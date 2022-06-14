Celebrate Juneteenth with these 11 empowering (and fun) L.A. events

For Shania Accius, founder of the Juneteenth Community Celebration, the Van Nuys event “is just like a family reunion.”

Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere focused on building community in the San Fernando Valley at this annual celebration of Juneteenth, which marks when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out they’d been freed on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is celebrated throughout the United States and became a federal holiday last year.

From Van Nuys to Long Beach, this weekend’s Juneteenth events in Southern California will include live music, games, speakers, workshops, free haircuts and markets.

Xavier Henderson, co-founder of SoulfulofNoise, which is hosting a Juneteenth event downtown focused on supporting kids, said commemorating Juneteenth means educating and empowering the Black community in addition to having fun.

“This is a time for reflection and a time to take accountability for our future,” Henderson said.

Here’s a list of Juneteenth events happening on June 18 and 19 across the Greater Los Angeles area.