Three interiors of stores in Ojai selling clothing and home goods
(Photos by Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

The coolest Ojai shops for when you want to bring the vibes back to L.A.

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
While you won’t find an Apple store or a Whole Foods in Ojai — the city has a long-standing ban on chain stores — you will find family-run shops offering goods by local makers, not to mention farmstands and bookstores that operate on the honor system. Tip: Bring cash if you are prone to impulse buys on things like avocados, Pixie tangerines and gently worn books.

Recently, we embarked on a shopping day trip to Ojai, which is roughly 80 miles north of Los Angeles. The list below represents a selection of our favorites of the independent stores we visited and is meant to be a starting point to help plan your own Ojai outings. As with our roundups of Joshua Tree stores, Los Angeles gift shops, plant stores and thrift stores, this is not intended to be a definitive list but a way to spotlight small businesses.

A rack of clothes, and home goods in a store
(Jess Purple)

Ali Golden

Ojai Clothing store
Shop for breezy fair-trade cotton sundresses, linen blouses and 1970s-inspired Pima cotton overalls at this Oakland-based slow-fashion brand’s boutique, which opened recently in downtown Ojai. Committed to eco-conscious goods, Golden also carries clothing, jewelry, housewares and gifts from independent brands such as Caron Callahan, Il Bisonte, Comme des Garçons, Paloma Wool, Wonder Valley, Boy Smells and Noto.

Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Books on bookshelves in an outdoor book store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Bart’s Books

Ojai Book store
After hours, this open-air bookstore employs the honor system to sell books that are shelved on the outside of the building. Dubious? A sign makes it clear: “When closed please throw coins in slot in the door for the amount marked on the book. Thank you.” During regular hours, the store features many places to sit and peruse the more than 130,000 used and new books, spanning children’s storybooks to vintage Volkswagen manuals.

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Home goods, gifts, clothing in a store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Bungalow by Fig

Ojai Gift store
The sister store to Fig across the street is housed in a charming bungalow, with kids clothing, home goods and women’s apparel displayed throughout the rooms, porch and outdoor decks. Don’t miss the sale rack just outside the first-floor porch, which often offers steep discounts.

Open daily, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clothing racks and gifts in a store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Canyon Supply

Ojai Clothing store
Shop for clothing for kids and adults at this small boutique located in the arcade building. You’ll also find bandannas by Ojai-based Bandits, jewelry by Talon, custom fedoras and Ojai-related baseball caps and apothecary items.

Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.-ish
Soaps, candles, cards, gifts on shelves
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Cercana

Ojai Gift store
This family-run gallery shop, founded by childhood best friends Misty Gerry and Michelle Bosch, sells home goods and gifts from around the world including colorful alpaca blankets, ceramics, glassware and art. As at many of the Ojai stores, there is an emphasis on locally made items (think leather travel bags, jewelry, candles and cards).

Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crystals in a crystal shop
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

The Crystal Corner

Ojai Gift store
Housed in a quaint bungalow a block from town, this metaphysical store stocks hundreds of crystals — all with helpful information cards — as well as books, healing stones, smudging herbs and jewelry. Keep an eye out for workshops, community circles, readings and other events on the store’s website.

Open weekdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; weekends, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Books, candles, furniture in a gift shop
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

DeKor

Ojai Gift store
Designer Isabelle Dahlin’s hygge-centric showroom in Ojai (she also has a store in Atwater Village) is filled with an eclectic mix of Moroccan and Turkmen rugs, coffee table books, pillows made from vintage fabric and custom furnishings. She also stocks handmade jewelry and leather goods by Mojave Desert artist Lili T., cologne by Ojai Wild, ceramics by Rene Norman and a wide variety of women’s apparel.

Open Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A woman and shopper in a botanical skin care store
(Brendan Willing James)

EarthTonics Botanical Skincare

Ojai Apothecary
On Saturdays, Daron Hope opens the doors to her botanical skin care apothecary in the Meiners Oaks neighborhood and welcomes in-person shoppers. A self-described holistic facialist and botanical skin care chef — and a native of Ojai — Hope offers refills and freshly bottled facial scrubs, body butters, serums and oils for first-timers.
A photo from Fern's General Store in Ojai, Calif.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Fern's General Store

Ojai Gift store
Located next to The Nest restaurant, this tiny general store sells flower bouquets by local growers, skincare by Solar Noon Botanicals, Camp Craft Cocktails, candles and leather goods, and artisanal foods.

Open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A photo from Fig Curated Living.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Fig Curated Living

Ojai Gift store
There’s a little bit of everything at this delightful home and garden store, where owner Victoria Johansen stocks unique gifts with an emphasis on handmade and fair-trade goods: screenprinted Ojai tea towels, dreamcatchers by Rene Norman, handcrafted glass wind chimes and Ojai Weekend soy candles. The store is located at the end of a whimsical corridor lined with colorful Fermob tables and chairs, ceramic pots, wind chimes and birdhouses.

Open daily, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Colorful silk saris, jewelry, in a store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Mud Lotus

Ojai Clothing store
Owner Patricia Cuenot’s colorful assortment of sustainable clothing is made by artisans in India and Nepal and includes block-print organic cotton and silk kimonos. The textiles and Tibetan blankets aren’t just for apparel: One shopper on a recent visit was buying scarves to use as curtains. Handmade jewelry and purses round out the mix.

Open Thursdays through Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cards in a stationery store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Noted.

Ojai Gift store
This new stationery store sells a wide variety of arresting greeting cards and graphic notepads, as well as Swedish housewares by Iris Hantverk, Opinel garden tools, wooden spoons and scoops by Four Leaf Wood Shop, leather accessories by Duram Factory and skin care products by Ojai-based Gara.

Open Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 3 p.m.
Gifts in Pixie's General Store in Ojai, Calif.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Pixie’s General Store 

Ojai Gift store
Housed in a quaint cottage, Pixie’s justifies its billing as a “magical mercantile” by offering everything from candy and toys for kids to colorful party supplies, jewelry and home goods. Don’t miss the Little Free Library out front, which was stocked with “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” “The Adventures of Captain Underpants” and Patricia Cornwell crime novels on a recent visit.

Open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plants and gifts in a gift shop
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Plant Based

Plant shop
In addition to plants, pots and ceramics, this small neighborhood plant shop, owned by the owners of Summer Camp down the street, offers candles and apothecary items by local makers, palo santo, coffee and prints.

Open Mondays and Thursdays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Store at Porch Gallery in Ojai
(Heather Stobo)

The Store at Porch Gallery Ojai

Ojai Gift store
Before looking at art, shop for books, Artspeak candles, unique glassware and artisan treats by Beato Chocolates, inspired by the iconic artist Beatrice “Beato” Wood, who famously said that the secret to her longevity (105 years) was “art books, chocolates and young men.” The store, which is located inside Lisa Casoni and Heather Stobo’s Porch Gallery, also sells postcards with the slogan “The town with nothing to do, and not enough time to do it” (a phrase coined by Casoni that captures the small-town character of this quiet city).

Open Mondays and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plants and gifts inside a gift shop
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Summer Camp

Ojai Gift store
Michael and Rachel Graves’ boutique and custom frame shop is a showcase for California makers. Find small-batch body products by High Sun Low Moon, graphic planters by Claystreet, decorative ceramic wall hangings by Fanny Penny and Janelle Gramling and stained glass by Debbie Bean. The store, which is housed in a 1959 gas station, also stocks clothing and vintage goods, including rugs and plants.

Open Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Jewelry on display in a jewelry store
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Talon Jewelry 

Ojai Jeweler
Talon designer Emily Hirsch recently opened a studio and showroom next door to stationery store Noted., offering both ready-made pieces and custom design consultations. Hirsch’s designs are often symbolic: pendants, signet rings, earrings with zodiac signs and, most recently, a dandelion pendant crafted during the pandemic as a sign of hope for dark times.

Open some Saturdays and by appointment. Email to confirm at info@talonnyc.com.
Home goods for sale at Tipple & Ramble Ojai
(Tipple & Ramble)

Tipple & Ramble

Ojai Home store
Shop for indoor and outdoor decor — blankets, pillows and coolers — as well as barware, picnic supplies and small batch gourmet foods before heading to the charming wine and beer bar on the patio.

Open Wednesdays through Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Antiques for sale at Treasures of Ojai.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Treasures of Ojai

Ojai Antique Store
Among the treasures we spotted on a recent visit to this 7,000-square-foot family-owned antiques emporium: a Bernina sewing machine, cast-iron pans in a variety of sizes and a wide selection of ceramics, including Quimper and Catalina pottery. The store also sells vintage jewelry and furnishings spanning Victorian to Midcentury Modern eras.

Open Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
