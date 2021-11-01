Pick up the perfect holiday gift at these 38 stores you’ll find only in L.A.

If economists are to be believed, the best time to shop for gifts to make sure they arrive on time for the holidays is now.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, global warming and staffing shortages, retail businesses are already struggling, with small businesses particularly hard hit. With the U.S. Postal Service planning a slowdown and price hike, it looks like the best shopping tactic is to shop in person and avoid shipping completely.

So why not do something great and support a small business in Los Angeles this year? We have made it easy for you by compiling a list of nearly 40 independent stores where you can shop for gifts in person this holiday season. Keep in mind that some are short-staffed, and are offering shopping by appointment due to the pandemic. As with our lists of Black-, AAPI-, Latino- and women-owned businesses, this is not meant to be a definitive list but a way to highlight small businesses in Los Angeles.