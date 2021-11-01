Advertisement
This holiday season, you might want to avoid shipping. The solution? Shop local.
(Stephanie Birdsong / For The Times)
Lifestyle

Pick up the perfect holiday gift at these 38 stores you’ll find only in L.A.

By LISA BOONE | LOS ANGELES TIMES EXCLUSIVE
For Subscribers
If economists are to be believed, the best time to shop for gifts to make sure they arrive on time for the holidays is now.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, global warming and staffing shortages, retail businesses are already struggling, with small businesses particularly hard hit. With the U.S. Postal Service planning a slowdown and price hike, it looks like the best shopping tactic is to shop in person and avoid shipping completely.

So why not do something great and support a small business in Los Angeles this year? We have made it easy for you by compiling a list of nearly 40 independent stores where you can shop for gifts in person this holiday season. Keep in mind that some are short-staffed, and are offering shopping by appointment due to the pandemic. As with our lists of Black-, AAPI-, Latino- and women-owned businesses, this is not meant to be a definitive list but a way to highlight small businesses in Los Angeles.

Acorn home and garden boutique in Eagle Rock.
(Acorn)

Acorn Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Gift store
Packed with plants, candles, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: Maison Louis Marie candles, handmade ceramics by Elizabeth Benotti, Moroccan leather Babouche slippers. The store is focused on California indoor-outdoor living, with an outdoor space devoted to gardening and houseplants. The mother and daughter duo also offers personal shopping services and custom arrangements.
Alchemy Works at the Free Market Playa Vista in West L.A.
(Ana Ross)

Alchemy Works

Playa Vista Gift store
Several years after opening Alchemy Works in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles (which has since closed), husband and wife Raan and Lindsay Parton added a showroom in Newport Beach and most recently the Free Market at Playa Vista. The stylish showrooms are designed to feel like a well-appointed home where vintage furnishings mix with handwoven linens by Heather Taylor Home, bedding by Morrow Soft Goods, market bags by Apolis and skincare by Noto Botanics. Creative director Raan Parton describes it as “a California edit on everything.”
Clover boutique in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Clover

Silver Lake Gift store
This longtime Silver Lake boutique offers clothing by local designers, a great assortment of cards, cookbooks, apothecary items, jewelry and specialty gift boxes.
Interior view of DeKor, which has a Swedish vibe in Atwater Village.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dekor

Atwater Village Gift store
Swedish-born interior designer Isabelle Dahlin’s showrooms are filled with vintage Midcentury Modern furnishings, colorful Turkish kilims and pillows, candles and clothing and Swedish clogs and her own line of custom furniture. Look for additional showrooms in Ojai on 105 S. Montgomery St. and a warehouse space located at 3005 Gilroy St. in Los Angeles.
Ornaments and gifts on display inside D.L. Rhein in Los Angeles
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

D.L. Rhein

Palms Gift store
D.L. Rhein, which opened in 2006, is the brainchild of Deborah Rhein, who began by crafting unique accessories at home. She expanded over the years into full-scale design and retail. “I love collecting and hunting for beautiful objects,” Rhein says, “old, new, antique and vintage.” For more than 10 years the store has been stocked with a varied mix of hostess gifts, jewelry and furniture, with a special focus now on serving ware and home products. During the holidays, the store features a wide variety of fun ornaments, from RBG to AOC and David Bowie.
A white brick wall with shelves of houseplants
(Danae Horst)

Folia Collective

Eagle Rock Plant shop
Every plant at Folia Collective, from Peperomia ferreyrae to staghorn ferns, comes with a care card written by owner Danae Horst, author of “Houseplants for All: How to Fill Any Home With Happy Plants,” detailing its specific needs. Staff will ask you questions to help you pick the perfect plant and offer tips. Horst stocks houseplant accessories and gifts and, before the pandemic, hosted book signings and occasional cutting swaps.
General Store in Venice.
(General Store)

General Store

Venice Gift store
Serena Mitnik-Miller and Mason St. Peter’s Venice boutique places the spotlight on Los Angeles artists, including ceramics by Victoria Morris, Heather Levine and Humble Ceramics; jewelry by Kristen Elspeth; skincare by Fat and the Moon; as well as vintage goods and an assortment of gifts for kids.
Shelves packed with candles and gifts at The Give Store in Hollywood.
(The Give Store)

The Give Store

Hollywood Gift store
The Give Store is an indie boutique that offers handmade goods by Ojai-based Bandits Bandanas, Gina DeSantis Ceramics, candles by L.A. brand Boy Smells as well as fragrances and incense from France, Japan and Mexico. In addition to housewares and gifts, the store stocks a variety of houseplants, succulents and planters.
Gold Bug gallery is filled with art, distinctive décor, and oddities.
(Justin Harrison)

Gold Bug Pasadena

Pasadena Gift store
Shop for quirky one-of-a-kind collectibles — fossils, trilobite specimens, framed preserved squid — at this family-run store inspired by the Edgar Allen Poe short story “The Gold Bug,” in which an enchanted gold scarab beetle leads the way to buried pirates’ treasure. Located down an alley in Pasadena, Gold Bug features works by more than 100 artists, including art, decor and odd collectibles.
Shelves of plants with pots in the foreground
(Jamie Curtis)

Greenwood Shop

Studio City Plant shop
In addition to houseplants, Jaime Curtis stocks ceramics, candles, home decor and apothecary items in her Studio City shop. For the holidays, Curtis will have Petra de Luna blankets in stock, printed wood accessories (trays, games, mirrors) from Wolfum, a huge selection of candles, stained glass by Debbie Bean and planters galore. Curtis also offers design services to help you transform your space according to light, environment and maintenance needs.
Homage gift shop in Pasadena.
(Michelle Shiers)

Homage Pasadena

Pasadena Gift store
Owner Jill Pearson highlights emerging artists, unique gifts and handmade jewelry.
Joanna Williams's boutique Kneeland Co. Rarities in West Adams.
(Joanna Williams)

Kneeland Co. Rarities

West Adams Gift store
Joanna Williams, a longtime vintage textile consultant, expanded her company to include a bricks-and-mortar store in West Adams specializing in one-of-a-kind, globally sourced and handmade home goods and jewelry. Currently open by appointment.
Lost & Found

Hollywood Gift store
Owner Jamie Rosenthal opened Lost & Found in 2000 as a single storefront on Yucca Street in Hollywood. Now, she has six storefronts and a Santa Monica showroom that offers men’s and women’s clothing, home goods, accessories and children’s clothes and furniture from around the world. Currently open by appointment. Santa Monica showroom is located at 2230 Main Street. (310) 450-9565 for clothing; (310) 450-9782 for home goods.
Marz gift shop in South Pasadena.
(Jamie Chapman)

Marz

South Pasadena Gift store
Owner Marcia Ellinger stocks her South Pasadena gift shop with unusual items including books, candles, papers, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, games, toys and vintage finds.
Maude Woods gift shop in Pasadena.
(Dan Arnold)

Maude Woods

Pasadena Gift store
Carrie Davich’s Pasadena store is divided into rooms that display furnishings, as well as unique home decor, pillows and throws, apothecary items and vintage goods.
Mercadito Monarca Pasadena
(Robert A. Villarreal)

Mercadito Monarca Pasadena

Pasadena Gift store
This Chicanx Indigenous-owned artisanal marketplace and gift shop in Pasadena features products made and owned by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) brands, bilingual and BIPOC books and Day of the Dead items for altars
Midland Shop in Silver Lake. There is also a store in Culver City.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Midland Shop

Culver City Gift store
Paige Appel and Kelly Harris’ boutique spotlights local designers including bags by Agnes Baddoo, casual clothes by Rachel Craven, jewelry by Maya Brenner, organic skincare products by Salt and Stone and hair products by La Tierra Sagrada. There is also a dedicated kids’ section. Also at 1404 Micheltorena St., in Silver Lake, (323) 928-2480.
Ok store in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

OK

West Hollywood Gift store
Larry Schaffer’s lifestyle store, now in three locations, offers a wide range of gifts spanning handmade jewelry and books to ceramics and decorative housewares. Other locations are at 1716 Silver Lake Blvd. in Silver Lake, (323) 666-1868, and 2413 Main St. in Santa Monica, (310) 392-2999.
Otherwild Goods & Services in Los Feliz
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Otherwild

Los Feliz Gift store
Rachel Berk’s lifestyle boutique and community space in Los Feliz features apothecary goods, jewelry and home goods and serves as a space for everything from broom-making classes to feminist readings. Otherwild General, a store within a store, carries non-disposable, low/zero-waste and upcycled product options in addition to a refill station.
Pergolina gift shop in Toluca Lake.
(Max Hardman)

Pergolina Shop

Toluca Lake Gift store
Paulanna Cuccinello’s longtime Toluca Lake gift shop offers unique jewelry, apothecary items from France, room diffusers from Italy and handmade masks from Venice.
Phoebe Peacock gift shop in Burbank.
(Phoebe Peacock)

Phoebe Peacock

Burbank Gift store
Jennifer Hardaway’s charming Burbank shop offers a wide variety of goods including her own line of KleanSpa perfume and body products (you can even book a session and create your own custom scent based on your personal selections), vintage glassware and home decor.
Portfolios and day planners are popular items at Poketo, the housewares, apparel and accessories shop in Little Tokyo.
(Poketo)

Poketo

Little Tokyo Gift store
Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, the design accessories and housewares brand has grown from a small startup into a mainstay of the Los Angeles creative community. Shop for colorful paper planners and notebooks, clothes and housewares, jewelry and desk accessories. There is also a location at Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St. #174
DTLA. (213) 372 - 5686
A sunny room with colorful contemporary home decor items and hanging plants
(Potted)

Potted

Atwater Village Plant shop
Open for more than a decade, this Atwater Village boutique sells indoor and outdoor plants, planters by local artists, extensive home decor, and fountains. The store also hosts regular DIY workshops on kokedama and mounting staghorn ferns, lectures on houseplant care and book signings.
Prelude and Dawn in Highland Park.
(Alison Ables)

Prelude and Dawn

Highland Park Gift store
Alison Ables’ Highland Park boutique includes unique handmade candles by Esh,Via Wax and Le Feu de L’Eau, fanny packs and towels by local brand Baggu and vintage and modern clothing.
Prism boutique in Long Beach.
(Prism)

Prism Boutique

Long Beach Gift store
Dayna Mance has been highlighting small, independently owned brands since opening her boutique in the heart of Long Beach’s historic Belmont Heights in 2013. Expect vintage and modern clothing, home goods by local designers like P.F. Candle, Baggu and Claystreet pottery. Mance also offers “Prism Take Care” specialty gift sets.
Pygmy Hippo Shoppe in the Fairfax district offers handmade gifts, books, and decor from around the world.
(Nathan Cabrera)

Pygmy Hippo Shoppe

Fairfax Gift store
Founded in 2010, Pygmy Hippo is an irreverent boutique where you can shop for “Nude and Naughty” gift sets, Zodiac and magic-minded items, vintage collectibles and rare books and zines.
Retreat gift shop in South Pasadena.
(Diane Staples)

Retreat

South Pasadena Gift store
At Diane Staples’ South Pasadena boutique, visitors are encouraged to pick up and play the handcrafted ukuleles or try on all the jewelry they’d like with no obligation or pressure. Her specialty store includes unique table-size clocks, candles, bath and body products as well as hand-drawn cards, journals, pottery, books and barware.
Hanging plants in a greenhouse
(Raychel Walton)

Rolling Greens

Culver City Plant shop
The garden and home design flagship in Culver City, which rests on two acres, offers indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, planters and home decor. Owners Greg Salmeri and Laurie Resnick travel the world to shop for home and garden goods. Customers can create their own arrangement at the store’s Arrangement Bar. Also at 7505 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 934-4500.
Shout and About

Echo Park Gift store
This tiny Echo Park store is an urban oasis jam-packed with gifts by local brands and independent makers as well as Compartes chocolates, kids’ goods and jewelry. Always a reliable source for terrific greeting cards, the store also stocks a selection of stunning potted plants that will catch your eye. (213) 482-7682
Plants displayed on tables and against a wood wall with a sign saying "Plants make people happy"
(Marisa Vitale)

The Sill

West Hollywood Plant shop
The popular plant boutique and online seller carries houseplants, planters and gifts. Plants are displayed according to lighting, water and pet needs and start at $5. The store offers classes on houseplant basics and kokedama, a plant care bar and repotting service.
Soap Plant/Wacko in Los Feliz.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Soap Plant/Wacko

Los Feliz Gift store
Billy Shire’s irreverent gift shop offers an eclectic range of pop-culture ephemera (Iggy Pop action figures), novelties (beetles in resin), housewares (colorful oil cloth) and gifts (hedgehog nail brushes).
Spitfire Girl gift shop in Silver Lake.
(Spitfire Girl)

Spitfire Girl

Los Feliz Gift store
Kristin Scott’s longtime store offers unusual gifts such as mystical ritual kits and handcrafted fragrances, and home goods with a humorous edge (heart lamps and turn-of-the-century-inspired embroidered pillows). Scott also offers custom gift boxes ranging from the Great Outdoors to the Witches’ Spell. Also at 7401 Melrose Ave., (323) 424-7340.
Plants, baskets, planters and home decor inside a store.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tansy

Burbank Plant shop
In addition to plants, owners Shawna Christian and Colette Fowler offer bohemian home goods with flair: colorful fair trade garlands, plants, metal bells, mobiles, pom-poms and suncatchers. “It’s all about color and plants and fabrics,” says Christian. “I am trying to perfect the art of being insanely creative without being claustrophobic.”

Tesoro gift shop in Beverly Hills.
(Tesoro)

Tesoro

Beverly Grove Gift store
Replete with artist-made decor objects, hand-crafted bath essentials, and out-of-the-box gift ideas for the person who has everything. Tara Riceberg’s shop also offers gifts for babies, kids, and pets and in-house, hand-painted wrapping paper. Also located at 416 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. (310) 734-7976.
Tortoise General Store in Venice.
(Amelie Emi Uchiike)

Tortoise General Store

Venice Gift store
Keiko and Taku Shinomoto opened Tortoise General Store in 2003 with the concept of “slow and steady” design. The Mar Vista showroom offers a curated selection of timeless Japanese home goods such as Tajika kitchen scissors, ceramic Japan Infinity bowls, colorful 100% cotton Tenugui cloths and Summer Studio wood serving boards.
Twig & Willow Boutique in Long Beach.
(Kelsey Vaughn)

Twig and Willow

Long Beach Gift store
Karen Quimby Lobo opened Twig & Willow in 2009 in the Belmont Heights neighborhood of Long Beach and later opened a second location in Bixby Knolls. Expect boho apparel, rare bath and body products, cult fragrances, home decor, handmade leather, accessories, baby items, and handmade jewelry by more than 60 local artists. Also at 4130 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 424-8944.
Plants, candles and gifts inside Wildlfora.
(Sarah Zing)

Wildflora

Studio City Plant shop
This full-service florist shop also offers houseplants, succulents, tillandsia, airiums, home decor such as pillows and candles, and gifts. There is also a location at the Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St. Stall No. 708. (323) 452-9339
Yolk design store in Silver Lake.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Yolk

Silver Lake Gift store
This tiny independent design store in the heart of Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction specializes in home decor, toys and fashion for kids, and gifts by local brands including candles, books and apothecary items.
