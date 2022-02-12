9 places to score the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift for your dog or cat

Humans can be so fickle with their affection and attention. But who’s there for you, no matter what, with deep devotion in their eyes and not an ounce of judgment (well, unless we’re talking felines ... )?

I mean, get real. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, who really loves you?

Your pets, of course, and since giving is one of the best parts of any holiday, why not forget the angst of human relationships this year and lavish some attention on your four-legged admirers, who will follow you anywhere — especially if you have treats.

And, boy, can we deliver on the treats. If there’s one thing almost every pet boutique in L.A. offers, it’s luscious, elaborate and even frosted treats, made from ingredients pure enough for humans to enjoy but minus the salt, butter, sugar and chocolate humans adore but are dangerous to doggie tummies.

So here is a sampling of pet shops around Los Angeles where you can pamper your pet, upgrade accessories or just go wild on an Elle Woods-worthy carrier bag, purse or adorable sweater.