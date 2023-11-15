Shop for gifts at these 19 holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios in L.A.
I must confess: I don’t like to shop, especially when it involves parking in a multilevel garage at the height of the holiday season.
Still, I’ve shopped my way through boutiques in Ojai, Joshua Tree, Palm Springs and Los Angeles. Why? Because as a quilter and sewer, I’m drawn to handmade goods.
Shopping for holiday gifts doesn’t have to be unpleasant; the annual holiday craft fairs, markets and open studios in L.A. prove it.
Following a challenging retail year locally because of the economy and the entertainment industry strikes, this holiday season is an excellent time to support small businesses in Los Angeles.
To help you create a plan of attack, I’ve compiled a chronological list of independent markets spanning from Pomona to Mid-Wilshire. Did I miss one of your favorites? Leave it in the comments below.
Want to purchase meaningful gifts for the holidays? Head to one of these Los Angeles gift shops highlighting local makers and independent brands.
Renegade Craft Tour
In addition to the promise of a good workout walking around the park, the holiday installment of Renegade will offer original paintings and prints, soaps and candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing and artisanal foods by more than 275 artists.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19.
Admission: Donation. Leashed pets are allowed.
Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19, Central Park, 275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno Avenue in downtown Burbank.
Admission: Free. Leashed pets are welcome.
Black on the Block
When: 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.
Maum Market
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 16 at Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles; and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Platform Park, 8806 Washington Blvd., Culver City.
Admission: $5. Tickets are available online. Walk-ins available. Kids 12 and younger and seniors 65 and older are free. Dogs are welcome at Row DTLA.
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
Admission: $4-$9. Parking $17 (credit card only).
MH Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Food truck by @friedoutla.
Admission: Free.
Midland Market
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at the Revery LA, 1700 Naud St., Unit C, Los Angeles.
Admission: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Kids under 12 free.
Winter Market at Plant Material
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.
Admission: Free.
Event parking: Aveson Global Leadership Academy at 575 W. Altadena Drive across from Plant Material.
Unique Markets Holiday Market
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.
Admission: $15; $20 for both days. VIP admission, $40, includes a cotton tote bag, two drink tickets plus a 15-year anniversary Unique Markets item. Tickets are sold online and at the door.
Makeshift Muse
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Angel City Brewery, 216 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles.
Admission: Free
Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace
This year’s event will feature workshops, jewelry, ceramics, vintage and contemporary textiles, craft supplies and housewares from local vendors Chunmei Ceramics, Hecho by Caye, Cast & Clover, Sacred Scraps and Would Works, among others.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.
Admission: Saturday, $9, includes museum admission; Sunday, pay what you can. Early access to the market on Saturday for members from 10 to 11 a.m. is free.
BX Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The studio address will be posted the day before the sale.
Admission: Free.
Victoria Morris Pottery Holiday Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.
Admission: Free.
West Coast Craft Market
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9.
Admission: Free. Leashed pets allowed.
Yule Market
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at L34 Group in Highland Park.
Admission: Free.
Handmade Market Collective
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
Admission: Free.
Dear Handmade Life Patchwork Show
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Crafted, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro.
Admission: Free.
Heather Levine Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16.
Admission: Free. Ride sharing is recommended.
Mujeres Market
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 at Void Studios, 677 Imperial St., downtown Los Angeles.
Admission: Free.
Subscriber Exclusive Alert
If you're an L.A. Times subscriber, you can sign up to get alerts about early or entirely exclusive content.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.