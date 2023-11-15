Shop for gifts at these 19 holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios in L.A.

Find the perfect gift at these 20 festive L.A. holiday markets and craft fairs
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One of the great pleasures of shopping for gifts at a holiday craft fair, rather than at the mall or online, is meeting the person who made your gift.
Each year, I find inspiration for our Made in L.A. list in The Times Gift Guide and our L.A. Crafted series by exploring holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios all over Los Angeles.
These events are also a wonderful way to connect with the Los Angeles community. Last year, I was moved when I saw people who had lost their homes in the Altadena fires picking out free ornaments at the Plant Material winter fair. It reminded me how much people support each other during hard times, and how these holiday gatherings can mean much more than just shopping.
The best stocking stuffers, gift shops, gifts under $40, food gifts, experiences, gifts for walkers and hikers, and many more finds are in the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.
Over the years, I’ve bought my share of handmade gifts at these events including ceramic totems from Chelsea Bayouth for Sea Bay Ceramics, a hand-dyed calendar by Erin Berkowitz for Berbo Studio, ceramic darumas by Linda Hsiao for Knotwork LA, hand-crocheted bracelets from Debra Weiss of Specks and Keepings, incense holders from Becki Chernoff for BX Ceramics, petite wall hangings from Heather Levine Ceramics, coffee mugs and paintbrush holders by Pawena Thimaporn for Pawena Studio, cowboy-themed merch and copitas by Daniel Dooreck for Danny D’s Mudshop, and a hand-turned walnut table lamp by Julie Jackson of Surcle Wood.
Holiday events aren’t just in Los Angeles. If you want to take a road trip, you can find L.A. artists at the Findings Market Holiday Fair in Ventura on Nov. 28, Homespun Market in Santa Barbara on Dec. 5, West Coast Craft in San Francisco on Nov. 21 and 22, the San Diego Made Holiday Market on Nov. 28 and 29 and Deck the Halls at the Ojai Rancho Inn on Dec. 11 and 12.
To help you plan your holiday shopping this busy season, we’ve created a date-by-date list of winter markets, open studios and craft fairs in Los Angeles. Enjoy!
Renegade Craft
Now a holiday tradition, the fair will move to the Santa Monica Airport in early November as more than 275 artists offer original paintings, prints, soaps, candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing and artisanal foods. It’s a great way to spend the day, find gifts, discover original items and meet your neighbors.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8
Admission: Free. Leashed pets are welcome.
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Jackalope Art Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 in Central Park in Pasadena; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at San Fernando Boulevard between Magnolia and Angeleno in downtown Burbank
Admission: Free; leashed pets are welcome.
Markets for Makers' L.A. Holiday Makers Market
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15
Admission: $8 to $12 Saturday; $6 to $12 Sunday. Early access is $16, and kids 11 and under free. Parking around the Port of L.A.: AltaSea for $10. The venue is not ideal for pets.
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Artazan Handcraft Market
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15
Admission: $8 online or $10 at the door, valid for both days. Children and teens age 17 and younger free. Convention Center parking: $18
The Huntington Holiday Market
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21. A preview will be held on Nov. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. for members at the affiliate level and above.
Admission: Free although space is limited.
Titmouse Holiday Bazaar
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 21
Admission: Free
Patchwork Show: California Makers Market & Community Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28
Admission: Free
Green & Bisque Clayhouse Holiday Market
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29
Admission: Free
Venice Winter Fest
Visitors can browse a holiday market with independent makers, listen to live music and entertainment from local businesses, try food and drinks from neighborhood restaurants, get free photos with Santa, and join in festive activities for all ages.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5
Admission: Free
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6
Admission: $4 to $9; parking is $21 (credit card only).
Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4-6
Admission: Free with $12 museum admission. Sunday admission is pay-what-you-wish.
Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge Holiday Ceramic Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13
Admission: Free
BX Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale
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When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13
Admission: Free; the studio address will be posted the week before the sale.
Remainders Holiday Maker Mart
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5
Admission: Free
Maum Market
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 19
Admission: Free. RSVP to get vendor highlights and day-of updates.
In Todo Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5
Admission: Free, but online tickets are requested.
West Mariposa Winter Market
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12
Admission: Free
York Manor Market
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13
Admission: Free
Unique Markets
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13
Admission: $12 admission includes a free tote bag, free drinks, a holiday portrait and DIY festive wreath making
Umu Studios Holiday Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22
Admission: Free