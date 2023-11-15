Shop for gifts at these 19 holiday markets, craft fairs and open studios in L.A.

I must confess: I don’t like to shop, especially when it involves parking in a multilevel garage at the height of the holiday season.

Still, I’ve shopped my way through boutiques in Ojai, Joshua Tree, Palm Springs and Los Angeles. Why? Because as a quilter and sewer, I’m drawn to handmade goods.

Shopping for holiday gifts doesn’t have to be unpleasant; the annual holiday craft fairs, markets and open studios in L.A. prove it.

Following a challenging retail year locally because of the economy and the entertainment industry strikes, this holiday season is an excellent time to support small businesses in Los Angeles.

To help you create a plan of attack, I’ve compiled a chronological list of independent markets spanning from Pomona to Mid-Wilshire. Did I miss one of your favorites? Leave it in the comments below.