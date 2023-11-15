Shop for gifts at these 19 holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios in L.A.

One of the great pleasures of shopping for gifts at a holiday craft fair, rather than at the mall or online, is meeting the person who made your gift.

Each year, I find inspiration for our Made in L.A. list in The Times Gift Guide and our L.A. Crafted series by exploring holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios all over Los Angeles.

These events are also a wonderful way to connect with the Los Angeles community. Last year, I was moved when I saw people who had lost their homes in the Altadena fires picking out free ornaments at the Plant Material winter fair. It reminded me how much people support each other during hard times, and how these holiday gatherings can mean much more than just shopping.

Lifestyle The L.A. Times 2026 Gift Guide The best stocking stuffers, gift shops, gifts under $40, food gifts, experiences, gifts for walkers and hikers, and many more finds are in the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.

Over the years, I’ve bought my share of handmade gifts at these events including ceramic totems from Chelsea Bayouth for Sea Bay Ceramics, a hand-dyed calendar by Erin Berkowitz for Berbo Studio, ceramic darumas by Linda Hsiao for Knotwork LA, hand-crocheted bracelets from Debra Weiss of Specks and Keepings, incense holders from Becki Chernoff for BX Ceramics, petite wall hangings from Heather Levine Ceramics, coffee mugs and paintbrush holders by Pawena Thimaporn for Pawena Studio, cowboy-themed merch and copitas by Daniel Dooreck for Danny D’s Mudshop, and a hand-turned walnut table lamp by Julie Jackson of Surcle Wood.

Advertisement

Holiday events aren’t just in Los Angeles. If you want to take a road trip, you can find L.A. artists at the Findings Market Holiday Fair in Ventura on Nov. 28, Homespun Market in Santa Barbara on Dec. 5, West Coast Craft in San Francisco on Nov. 21 and 22, the San Diego Made Holiday Market on Nov. 28 and 29 and Deck the Halls at the Ojai Rancho Inn on Dec. 11 and 12.

To help you plan your holiday shopping this busy season, we’ve created a date-by-date list of winter markets, open studios and craft fairs in Los Angeles. Enjoy!