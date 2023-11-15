Advertisement
Shop for gifts at these 18 holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios in L.A.
(Los Angeles Times)
Shop for gifts at these 19 holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios in L.A.

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
I must confess: I don’t like to shop, especially when it involves parking in a multilevel garage at the height of the holiday season.

Still, I’ve shopped my way through boutiques in Ojai, Joshua Tree, Palm Springs and Los Angeles. Why? Because as a quilter and sewer, I’m drawn to handmade goods.

Shopping for holiday gifts doesn’t have to be unpleasant; the annual holiday craft fairs, markets and open studios in L.A. prove it.

Following a challenging retail year locally because of the economy and the entertainment industry strikes, this holiday season is an excellent time to support small businesses in Los Angeles.

To help you create a plan of attack, I’ve compiled a chronological list of independent markets spanning from Pomona to Mid-Wilshire. Did I miss one of your favorites? Leave it in the comments below.

Lifestyle

People mingle at an outdoor market
(Renegade Craft)

Renegade Craft Tour

Chinatown Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Walking the Renegade Craft Fair at Los Angeles State Historic Park is like experiencing an alfresco Etsy convention as independent designers take a break from their online shops and set up booths where you can view their handmade wares in person.

In addition to the promise of a good workout walking around the park, the holiday installment of Renegade will offer original paintings and prints, soaps and candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing and artisanal foods by more than 275 artists.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19.

Admission: Donation. Leashed pets are allowed.
Shoppers at an outdoor crafts fair with vendors behind tables
(Gil Riego Jr.)

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

Pasadena Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
About 200 artisans will set up at Central Park in Old Town Pasadena for the annual curated selection of independent artisans offering original fashion and jewelry design, paper goods, home goods and art. The event will repeat on San Fernando Boulevard in downtown Burbank between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue, with Santa Claus scheduled to appear as a special guest.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19, Central Park, 275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue in downtown Burbank.

Admission: Free. Leashed pets are welcome.
People shopping at an outdoor event
(Black on the Block)

Black on the Block

Downtown L.A. Event venue
Black on the Block kicks off the holiday season with a Night Market on Nov. 19 at Rolling Greens on Mateo Street. In addition to offering goods from more than 100 Black-owned businesses, the indoor-outdoor event will feature food, a gaming lounge and speed dating.


When: 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.
A photograph of Maum.
(Hyun Lee / Maum)

Maum Market

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Arnold Byun and Kioh Park launched the Maum monthly market in January 2022 to highlight Korean and Asian makers. The latest pop-up in November, an outdoor experience hosted at Row DTLA, will feature works by more than 60 Asian makers spanning ceramics to sustainable clothing, apothecary goods and jewelry.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 16 at Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles; and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Platform Park, 8806 Washington Blvd., Culver City.

Admission: $5. Tickets are available online. Walk-ins available. Kids 12 and younger and seniors 65 and older are free. Dogs are welcome at Row DTLA.
More Info
Dub Adcock and Lynne Eginoire look at ornaments at the Orange County Harvest Festival
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show

Pomona Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Hundreds of artists will convene at the Pomona Fairgrounds for the 51st annual Harvest Festival, a celebration of handmade jewelry, clothing, photography, specialty foods, hand-turned wood, ceramics, blown glass and ornaments. This year’s event will also feature a food court, strolling entertainment and a KidZone section.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.

Admission: $4-$9. Parking $17 (credit card only).
Ceramics by Ana Cho
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

MH Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale

Pasadena Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
More than 20 artists, including Ana Cho, BX Ceramics, Raina J. Lee and Jennifer Morris, will share ceramics and crafts at this holiday sale hosted by Mizrahi-Hellmann Ceramics in Pasadena.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Food truck by @friedoutla.

Admission: Free.
Shoppers shopping
(Midland Market)

Midland Market

Boyle Heights Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
More than 70 local designers, including Le Marké, Sanctuary Ceramics, Nopalera, Emma Rothkopf and Wiley Body, will gather at the Revery LA event space in downtown L.A. for this holiday market, hosted by Paige Appel and Kelly Harris of Midland Shop.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at the Revery LA, 1700 Naud St., Unit C, Los Angeles.

Admission: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Kids under 12 free.
Ceramics and plants on display at a nursery.
(Linda Hsiao)

Winter Market at Plant Material

Altadena Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Winter Market, organized in collaboration with Linda Hsiao of Knotwork LA, Matthew Burrows and Heather Praun of Plant Material and Bianca D’Amico of Chaparral Studio/Chaparral Studio Gardens, will highlight several vendors who are local to Altadena or have ties to the area. The event will offer a variety of handcrafted goods, pottery and plants as well as food and coffee vendors and a craft corner for kids.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Admission: Free.

Event parking: Aveson Global Leadership Academy at 575 W. Altadena Drive across from Plant Material.
A person inspects an earring at a jewelry vendor table
(Unique Markets)

Unique Markets Holiday Market

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
More than 160 local small businesses — many of which have BIPOC owners — and independent artists will share clothing, jewelry, apothecary items and other gifts at the 15th annual Unique Markets Holiday Market, held at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. Participants can be viewed on Unique Market’s website.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Admission: $15; $20 for both days. VIP admission, $40, includes a cotton tote bag, two drink tickets plus a 15-year anniversary Unique Markets item. Tickets are sold online and at the door.
Makeshift Muse

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Shop for vintage goods and handmade items from local makers as Makeshift Muse returns to Angel City Brewery for a street fair on Traction Avenue and Rose Street in downtown L.A.’s Arts District. In addition to gifts, the markets will include live music, food and drinks and workshops.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Angel City Brewery, 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles.

Admission: Free
Pottery with flowers and a candle and prints at the Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace
(Craft Contemporary)

Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace

Mid-Wilshire Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
After taking in the exhibitions at Craft Contemporary (formerly the Craft and Folk Art Museum), shop for one-of-a-kind contemporary crafts by more than 20 Los Angeles-based makers at the Holiday Marketplace held in the courtyard of the museum.

This year’s event will feature workshops, jewelry, ceramics, vintage and contemporary textiles, craft supplies and housewares from local vendors Chunmei Ceramics, Hecho by Caye, Cast & Clover, Sacred Scraps and Would Works, among others.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Admission: Saturday, $9, includes museum admission; Sunday, pay what you can. Early access to the market on Saturday for members from 10 to 11 a.m. is free.
Potter Becki Chernoff of bX Ceramics surrounded by samples of her work at her studio. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

BX Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale

Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Potter Becki Chernoff of BX Ceramics opens her studio in Pasadena for an annual holiday sale. Chernoff will sell cups, bowls, plates, vases, planters and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The studio address will be posted the day before the sale.

Admission: Free.
Victoria Morris Pottery Holiday Sale

Altadena Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Potter Victoria Morris, best known for her midcentury-inspired lamps in subtle tones, opens her Altadena studio for a holiday sale. Morris will sell wheel-thrown vases, bowls and lamps. Additionally she has made a selection of small bowls and bud vases priced under $125 especially for the sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.

Admission: Free.
A crowded outdoor market
(West Coast Craft Market)

West Coast Craft Market

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
The West Coast Craft Market in Los Angeles brings together more than 175 artists, designers and makers at this outdoor market at Row DTLA. The event will feature vintage goods and apparel, ceramics and candles and jewelry.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9.

Admission: Free. Leashed pets allowed.
Ceramics on display at a holiday market
(Elise Pearlstein)

Yule Market

Highland Park Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
This annual holiday market will include ceramics by Tracy Sondern and Charlotte Young, candles by Moonridge Candle Co., quilts by Knew Quilts and handmade napkins by Jessica Samet in addition to jewelry, skincare products, paintings and other goods.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at L34 Group in Highland Park.

Admission: Free.
People shop at vendor tables in the parking lot of Hugo's Tacos in Atwater Village.
(Handmade Market Collective)

Handmade Market Collective

Atwater Village Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Artists, creatives, designers and makers assemble in the parking lot of Hugo’s Tacos for the annual community bazaar.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

Admission: Free.
A woman selling handmade goods
(Dear Handmade Life)

Dear Handmade Life Patchwork Show

San Pedro Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Dear Handmade Life, a networking group for creatives in Los Angeles, sponsors several craft fairs throughout California, including one in December in the parking lot of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. The December event will feature more than 100 vendors as well as food trucks and craft activities.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Crafted, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro.

Admission: Free.
People shop for ceramics in an indoor studio
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Heather Levine Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale

Glassell Park Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
Ceramist Heather Levine opens her studio for her annual holiday sale, where guests can shop for handmade bowls, vases, planters, coffee mugs and even soft goods by Los Angeles artists. In addition to Levine, this year’s lineup includes artists and designers Heather Rosenman, Studio J. Dubois, Betsey Carter Ceramics, Pawena Studio, Morgan Peck, Matthew Rosenquist, M.H. Studio, Pilar Wiley and Rachel Craven.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16.

Admission: Free. Ride sharing is recommended.
A woman sits behind her handmade items
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Mujeres Market

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
By Lisa Boone
In 2017, Gloria Lucas started Mujeres Market as a place where individuals who identify as women of color, femmes of color, or queer or trans people of color could sell their homemade or independently created products. This year’s holiday market in downtown L.A. will feature more than 100 vendors as well as DJs, food, drag and poetry.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at Void Studios, 677 Imperial St., downtown Los Angeles.

Admission: Free.
