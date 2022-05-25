The coolest Ojai shops for when you want to bring the vibes back to L.A.

While you won’t find an Apple store or a Whole Foods in Ojai — the city has a long-standing ban on chain stores — you will find family-run shops offering goods by local makers, not to mention farmstands and bookstores that operate on the honor system. Tip: Bring cash if you are prone to impulse buys on things like avocados, Pixie tangerines and gently worn books.