop
This longtime family-run nursery features houseplants, succulents, California natives, edibles and pots.
Plants, baskets, planters and home decor inside a store.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tansy

Burbank Plant shop
Owners Shawna Christian and Colette Fowler offer bohemian home goods at their Burbank store including plants, home decor and pots. On the last Saturday of the month, Tansy is hosting a summer marketplace with local artists and businesses, music, refreshments and 20% off all plants.
A glassed-in space with large plants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

The Tropics

Hollywood Plant shop
Since opening at the Hollywood swapmeet in 1972, the Tropics has grown to a 20,000-square-foot showroom featuring thousands of tropical plants, trees, orchids and decorative accessories. Owner Ryan Hroziencik offers plants for both home and business staging, including real estate and film projects, and the showroom serves as a location itself. It’s a fun place to look at plants, but can be frustrating, too. There are no price tags, and admission is by appointment only.
A rattan chair surrounded by plants
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Wild Flora

Studio City Plant shop
This full-service florist also includes houseplants, succulents, tillandsia, terrariums, home decor such as pillows and candles, and gifts. There is also a location at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St. Stall #708. (323) 452-9339
Houseplants hanging from the ceiling, on a wall and in a curved wooden structure
(Wyldbnch Plants)

Wyldbnch Plants

Downtown L.A. Plant shop
Pop Annemarie Chan’s plant shop is nestled in the Container Yard of the DTLA Arts District and offers plants, planters, accessories and gifts. The store is offering curbside pickup and private shopping appointments booked 24 hours in advance.
