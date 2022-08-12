Advertisement
A collage illustration combining various events and locations in Orange County.
(Illustration by Ross May / Los Angeles Times; photos by Allen J. Schaben; Christopher Reynolds; Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times; Davey’s Locker; Irvine Spectrum Center)
Never say you’re bored in Orange County again. Here are 47 things to do

By Jessica Benda
Whenever a friend asks where we should go, I send them “the list.”

It’s what we call the messy page in my Notes app, a compilation of Orange County spots that my friends and I love enough to go to regularly. And, it’s saved us hours of time.

It started with a recurring dilemma in my driveway — me settled crisscrossed behind the wheel, my friend’s Adidas kicked up on the dash, the Kia spouting ‘70s music as we brainstormed places to drive to. At best, it took at least 20 minutes to settle on an activity, but at worst it took two hours and ended with a defeated trek back to my couch. We live in one of the most sought-after areas in the country, and — “There’s nothing to do.”

Orange County offers way more to do than Disneyland. Aside from the perk of usually free parking, it’s home to gorgeous hills, iconic beaches and lively attractions. So, thinking that there’s nothing to do is laughable.

Photo illustration of a dog sitting on a beach with an umbrella and beach ball with the sun in the distance.

31 dog-friendly beaches in L.A. and Orange counties

Which beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties allow dogs? Check our list to find out.

In early 2021, once again idling on the broken road of my cul-de-sac, I logged the places my friend and I were talking about in my Notes app. I also brainstormed later that night, compiling a document of every fun place I’d been to.

Once we had the options in front of us, deciding became easier. As an act of public service, I share this list with all the O.C. locals idling in their cars (or out-of-towners who want to do something other than go to Disneyland.)

Since I add new places as I find them, this list is always evolving and might not have your favorite place on it — yet. Feel free to add your faves, and even revise the list, in your own Notes app. In the meantime, skim through my love letter to Orange County (which is in no particular order).

A few notes: This list doesn’t include eateries or 21+ bars or clubs, unless they’re part of a shopping center. And shopping centers were included because hanging out at the mall is a beloved O.C. pastime. All attractions are also within O.C. boundaries. (My apologies to the Aquarium of the Pacific.)

An extra tip for that pesky decision paralysis among two people: One person picks three options, another person narrows it to two, and you both settle on one.

People walk the one of the staircases of Hillcrest Stairs in July 2022 in Fullerton, CA.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Hillcrest Stairs

Fullerton Workout $
In Anaheim, there is Gold’s Gym. In Irvine, there is 24-hour Fitness. In Fullerton, there is the Hillcrest Stairs.

As a Fullerton native, I can say that locals were thrilled when these huge wood staircases debuted in Hillcrest Park in 2017. The more than 450 steps – which cost $1.6 million to install – make for a brutal leg day as they take you up and down the hillside. A common loop is going up 209 steps straight, then down a 100-step staircase and down another 84-step staircase (Give or take a few steps — it’s hard to keep count when you can’t feel your quads.) Then, repeat five times.

The parking lot is free and usually uncrowded, but it’s also used for the sports field below the stairs, so it fills up when kids are playing after-school sports. Most games take place between 3-5 p.m., so stick with mornings or evenings.

A view of downtown Fullerton in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Downtown Fullerton

Fullerton Street $
The vast majority of shops along Harbor Blvd in downtown Fullerton are small businesses, tended by owners who work the counters themselves. Within a 10-minute walk, you’ll pass six coffee shops — the Night Owl specializes in making custom drinks based on your preferred ingredients — while plant stores like Semilla and the Green Place invite you to recline on their couches.

A view of the Victoria Beach Pirate Tower.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

The Pirate Tower

Laguna Beach Tower $
Victoria Beach is home to what beachgoers call the Pirate Tower, La Tour or simply the Tower. Standing 60 feet high, the sea-stained structure clings to the cliff in the northern corner. Many use the tower – with its shingled roof and tiny windows – as a photo-op without knowing its history.

Said history isn’t as magical as the tower looks. In 1926, it was constructed as a simple shortcut to get from the house on the bluff down to the beach. At the time, State Sen. William Edward Brown and his family used the house as a vacation retreat.The tower’s unusual architecture is said to be inspired by the family’s time in France assisting with relief efforts after World War I.

Since it’s further down the bluffs, the tower is only viewable (and safe) during low-tide. You can’t go in, but you can explore the base and peer in through the metal-grate door. The wooden staircase is still inside, and nearby is a weathered circular stone wall, formerly a pool.

A photo of a Duffy boat coasting in the harbor at Newport Beach.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Newport Duffy Boats

Newport Beach Boats $$$
Join the Duffy boats that hum around Newport Harbor daily with eight friends willing to chip in about $25 per person. Take turns driving the boat as the canopy blocks the sun and seagulls fly above (sometimes hitching a ride on the bow). Bring snacks, drinks and a portable speaker. I recommend grabbing a deck of cards, too.

The ferris wheel along the boardwalk at the Balboa Fun Zone in Newport Beach, California.
(Sandy Huffaker / Corbis via Getty Images)

Balboa Fun Zone

Newport Beach Amusement park $
The fun zone on the Balboa peninsula is filled with small carnival rides, arcades, souvenir shops and candy and ice cream stores. The street shifts into the pier, where you can sip milkshakes on the rooftop of Ruby’s Diner as the Pacific churns below.

A bonfire pit at Huntington Beach.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Bonfires in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Beach $
Three beaches in Huntington have firepits, but seizing one can sometimes feel like you’re in “Hunger Games.” Still, winning out has a great payoff. Summer weekends are exceptionally difficult as firepits are usually snapped up by noon, sometimes earlier. By 2 p.m., beach parking lots are usually full.

Instead, plan a weeknight bonfire and avoid the hassle. I recently visited Huntington State Beach at 3 p.m. on a Monday, and plenty of firepits were available. Huntington Beach has over 500 firepits across three beaches — 200 at both Huntington State Beach and Bolsa Chica Beach and 100 at Huntington City Beach (which is also home to the Huntington Beach Pier).

After a beach day, watch the sunset then snuggle up on the sand. Don’t forget s’mores, snacks and blankets. For the fire, you need wood, kindling and a lighter. Don’t panic if you forget something, most bonfire neighbors are happy to offer their extras or help you start your fire.

Irvine, CA - July 28: Aerial view of the Great Park on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Irvine, CA.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Irvine Great Park

Irvine Park $
When my friends said we were going to a park, I pictured a field with a playground and a few picnic tables. Instead, we arrived at Irvine Great Park, which has 450 acres of sports fields, artistry and a massive hot air balloon.

At no cost, ride the hot air balloon 400 feet up (first-come, first-served) or spin around the carousel. Sports fans can play at dozens of soccer fields, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields.

Customers flocked to Irvine Farmers Market in the parking lot of Mariners Church in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Irvine Farmers Market

Irvine Farmers Market $
Dozens of tents — so many that I lost count after 60 — crowd Mariners Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. At this sprawling market that smells like fruit and rosemary, you can find grapes, berries, barrels of apples from Southern California farms, pizza kits, french macaroons, dog treats, woodshop and the occasional oddball hat store.

It’s busy too, but you won’t have to wait too long to buy something — unless you’re at La Bahn Ranch’s booth, which tends to have a line of more than 30 people for its eggs and chicken meat.

Downtown Santa Ana Art Walk

Santa Ana Art $
If you happen to be bored on the first Saturday evening of the month, head to the free Artwalk. The outdoor festival has live music and dancing, art galleries and art activities. Most lots charge no more than $10 to park.

A view of the mini golf course and waterslides at Camelot Golfland
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Camelot Golfland

Anaheim Golf $
This decades-old castle still reigns as O.C.’s best mini golf course. Wedged between a Strawberry Farm and the bustling 91 freeway, its classic spires attract all ages, especially on busy weekend evenings. With four mini golf courses, an arcade, laser tag and a racetrack, it persists as a popular date spot — so much so that locals nicknamed it “Scamelot” in the ‘80s because you’d take someone on one date here to make out and then never see them again. (Thanks for the info, mom.)

Aside from the waterslides, which I’ve never seen functioning, Camelot is a well-groomed time capsule. Mini golf is scarce — besides Camelot, you can get a full 18 holes in O.C. at the Irvine Boomers. (It has fewer courses, but does offer batting cages and small rides).

Visitors stroll through Downtown Disney on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Downtown Disney District

Anaheim Shopping $$
You don’t need to buy a $160 ticket to eat Disneyland food. Corn dogs and churros are sold at stands throughout Downtown Disney, and yes, they taste the same as in the park. Another perk: Disneyland music plays as you snack. Bowl at Splitzville, fiddle at the Lego store and roam the Star Wars Trading Post. Check out Black Tap’s fittingly named “CrazyShakes,” stuffed with cotton candy and cookies.

Customers eat at the Anaheim Packing House in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Anaheim Packing House

Anaheim Eatery $
Come to this food hall hungry (and thirsty). Try a slice of fruit loop pie at the Pie Hole or chili cheese fries at The Kroft. The Blind Rabbit is a tiny, dark speakeasy accessed through sake barrels and exited through a bookcase — but it’s best to secure a reservation a couple weeks in advance. The Blind Rabbit serves absinthe (illegal for 95 years), and it really does taste like black licorice. The strongest variation is a whopping 136-proof.

A view of the ocean and San Clemente Pier from Casa Romantica.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Casa Romantica

San Clemente Cultural Center $
San Clemente founder Ole Hanson roamed his seaside home for less than eight years before losing it to the Great Depression. Casa Romantica, his Spanish Colonial Revival mansion, passed through decades of shifting ownership before it was listed as a historic place in 1991. Now it’s a cultural center (and popular wedding destination) that’s open to the public for $5.

The teapot-shaped sign of the Tea House at Los Rios Historic District.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Los Rios Historic District

San Juan Capistrano Street $
Stroll through a storybook on the historic Los Rios Street. The Amtrak and Metrolink drops riders in San Juan Capistrano, where they cross the railroad tracks to find a sign post scribbled in different fonts. It’s a world of white-picket fences and flowers, even a law office has chickens pecking around the front garden.

Most shops have been fashioned out of houses, kitchens and bedrooms brimming with art or ceramics for sale. Pony rides and a guinea pig pen wait at Zoomars, a petting zoo on the street’s end (Adult admission is $15; child admission is $12). Near the road’s middle, “Old Mr. Tree” looks great for being over 220 years old.

A sweet almond tree blossoms over one of many benches in the arboretum.
(Los Angeles Times)

Fullerton Arboretum

Fullerton Arboretum $
Featuring a desert landscape, a bamboo forest and an absolutely massive Ombú tree, you hop from biome to biome in a single stroll at the Fullerton Arboretum. If you sit on the grassy edge of the South Lake, you can spot plenty of turtles. Bring a book and blanket for maximum relaxation.

SANTA ANA, CA - March 17: Lali Cervantes, 13, of Covina, views the exhibit: Sacred Realms: Temple Murals by Shashi Dhoj Tulachan From the Gayle and Edward P. Rossi Collection during the grand reopening of the Bowers Museum, following the easing of pandemic restrictions Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Santa Ana.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bowers Museum

Santa Ana Museum $$
This small but mighty museum showcases exhibitions about the risky ascent to Everest, gemstone carvings and ancient Chinese art. Most exhibitions are stationary, but new ones go in and out every few months. In the spring, the museum showed off the Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives, including the Heart of the Ocean from “Titanic” and Anne Hathaway’s crowns from “The Princess Diaries.”

The Trembling Towers, Drop Slide and several climbing walls at Sender City in Sender One Climbing.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Sender One Climbing

Santa Ana Climbing $$
Climbing the trembling towers of Sender City, a special section at Sender One Climbing, is just one way to spike your heart rate. You can scale a fake brick building like Spider Man or maneuver up a maze wall. Or you can climb up the ladder to a tall platform and leap off to catch a hanging trapeze. While your brain knows your auto-belay will slow your descent, jumping off still takes some psychological nerve.

For 20 minutes, the attendant operates the drop slide. You don a jumpsuit and cling on to handlebars above your head, which drag you up the massive, near-vertical slide. I only made it 10 feet before chickening out at the height and dropping early, so the attendant encouraged me to go again.

“Why are you scared? I did it,” a seven-year-old asked me.

“Yeah, well, you’re much cooler than me,” I said.

I felt my back leave the wall and then my feet, dangling limply on the handlebars with tiny people watching below. The slide caught me, and though it wasn’t cushioned, I can confirm the impact doesn’t hurt.

There’s side-by-side partner walls that are impossible to climb until you activate the steel handholds. You press a button that releases the next set of your partner’s handholds, then wait for them to climb and activate yours, use those to ascend to the next button, and so on. Just check to make sure your partner’s face isn’t near the wall when you press your button — the handholds whip out almost instantly (I almost took out my partner’s jaw.) Ask about a hidden activity: Behind a black curtain inside a tower of climbing walls is a glow-in-the-dark wall.

The Hydeout escape room at Mission Escape Games in Anaheim, CA.
(Ian Momil / Mission Escape Games)

Mission Escape Games

Anaheim Escape Room $$$
We’d all like to believe we’d play the survivors in a horror movie, but here’s where you prove it. At these escape rooms at the Anaheim GardenWalk, you solve your way out of a bank vault, the apocalypse, a hideout or — if you want horror— a torture chamber.

Staff will “lock” you in a room with one hour to escape, but they watch you via cameras in case you need a hint (so don’t do anything embarrassing). While an hour might seem long, you’ll likely need every minute you can get, unless you’re the Scooby Doo gang. Be sure to bring your best team — some of the puzzles require serious brainpower. On weekdays, a room is a flat rate of $120 for 2-3 players or individually pay $32 per person with 4-10 players. Other escape rooms have lockers for your bags, but you get to keep them in a basket in the room here.

Enter the Lab Anti-Mall through its DVD disk archway in Costa Mesa, CA.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

The LAB Anti-Mall

Costa Mesa Shopping $
Enter through the DVD disk archway to find small warehouses of eclectic shops and funky seating at this outdoor mall that may be called an anti-mall, but is indeed a mall (albeit an eccentric one.) A trail of fountain grass leads to colorful vats spilling out water, and even the trash cans are painted. Scribbled requests to the universe dangle off the Wishing Tree, a rusted structure that looks more tent than tree.

A view just under the egret nests at Shipley Nature Center in Huntington Beach, CA in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Shipley Nature Center

Huntington Beach Botanic Garden $
“This is what California used to look like a hundred years ago,” a volunteer told me at Shipley Nature Center’s front gate. The plants are all California natives, lining a usually full-circle trail over 18 acres. One segment is currently closed due to pond flooding, so visitors will have to retrace their steps to get back to the start of the trail. It doesn’t tend to get crowded – even on Saturdays – so you’ll find solace wandering the oak and buckeye trees.

When you enter, hang a left before the Interpretive Center to see the egrets nesting in the trees, then follow the trail to spot them flying above. A volunteer will help point them out if you’re struggling to bird watch. If you can’t find a volunteer, they’re usually in the Interpretive Center, which includes exhibits about Huntington Beach history, flora and fauna.

A view of a fake octopus hung outside Pirates Dinner Adventure.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Pirates Dinner Adventure

Buena Park Theater $$$
Pirates Dinner Adventure is next door to Medieval Times, but instead of knights jousting, you watch pirates brawl. For about 90 minutes, chow on a three-course meal as acrobatic pirates and aerial performers sprint around a massive ship. Expect songs, special effects and audience participation, where you compete on behalf of your section (My apologies for utterly failing the green team). If you get stage fright, know that they’ve definitely seen worse.

A view of the fairy tree at Requiem in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Requiem: Coffee, Tea, and Fantasy

Anaheim Coffeehouse $
Step out of the SoCal sun, venture through a mystical fairy forest and cross under vibrant lanterns all to get to a coffee bar.

A view of the outside of Bloomingdale's at the Outlets at Orange.
(Simon Property Group)

The Outlets at Orange

Orange Shopping $$
Most locals know this as the Block, despite the new name. Stroll the outdoor shopping center, catch a movie at the massive AMC theater or play ski-ball at Dave and Buster’s. Saddle Ranch Chop House supplies outdoor fire pits, a mechanical bull and $18 drinks in jugs larger than your head.

Holiday Skate Center

Orange Roller Skating Rink $$
If you watched the skating scene in “Stranger Things” and thought it looked fun (minus the cruel bullying), this is your spot. Tighten your laces and glide (or stumble, depending on experience) to upbeat modern music sprinkled with ‘80s hits. Don’t worry if you’re wobbly, you won’t be the only one clutching the side rails. Before visiting, watch the 2020 “Valley Girl” remake, which filmed its skating scenes here.

Vendor booths at the Sawdust Art Festival in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Sawdust Art Festival

Laguna Beach Art $
Sawdust is an annual can’t-miss collection of over 160 Laguna Beach artists that usually runs in July and August.. It’s easy to get lost among the rows of decorated stalls that show off photography, woodworking and other art. Don’t be shy about chatting up artists at their booths; creating that connection is what makes Sawdust special.

Inside his booth, artist Cliff Wassmann displays fantasy paintings that cross into reality, like a spaceship over the Ruby’s Diner on the pier. John Lucero scatters 3D glasses around his booth so visitors can better glimpse his vibrant, abstract 3D paintings of otherworldly creatures and shapes. Drew Weir sells gorgeous bronze doorbells.

Live musicians play at two stages, sometimes to a dancing crowd. Though the festival stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. all other days, activities like ceramic and painting classes are usually over by 4 p.m. Entry is $10.

A view of "Sculptura Botanica," an art exhibition by landscape and ceramics designer Dustin Gimbel which explores and celebrates plants/plant structures through ceramic sculpture at Sherman Library and Gardens Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Newport Beach, CA.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sherman Library and Gardens

Newport Beach Botanic Garden $
This modest botanical center is less than a mile from the beaches of Corona Del Mar. The sea breeze drifts through the gardens as you stroll through succulents, orchids and a humid tropical conservatory. While the gardens are on the small side, the library certainly isn’t. Its book collection specializes in the Pacific Southwest and boasts over 15,000 volumes, per its website. Feel free to browse, but you can’t take a book home with you.

A bridge on the Oso Creek Trail near Oso Viejo Park in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Oso Creek Trail

Mission Viejo Trail $
Start in Oso Viejo park before embarking on 5.5 miles of trails, which are dotted with over 130,000 plants that have been planted by volunteers since 1997. The loop has lush trees and quaint bridges, making a pleasant walk as long as it’s not too hot. Oso Creek’s butterfly garden, plant maze and mosaic paths and pillars make it a standout among Orange County’s trails. Plenty of these features are just beyond the park, so you don’t need to go too far if you aren’t up for the full hike.

People paint outside of Color Me Mine in Brea Downtown in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Brea Downtown

Brea Shopping Center $
Dolphins swim beside an Ocean Explorer boat during a whale-watching tour.
(Davey’s Locker)

Davey’s Locker Whale Watching

Newport Beach Whale Watching $$$
When I shakily boarded one of these boats, I crossed glimpsing a blue whale off my bucket list. Actually, I one-upped my bucket list — because I saw five. This two-and-a-half hour boat tour whisks you off the O.C. coast, bobbing over the waves as you scout for the largest animals on Earth. If you don’t see a whale, you’re likely to still see dolphins, according to the whale watchers’ marine life sightings log.

A view of the patio at Rodeo 39.
(Wonho Lee / Rodeo Drive)

Rodeo 39

Stanton Food market $
Butterflies fly around the flowers in the new butterfly tent at the Santa Ana Zoo.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Ana Zoo

Santa Ana Zoo $
This zoo doesn’t have any lions, tigers or bears, but there are plenty of lemurs and tamarins swinging in their habitats. The highlight is its new butterfly tent, where hundreds of butterflies glide through lush flowers and around visitors’ heads. “It’s good luck if one lands on you,” one attendant told me. From glamorous monarchs to fliers with massive blue wings, the likelihood of being hit with good luck is high.

A view of the O.C. Fair from the Sky Ride.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

O.C. Fair

Costa Mesa Fair $
Fried fair food, concerts, local vendors and artists, farm animals and dirt bikes are a sliver of what’s on offer across the 130-acre fair that runs in July and August.

Evening is undoubtedly the best time to go as the summer’s scorching heat ebbs and the fair lights dazzle. Buy 16 tickets for $20 and ride what you please, but save six. Toward the end, cash them in at the sky ride. At night, your feet dangle as you glide over the fair’s neon lights, overlooking the people below you for 10 minutes before it deposits you near the park’s exit. Just be sure you take it the right direction.

A view between the bookcases at Beach Town Books.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Beach Town Books

San Clemente Bookstore $
This charming seaside space is drenched in books of all genres, carving out little reading nooks with comfy couches and literature quotes. Used books, the shop’s mainstay, are half-off their original prices, and most are in great condition.

A view of Fashion Island's fountain and courtyard.
(Irvine Company Retail Properties)

Fashion Island

Newport Beach Shopping $$
The water park at the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Great Wolf Lodge

Garden Grove Amusement park $$$
This unassuming building, stamped with a massive wolf paw on its side, contains an indoor water park, arcade, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, Build-A-Bear workshop, Candy Company and a live-action quest twisting through the whole lodge — and that’s only a sliver of it. It feels like a woodsy Disneyland, but maybe it’s just because half its visitors are wearing wolf ears.

A view of the Irvine Spectrum Center ice rink, which next reopens in November 2022.
(Irvine Spectrum Center)

Irvine Spectrum

Irvine Shopping $$
Orange County has plenty of ferris wheels, but the one at Irvine Spectrum is my favorite. It costs $8 to ride, but if heights aren’t your thing, lounge in the courtyard below the wheel’s 52,000 LED lights.

The Spectrum also has an 18-foot climbing structure that looks like someone taped Lays chips together, a carousel, a VR space, escape room, movie theater and DIY cake decorating.

Dog-walkers roam Irvine Regional Park in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Irvine Regional Park

Orange Park $
You can rent everything from tandem bikes to paddle boats to horses at Irvine Regional Park. A bright green train with a red-kerchiefed conductor chugs around the grounds. At the small but lively county-run zoo on property, spend $2 to see mountain lions and black bears, then stop by the petting zoo. (There’s also a coyote exhibit, but many locals see those in their backyards).

The shortest but most difficult hike that starts at the park is the unmaintained 1 mile Puma Ridge trail, and the longest are the moderate Lone Pine Ridge and easy Toyon trails at 4 miles each.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2017: Stella Abrera is Princess Tea Flower as American Ballet Theatre presents "Whipped Cream," the world premiere of new choreography by Alexei Ratmansky with sets and costumes by popular surrealist painter Mark Ryden at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
(Los Angeles Times)

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa Theater $$$
Four theaters make up the Segerstrom Center, but Segerstrom Hall is the one you’ll normally see on advertisements. With nearly 3,000 seats spanning an orchestra, terrace, loge and balcony, Segerstrom Hall is a wonder of Napoleon red granite and glass. As the star stage of O.C.’s largest nonprofit arts organization, many big-name tours pass through it. When picking seats in the Hall, the balcony is the only spot where you might have to squint. I’ve always liked the mid-terrace or front of the loge, which gets a good view for a cheaper price.

Buena Park, CA - May 29: Park-goers ride the Silver Bullet roller coaster during the re-opening day at Knott's Berry Farm to the full public and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park after the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Buena Park, CA.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Knott’s Berry Farm

Buena Park Amusement park $$$
Sometimes in life, you start a berry farm and end up with a theme park — at least if you’re Walter Knott. The first boysenberry was marketed here in the 1920s, and the park’s fascinating history is preserved through its Old West Ghost Town.

I used to work here, but serving six months as a Camp Snoopy ride operator isn’t what scored Knott’s a spot on this list. However, I do have pro tips to share. Tuesdays through Thursdays are the best days to go, especially when the summer and spring break crowds hit. Going mid-week in the off season means you can walk on most rides. Moderate rain shuts down coasters since they’re all outdoors, but it’s when the park is prettiest. The crowds clear out and lights speckle on the sidewalk.

Thrill seekers can’t miss Xcelerator, which launches 0-82 MPH in 2.3 seconds and subsequently sends you 205 feet up, Silver Bullet, one of its most loved coasters with 6 smooth inversions, or Ghost Rider, a classic wooden coaster that’s nearly three minutes and might send you to the chiropractor. The Calico Mine Ride and Log Ride are family-friendly classics. The stagecoach is a fun hidden gem, but don’t be surprised if the horses stop walking and you have to wait a bit.

It has been getting rowdy lately, but it’s usually a relaxed park. Be sure to buy tickets online — they’re $84 on peak Saturdays but only $69 most weekdays.

A view of Concourse Bowling Center in Anaheim, CA.
(Concourse Bowling Center)

Concourse Bowling

Anaheim Bowling Alley $$
On weekends, Concourse Bowling bustles with people as speakers blast pop music. Chuck a bowling ball down a neon-lit lane and then sip a cocktail on the couch. Or, forsake bowling entirely and just get an $8 quesadilla at the snack bar. Full meals like burgers and pizza cost anywhere from $11-$22.

I tried and failed to count how many TVs this place had, but the bar area alone has over 10 playing a simultaneous music video. If coming on a weekend night, be advised that its screens might not be super family-friendly but succeed at sustaining the party vibes. Price ranges from $30-$45 hours per lane depending on day and time, which isn’t much when you split it between your group. $5-$5.75 for an individual game is available anytime outside of after 5 on Fridays and all day Saturdays. Shoe rentals are $4.75-$5.75.

Shoppers outside Louis Vuitton at South Coast Plaza on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Costa Mesa, CA.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

South Coast Plaza

Costa Mesa Shopping $$$
The Crystal Code tidepools off Reef Point are best visited during low-tide.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Crystal Cove Tidepools

Laguna Beach Tide pool $$
Tidepools can be spotted in four areas of Crystal Cove State Park: Reef Point, Rocky Bight, Pelican Point and Treasure Cove. The best one is Rocky Bight, a parking attendant at, alas, Reef Point lot told me. All four lots are $15 per day, but a states park pass gets you free parking. And while Rocky Bight may be preferred by the parking attendant, you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Unless you arrive at high tide. The key to a great tide pool experience is a low tide of at most 1.5 feet, per state park recommendations. Check the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tides and Currents website ahead of time. While you might still glimpse marine life in moderate tide, starfish, urchins and anemones are best found when it’s lower. At Reef Point, shiny mussels usually scatter the sea line — a consolation prize if you miss the tide pools. In any case, it’s best to bring water shoes as the rocks are slippery (and no starfish is worth that medical bill.)

Visitors pet sharks in the Sahm Marine Education Center at the Ocean Institute in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Ocean Institute

Dana Point Aquarium $$
Nothing says ‘casual weekend’ like petting a shark at the Ocean Institute, an educational center tucked into Dana Point Harbor. Aside from the gift shop — which sells plastic 75-cent sea animals smaller than your finger — it has three primary buildings to tour, the best of which is the Sahm Marine Education Center. It focuses on the villainization of sharks, working to redefine their image through educational materials and a shark touch pool.

A commuter arrives at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center

Anaheim Train station $
The name is a fancy way of saying “train station.” Nicknamed the ARTIC, this enormous atrium shines both day and night (its LED arches explode with color after the sun sets). Hop on the Amtrak or Metrolink for a 50-minute ride to San Clemente or L.A. Union Station.

The view at the peak of the Top of the World hike, right next to Alta Laguna Park in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Top of the World

Laguna Beach Hike $
It’s not literally the top of the world, but it is the top of a very big hill. While only 2.4 miles, it’s steep with a nearly 900 elevation gain. The trail lacks shade so it’s best to avoid going on a hot day. All in all, be sure you’re ready for this level of hike, because you’ll likely be stuck on it for at least 90 minutes.

On a clear day, you can see the deep blue of the Pacific. Overcast days, like when I went, are a bit murkier but feel more mystical.

The replica of the Oval Office at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda in July 2022.
(Jessica Benda / Los Angeles Times)

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

Yorba Linda Historical landmark $$
Yes, you know about Watergate and Richard Nixon’s resignation, but you might not have heard about how his election won every state except Massachusetts and the District of Columbia, or that he loved yellow notepads. (The library collected thousands of his scribbled notes.) In its primary exhibit, eighteen rooms use multimedia, cool lighting and sound effects, artifacts and spatial design to make each one different.

The museum includes a replica of his oval office, where you can sit at his desk. Richard and Pat Nixon are buried side-by-side toward the back of the outdoor grounds — on the same property that Richard was born on. His small childhood home still stands, and you can usually tour inside if you just ask a docent.

Mission Viejo Library

Mission Viejo Library $
