Packing a picnic for the Hollywood Bowl? Here are the BYOB rules

What pairs perfectly with golden hour, the hills of the Hollywood Bowl and live music? It’s your favorite snack-and-drink combo packed in your bag.

Yes! The Hollywood Bowl is one of a few venues in Los Angeles that allow you to bring your own food and drink, including alcohol. But the latter is allowed only for certain events.

If you’re going to the Hollywood Bowl to enjoy a Los Angeles Philharmonic event, you’re free to bring wine bottles, wine glasses and beer bottles.

During the summer while the L.A. Phil is in its Hollywood Bowl residency, lease events also come through the venue, said Kassie Winchester, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Assn.'s public relations coordinator. When you’re attending a lease event, BYOB alcohol isn’t permitted.

Any event on the Hollywood Bowl website with the messaging or label “special house rules apply” is a lease event. Events without that messaging are Los Angeles Philharmonic Assn. events.

So when you are allowed to take alcohol and your favorite snacks to the show, what can you pack them in?

Containers, picnic baskets and coolers have to be able to fit under your seats or within your box. Take out your measuring tape and check your food transport: If it’s more than 15 inches wide, 15 inches high or 22 inches long, you won’t be allowed to bring it in. (Also remember that it can be quite a hike from the nearest public transit stop or even the main entrance to your seats, so don’t pack too heavily.)

also people need to talk about how annoying and unwieldy a picnic basket is to haul up that hill. like i just wanna spring for a yeti backpack. — esther tseng 鄭怜欣 (@estarLA) May 27, 2022

There’s no limitation on what you can pack in your basket. The Times asked readers on Twitter for ideas on some of their favorite foods to pack. People suggested charcuterie spreads, fruit, burritos and banh mi sandwiches.

You can enjoy your favorites with friends in one of the 14 official picnic areas (or the one unofficial picnic area) or at your seats. The picnic tables are first-come, first-served. Groups of 30 people or more can reserve selected picnic areas through the Group Sales Office; call (323) 850-2050.