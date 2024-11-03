20 excellent gifts made in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has always been a hub for independent creatives, but this past year has been challenging for small businesses. Many, including plant stores, gift shops and restaurants, have closed their doors. So why not support a local business this year when shopping for gifts for the holiday? Not only will it make your recipients happy but it also will immediately affect our West Coast community for the better.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Mind to Light Flora night light

Michelle Kim’s 4-by-3-inch night lights for Mind to Light prove that night lights aren’t just for babies and children. And you don’t have to be afraid of the dark to enjoy these handmade beauties, which come with a night light attachment and a working light bulb. Even when not illuminated, the Flora tulip-shaped light offers a colorful boost, with three colorways to choose from: blue, poppy red (warm red) and cherry red (dark red). If shopping in person is more your thing, look for Kim and her full line of functional glass works at the holiday markets in Los Angeles this season. Check Kim’s Instagram for updates.

Advertisement

$50 at Mind to Light

(Makoto Mizutani)

Scout Regalia Anywhere blanket

For the no-nonsense camper in your life, we suggest the durable SR Anywear blanket, a multipurpose throw that doubles as a wearable poncho. Designers Benjamin Luddy and Makoto Mizutani created the blanket based on their own experiences. “Whenever we van-camped in cooler weather or wrapped up an early evening picnic here in San Pedro, we would find ourselves curling up in a blanket to keep warm,” Mizutani said. “We designed them as wearable blankets, but also with a design nod to utilitarian shipping blankets. And of course, in typical Scout Regalia fashion, we had to make a multipurpose blanket/wearable poncho!” The blankets are stain- and water-resistant and include snap closures, corner tags for hanging and a durable stuff sack. Available in Sunset Orange (orange and pink/sky blue) and Ocean Kelp (moss green and turquoise/sand stone), they’re also machine washable.

$90 at Scout Regalia

(Knotwork LA)

Knotwork LA Mini Daruma Wishing Dolls

Ceramist Linda Hsiao takes the timeless tradition of daruma dolls, a Japanese good luck charm, and infuses it with her unique creativity, crafting these colorful ceramic dolls in her Altadena studio. Each doll is a vibrant expression of hope for the new year, inviting you to color in one eye and make a wish; then place it somewhere you will see it and be reminded of your wish. When your wish comes true, color in the other eye and give thanks. The dolls, each measuring about two inches round, come in a rainbow of colors.

Advertisement

$36 at Knotwork LA

(Paula Rosen Jewelry)

Paula Rosen Daisy Chain

Add a chain of daisies to your wrist without having to get a tattoo with jewelry designer Paula Rosen’s sweet bracelet. The chain, made of linked daisies in a 14-karat gold overlay, looks great on its own or stacked with other chains, including Rosen’s Big Link bracelet. Rosen designs jewelry “that should be worn every day in every occasion — to work, to the market, to the gym, to a gala,” according to her website, and her daisy chain, which is smooth and feels good on the wrist, fits the bill perfectly.

$95 at Paula Rosen

(Heritage Valley Goods)

Heritage Valley Goods hand-poured soy candles

Lea and Garrett Newman started Heritage Valley Goods in 2016 as a fun side project for their family. “We have big dreams for the business, but more than anything, it has been an opportunity for us to add a little small-town charm to homes and offices all over Ventura County and beyond,” said Garrett. “Our favorite part of the process has been meeting people and forming relationships we otherwise wouldn’t have had the chance to!” The couple hand-pour all of their soy candles at their home in Santa Paula, about an hour from Los Angeles; their wares often can be found at the Findings Flea Market in Ventura. Their 9-ounce candles are available in six scents, including my favorite, Grapefruit + Citrus, which is a combination of scents such as citrus-grapefruit, mango and cedar. They also plan to offer their Fraser Fir Fraser Fir and Cedar + Smoke, a woodsy fall/winter scent for the holidays.

Advertisement

$24 at Heritage Goods & Supply

(Eric Trine)

Eric Trine Peace Sign wall hook

Long Beach designer Eric Trine has created a fun and functional wall hook that will appeal to giftees of all ages. The Peace Sign wall hook measures 5½ inches long by 3½ inches wide and is made of powder-coated stainless steel that Trine said will “never rust over time.” The hook comes in seven standard colors — matte black, matte white, matte gray, cobalt, sun, sage and clay, and includes color-coordinated mounting hardware like screws and drywall anchors, along with mounting instructions. Paired with Trine’s Bent Hot Dog and Cactus wall hook, this wall hook is a fun and thoughtful gift for those struggling to stay organized.

$34 at Eric Trine

(Leisure Lab)

Leisure Lab Checkmate Ranch jacket

We love a gift for him that could also be a gift for you. With its clean fit and utilitarian four front pockets, this 100% organic cotton jacket in a checker print from Leisure Lab is so novel and cozy that everyone in the family will want to live in it. It is available in three colorways: gray, cream and brick. Pickup is available in downtown Los Angeles, usually within two to four days. (Shipping is also available.) And if you’re shopping for someone who really likes to make a statement, Leisure Lab also offers a fully lined tote in the checkerboard fabric for $65.

Advertisement

$275 at Leisure Lab

(Cedric Mitchell)

Enjoué tumblers by L.A. glass artist Cedric Mitchell

Glass artist Cedric Mitchell’s colorful, bold style — which he describes as “modern funk” — is informed by graffiti artists, fashion and playful Italian design. This makes his hand-blown Enjoué tumblers (the French word “enjoué” translates to “playful” or “cheerful”) an ideal gift for a friend or family member who will appreciate a modern take on Murano-style glass. The tumblers come in five vibrant colors and are made to order in Mitchell’s El Segundo studio with a lead time of two to three weeks.

$75 apiece at Cedric Mitchell

(Noto Botanics)

Noto Botanics Ultimate skin set

Queer makeup artist Gloria Noto started her all-natural skincare line to provide clean cosmetics that would appeal to all, regardless of skin tone or gender. Stop into the Noto flagship store at 5005 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park to find the products, which are all vegan and cruelty-free, feel good on the skin and have a pleasant scent that is subtle and not overpowering. Noto said she plans to sell the Ultimate Skincare Kit containing face wash, Resurface Scrub, Moisture Riser cream and deep serum, all in a Tyvek recycled carry-all bag.

Advertisement

$160 at Noto Botanics

(Christian Boehr)

Stoneware ceramic modernist sculptural stick incense holder/burner by Christian Boehr

These one-of-a-kind stick incense holders, crafted by Christian Boehr from white stoneware in his home workshop in Monrovia, are perfect for the incense lover in your life. The design is achieved using a custom-made die cut from sheet aluminum, which is then used with a wall-mounted clay extruder that pushes clay through a column to create an intricate shape. The incense holders are then fired at a local community ceramics program in Monrovia.

$65 at Atomic Threshold

(Flamingo Estate)

Flamingo Estate exfoliating peppermint soap brick

You’ll smell this refreshing, oversize, mint-scented bar of soap from Flamingo Estate before you open the box. It’s made with “a fistful” of aromatic organic peppermint, French blue clay, Big Sur sea salt and poppy seeds for exfoliation. The bar of soap may be pricy at $42, but at 12 ounces, it’s enormous and will last a long time. In a fun gesture, especially for recipients who live out of state, each bar comes stamped with Flamingo Estate on one side and “Made by Hand in Los Angeles” on the other.

Advertisement

$42 at Flamingo Estate

(Buck Mason)

Buck Mason T-shirt

You can never have too many white T-shirts, and this stylish take on the timeless classic will please the jeans and tee-wearer who appreciates clothing that is made locally. (Buck Mason founders Sasha Koehn and Erik Allen Ford started the line in their Venice garage in 2013.) This boxy short-sleeved crewneck comes prewashed and is 100% Supima cotton.

$45 at Buck Mason

(Jack Gerard)

Four Leaf Wood Shop hand-carved gift set

Jack Gerard and Genevieve Barrere‘s hand-carved spoons, spatulas and knives in cherry will delight the home cook who may need a lift (other than a dishwasher) in the kitchen. The tools are cut and carved from traditional hardwoods, mainly black walnut, cherry and maple, and no dyes or stains are used. Each item from their Ojai business is hand-carved with traditional carving tools, sanded to a polished finish and sealed with mineral oil and beeswax.

Advertisement

$130 at Four Leaf

(SeaVees)

SeaVees Acorn trainer

Even if they weren’t like walking on air, the retro SeaVees Acorn trainers for men and women feel special, particularly in the bold varsity blue and grass green colorways. The ’90s-inspired trainer features a memory-foam footbed with a California stamp underneath the SeaVees logo. And for people who try to avoid fast fashion, the inside of one of the shoes includes the inscription: “This pair contains recycled materials and represents our best foot forward in making our shoes responsibly.” (Also, Brad Pitt wears SeaVees.)

$130 at SeaVees

(Adi Mizrahi)

MH Studio ceramic stash jars

Ron Hellmann and Adi Mizrahi offer a range of ceramics through their MH Studio, including the duo’s popular stash jars in different sizes. For holiday gifts, Hellmann recommends the mini and small sizes, which are ideal for stashing salt or seasonings, jewelry or other tiny treasures. The stoneware jars, accented with chunky knobs, come in alabaster, charcoal, olive, pewter, saffron and cobalt. Hand-thrown and painted in Los Angeles, they vary slightly in size and shape. Purchase a complete set of five jars, spanning 4 to 9 inches in size, and receive $100 off.

Advertisement

Starting at $80 at MH Studio

(Agnes Baddoo)

Agnes Baddoo Market Sac

Give your friend or family member who loves to camp at the beach or picnic at the Hollywood Bowl this handsome leather and canvas market sac from designer Agnes Baddoo. The sac measures 20 x 10 ¼ inches and has a 10-inch strap and seven compartments that handle everything from wine bottles to diapers. Available in natural canvas with whiskey leather or olive canvas with black leather.

$305 at Agnes Baddoo

(Atelier Saucier)

Atelier Saucier Varsity tea towel set

This two-piece tea towel set is for friends who pride themselves on never using paper towels. Atelier Saucier is known for transforming surplus fabric from the Fashion District into special table linens, including tea towels made from reclaimed white and black woven fabric. The towels feature a trio of black stars on speckled fabric bordered with cream, crimson, bronze and kelly green edging.

Advertisement

$48 at Atelier Saucier

(Saint Rita Parlor)

Saint Rita Parlor unisex parfum

Perfume connoisseurs will appreciate Neil Bardon’s handmade unisex fragrance, inspired by his whiskey-drinking Catholic grandmother, Rita, who liked to “tend to her rose garden whilst smoking a hand-rolled tobacco cigarette and drinking a whiskey and water,” according to the Saint Rita Parlor website. Bardon’s signature perfume incorporates more than 18 rare and organic essential oils, including hints of whiskey, tobacco and rose.

$100 at Saint Rita Parlor

(Rewilder)

Rewilder airbag backpack

Known for transforming trash like old Hollywood Bowl and Museum of Contemporary Art street-pole banners into stylish totes and backpacks, Rewilder has upcycled automobile airbags and seat belts into water-resistant backpacks for its latest drop. Perfect for eco-conscious friends and family who value a skipped trip to the landfill.

Advertisement

$118 at Rewilder

(Maison Ko X Olivia Snow Ceramics)

Maison Ko X Olivia Snow Ceramics Pebble table lighter

Sure, it’s a table lighter, but the Pebble lighter, a collaboration between the interior design firm Maison Ko and ceramist Olivia Snow, also doubles as a distinctive tabletop accessory. The lighter can be used to light palo santo, incense, candles or hemp wick (for weed smoking). The best part? The lighter is too big for someone to walk off with. Each lighter is handmade in L.A. and comes with its own ashtray. The chrome lighter insert is removable and refillable. Available in five color options.

$140 at Olivia Snow and Goodee

Prices and availability of items and experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

More gift guides