The coolest Ojai shops for when you want to bring the vibes back to L.A.
While you won’t find an Apple store or a Whole Foods in Ojai — the city has a long-standing ban on chain stores — you will find family-run shops offering goods by local makers, not to mention farmstands and bookstores that operate on the honor system. Tip: Bring cash if you are prone to impulse buys on things like avocados, Pixie tangerines and gently worn books.
Recently, we embarked on a shopping day trip to Ojai, which is roughly 80 miles north of Los Angeles. The list below represents a selection of our favorites of the independent stores we visited and is meant to be a starting point to help plan your own Ojai outings. As with our roundups of Joshua Tree stores, Los Angeles gift shops, plant stores and thrift stores, this is not intended to be a definitive list but a way to spotlight small businesses.
Ali Golden
Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bart’s Books
Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bungalow by Fig
Open daily, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canyon Supply
Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.-ish
Cercana
Open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Crystal Corner
Open weekdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; weekends, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DeKor
Open Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
EarthTonics Botanical Skincare
Fern's General Store
Open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fig Curated Living
Open daily, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mud Lotus
Open Thursdays through Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Noted.
Open Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 3 p.m.
Pixie’s General Store
Open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plant Based
Open Mondays and Thursdays through Fridays, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Store at Porch Gallery Ojai
Open Mondays and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer Camp
Open Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Talon Jewelry
Open some Saturdays and by appointment. Email to confirm at info@talonnyc.com.
Tipple & Ramble
Open Wednesdays through Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.
Treasures of Ojai
Open Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.