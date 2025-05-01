Bask in rare lilacs for the last time on this spring weekend roadtrip

This magenta Declaration lilac is one of 300 rare lilacs in Gary Parton’s Alpenglow Lilac Gardens in Idyllwild, where people can visit for free between May 2 and June 8 during its final season, because Parton is selling his property.

Somehow it’s May, and I hope you, unlike me, have already planted your warm-season veggies. As usual, I bought too many tomato plants and, as I write this in late April, they are still sitting on a table in my backyard, impatiently waiting for me to get them in the ground.

Please don’t judge. Since I live in Ventura, I have a little window of time before summer’s excessive heat starts stressing my young plants, and last weekend’s rain was a welcome bit of moisture after our dry winter.

However, inland gardeners know May can bring surprise blasts of horrible heat before we settle into June Gloom. So if you’re a procrastinator like me, keep an eye on the weather forecast, water deeply before fiery temps arrive and make a plan for how to shade your tender seedlings so they don’t get fried in a sneak heat attack.

Advertisement

Speaking of rain, many thanks to everyone who visited our L.A. Times Plants booth at the Los Angeles Times’ Festival of Books last weekend. We had a huge turnout despite Saturday’s deluge as visitors poured in to learn about California native plants from the experts at the Theodore Payne Foundation and California Native Plant Society. I was thrilled to meet so many readers, and to sign up more than 700 new subscribers to the newsletter! Welcome to all you newcomers, and please send me your story ideas.

I have lots of plant-related activities for May listed below, but first here’s a heads up about a soon-to-be-gone soul-satisfying opportunity: a chance to wander in fragrant memory at Gary Parton’s lush Alpenglow Lilac Garden in Idyllwild.

Gary Parton is a tall man, but he’s dwarfed by the towering cedars, pines and lush lilacs at his Fern Valley Road home in Idyllwild. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

As he’s done for 15 years, Parton is opening his garden to the public tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through June 8 except Mondays and Tuesdays. He’s also putting his property up for sale this month, so this is your final chance to stroll his sloping ¾-acre lot on Fern Valley Road and savor the 300 mostly rare lilacs that come in an eye-popping range of colors, from a silver that fades into white to various shades of cream, yellow, violet, orchid, purple, pink, salmon and blue.

By mid-May, he said, the fragrance from all those blooms is so intense, you can smell it on the road.

Admission to the garden is free, but come prepared for emotion: There’s something about the evocative, nostalgic scent of lilacs that makes people come undone, Parton said.

Advertisement

“They walk all the way down here [to the bottom of the garden] and honestly, they break down,” he said. “That’s why I always have to have tables and chairs so people can sit, because they get overtaken by memory, and that’s when the tears come.”

However people react, Parton is satisfied. His goal is to share these grape-like clusters of flowers and give visitors a chance to reconnect with their past in a beautiful setting. Many of his visitors grew up in places where lilacs grow more profusely, such as the eastern U.S., Europe and Asia, and they come just to sit and recollect.

Megan Rosenbloom presses her face into giant clusters of lilac flowers at Gary Parton’s lilac garden in Idyllwild to catch the delicious fragrance. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The expense of opening his garden and prepping it for visitors has grown over the years, but Parton said he’s never wanted the bother of charging admission. He accepts donations, sells potted seedlings for $25 apiece or special high-potassium lilac fertilizer for $15 a bag, but this year he has only a few seedlings potted up. He hasn’t had the time or energy to gather any more since he’s been so busy preparing his home for sale.

The plants were given to him by another Idyllwild resident, concert pianist and lilac collector Reva Ballreich, former president of the International Llilac Society, who grew or hybridized more than 800 different varieties.

It wasn’t until recently, he said, when he was offering cuttings to Descanso Gardens for its lilac display in La Cañada Flintridge, that he learned almost all the lilacs she gave him were coveted varieties hard to find anywhere else.



Ballreich’s passion for lilacs was vast and relentless, Parton said. Her gifts to him include the butter yellow lilac known as Primrose, considered one of the rarest varieties in the world. And when she went to Russia to perform Beethoven, he said, she smuggled out a fully rooted cutting of the Nadezhda lilac, a Russian variety famous for its blue color.

Advertisement

The Russians didn’t permit exports of Nadezhda at that time but Ballreich wanted to bring one home, Parton said. So she bought a baguette, sliced it in half and hollowed out enough of the interior to hold the cutting. Then she glued the two halves together “and just smiled and went right through customs. They didn’t stop her at all,” he said, laughing.

Parton now has a plant propagated from that smuggled cutting in the section of his garden devoted to Russian lilacs. He also has a large seating area nearby, shaded by giant cedars and pines, where he shares stories and advice about lilacs every day at 1 p.m. (except Mondays and Tuesdays, when he’s closed).

He met Ballreich at the Idyllwild Garden Club in 1996, when he was still teaching art at North High School in Torrance and part-time at El Camino Junior College. He loved visiting the mountain community, so when he retired after 35 years of teaching in 1998, he made Idyllwild his new home.

Gary Parton has tables and chairs throughout his garden for visitors who want to picnic, or just soak up the fragrance and memories that come from visiting the lilacs. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

He’d never grown a lilac before, but for reasons he said he’s never really understood, Ballreich decided he should carry on her legacy. They became close friends and she began giving him lilacs in colors he’d never seen before — salmon and pinks, violets, deep purples and true blues, sometimes edged in white. She died in February 2009, and that spring, Parton’s plants were mature enough that he hosted his first lilac festival, a tradition that lasted until 2018, when the job became too big.

Parton is 86 now, and although he still loves his yard, he can’t stand the cold winters anymore in Idyllwild, or the work involved in keeping his garden safe for visitors. “I don’t want to break a hip working down there,” he said, motioning to his backyard where most of the lilacs reside. “And I don’t want my kids to find me lying on the ground.”

Advertisement

He’s philosophical about what will happen to his property once he moves to Boulder City, Nev. It would be lovely, if the new owners decide to continue the lilac garden, “but what they do is out of my control,” he said. Sorting through all the things he’s accumulated has been a challenge, but it helps, he said, to think about the next chapter of his life, and what adventures lie ahead.

“I’ve lived in this [Idyllwild] box for nearly 30 years and experienced all these things, but I can’t keep everything,” he said. “I’m getting acquainted with the ability to open your hand and let things go, and not feel bad about it.”

The Dwight D. Eisenhower lilac with its lush pale purple blooms is one of Gary Parton’s favorites out of the 300 varieties in his Idyllwild garden. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Lilacs feel particularly special in Southern California because they usually require freezing temperatures to bloom. Parton said there are three tricks to get lilacs to flower in more temperate, nonfreezing areas:

1. During hot weather, withhold water until the plants begin to wilt to shock the plant into setting flowers for the following spring. Water them deeply after that, he said, but try the shocking technique at least three times during the summer “to make sure you’re setting the button for the next year.”

2. Avoid fertilizers with high nitrogen. “If you give them nitrogen, all you’ll get is this glorious, wonderful leafy bush and it will never bloom,” he said. Instead, use a fertilizer high in phosphorous. Look for the NPK levels listed on fertilizer bags to determine nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) levels.

Advertisement

3. Don’t plant lilacs too close to the ocean; they should be back a mile or two from the coastline.

It’s a day trip from L.A. to visit Parton’s garden but well worth the drive. If you want to stay overnight, be sure to arrange accommodations ahead of time because Idyllwild gets very busy in the spring and summer. Try to arrive before 1 p.m., so you can listen to Parton’s talk about the garden, but be aware that on-site parking is very limited, and street parking is challenging. Carpool if you can, and be prepared to walk a few blocks to get from your parking spot to his home.

Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Upcoming events

May 3

Gathering at Kuruvungna, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kuruvungna Village Springs and Cultural Center in Sawtelle. Gates close to new admissions at 2 p.m. The event includes tours of the garden and natural springs, as well as workshops, music and food. Admission is free, but reservations are required. eventbrite.com

Crescent Farm 10th-Anniversary workshop: Change and Adaptation at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, 10 a.m. to noon at the Arboretum in Arcadia, a tour of the Arboretum’s regenerative Crescent Farm garden and discussion about its history. Registration required; included with $15 admission to the Arboretum ($11 seniors 62+ and students with ID; $5 children ages 5-12, free for members and children 4 and under.). arboretum.org

Succulent Arrangement in a Vintage Silver Teapot Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. This hands-on class will guide participants in using a variety of succulents to create a low-maintenance succulent display. Register online for $120 ($110 for members). thesherman.org

Advertisement

May 9

Southern California Horticultural Society presents a talk by Amy Stewart, New York Times bestsellling author of “The Drunken Botanist,” “Wicked Plants” and her latest book, “The Tree Collectors: Tales of Arboreal Obsession,” in its Ruth Borun Lecture Series, at 7:30 p.m. at the Witherbee Auditorium at the Los Angeles Zoo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Register online; tickets are $15 (free to members). socalhort.org

May 10

The Orange County chapter of the California Rare Fruit Growers annual plant sale, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Women’s Club. Plants include unusual varieties of avocados and rare fruit trees. A complete inventory will be listed online a week before the sale. Admission is free. ocfruit.com

Sow and Grow! Transplanting Seedlings Into Your Garden, a Centennial Farm class taught by Kylie Gilliam of Blue Ribbon Garden edible garden design, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Learn how to successfully transplant young seedlings. Register online by May 2; $30 fee covers all materials including a small container box, soil and seeds. ocfair.com

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House & Native Plant Sale, 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. in Newhall, includes games, crafts, panning for (fool’s) gold, presentations about local wildlife and a variety of food trucks. Admission and parking are free. scvnews.com

Citrus and Berry Class at Otto & Sons Nursery, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the nursery in Fillmore. Learn the best techniques for growing citrus and berries, from pruning and fertilizing to harvest. Registration is not required. ottoandsonsnursery.com

Irrigation Basics for Native Plants, a walk-and-talk class led by Theodore Payne Foundation horticulture educator Erik Blank, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $39.19 ($28.52 members). eventbrite.com

Advertisement

May 10-11

Geranium Society Mother’s Day Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. Free with $15 admission to the Arboretum ($11 seniors 62+ and students with school ID, $5 children 5-12 and free to members and children ages 4 and under.) arboretum.org

May 10 & 24

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Native Plant Sale, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the George F. Canyon Nature Center in Rolling Hills Estates on May 10 and at the White Point Nature Education Center in San Pedro on May 24. Admission is free. pvplc.org

May 17

Fruit Trees and California Native Plants: Landscaping Together, a course in how to landscape with fruit trees and native plants taught by Fruitstitute founder Joanna Glovinsky, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $39.19 ($33.85 members) eventbrite.com

Make It, Take It — Food Preservation with UC Cooperative Extension Master Food Preservers of Orange County, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Orange County Fair & Event Center’s Centennial Farm in Costa Mesa. Learn how to process and store food safely. Register online by May 9. The $45 fee covers ingredients, handouts and two canning jars with lids and rings. Knives will be provided but you may bring your own. Hair must be tied back and closed-toe shoes are required. ocfair.com

May 17-18

39th Bug Fair at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, a two-day festival celebrating insects, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the museum in Exposition Park. Admission is included with $18 admission to the museum ($14 seniors 62+ and students with ID, $7 children ages 3-12, free for members and children 2 and under). nhm.org

May 17, 24

Eco-Friendly Foraging: Plants Walk / Wild Food Tasting & Drinks, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days at Reptacular Ranch in Sylmar. These are two separate classes taught by forager, potter, author and wildcrafter Pascal Baudar, whose work “focuses on finding ways to turn non-native and invasive wild edibles into nutritious, delicious and healthy tasty food.” Register online; classes are $65 each. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

May 18

Epiphyllum Society of America Flower Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. Free with $15 admission to the Arboretum ($11 seniors 62+ and students with school ID, $5 children 5-12 and free to members and children ages 4 and under). arboretum.org

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society monthly meeting features speaker Kelly Griffin, succulent hybridizer, discussing his plant-hunting trip to the Outback and Cape York areas of Australia, 1 to 4 p.m. at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Rolling Hills Estates. Admission is $15 ($11 seniors 62+ or students with ID, free to members of the garden and club). southcoastcss.org

May 21

Ikebana Flower Arranging Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. Instructor Valeria Brinkers will use seasonal spring flowers to explain how to create a Moribana-style ikebana arrangement. Participants will receive an ikebana kit, vase, medium pin frog and bowl to cut branches; they must bring their own scissors, hand towel and a bucket. Register online, $130 ($120 members). thesherman.org

May 22

Buzz & Bloom: Getting to Know California Native Bees, a class about the life cyles, nesting habits and favorite flora of California’s more than 1,600 species of native bees, and ways to create bee-friendly habitats, taught by Theodore Payne Foundation director of public programs Maryanne Pittman, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $39.19 ($28.52 members). eventbrite.com

May 23

All About Native Bulbs, a course about the culture and care of California native bulbs in containers or in the ground and the seed propagation and division propagation of bulbs, taught by Tim Becker, Theodore Payne Foundation’s director of horticulture, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the foundation’s propagation shed in Sun Valley. Register online, $44.52 ($33.85 for members). eventbrite.com

May 24

Botanical Portraits with photographer Marie Astrid Gonzalez, a class in the best techniques for photographing wild flowers and native plants, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley, register online $65.87 ($49.87 members). eventbrite.com

Advertisement

Pollinator/Perennial Class at Otto & Sons Nursery, 10 to 11 a.m. at the nursery in Fillmore. Learn companion planting techniques for perennials that attract pollinators and beneficial insects into the garden. Registration is not required. ottoandsonsnursery.com

Understanding and Adapting to Climate Change, a comprehensive look at how Southern California’s changing climates are impacting our plants and native landscapes, taught by Santa Monica College earth sciences professor William Selby, author of “The California Sky Watcher: Understanding Weather Patterns and What Comes Next,” from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $39.19 ($33.85 members). eventbrite.com

May 24-26

Santa Anita Bonsai Society Bonsai Show, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum displays maples, junipers, pines and other trees trained to look like miniature forest giants. Free with $15 admission to the Arboretum ($11 seniors 62+ and students with school ID, $5 children 5-12 and free to members and children ages 4 and under.) arboretum.org

May 31

The Art of Botanical Printing on Silk Chiffon, a class taught by artist Linda Illumanardi from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Theodore Payne Foundation’s demonstration gardens in Sun Valley. Participants will take a short walk through the garden to identify dye plants used by the artist, and then choose specific leaves and flowers to make a personal design on a 60-inch-long silk chiffon scarf. Students must be 18 or older. Materials will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own scissors and any California native leaves or wildflowers from their own gardens that they’d like to use. Register online, $92.55 ($81.88 for members). eventbrite.com

May 31-June 1

San Gabriel Valley Chrysanthemum Society Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. Society members will offer classes each day at 11:30 a.m. about how to grow chrysanthemums. Free with $15 admission to the Arboretum ($11 seniors 62+ and students with school ID, $5 children 5-12 and free to members and children ages 4 and under). arboretum.org

Bonsai & Fuchsia Shows & Sale, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The Orange County Fuchsia Society will be displaying and selling a variety of fuchsias and members will be available to answer questions about fuchsia selection and care. A special class about fuchsia care is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on May 31, and at 1:30 p.m. on June 1, Sherman Gardens’ senior horticulturist Carol Younger will lead a tour of the garden’s fuchsias. The Coastal Bonsai Club will present a display of bonsai trees and offer talks from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. about Shohin bonsai on May 31 and and succulent bonsai on June 1. The shows are free with $5 admission to the garden. (Members and children 3 and younger enter free.) thesherman.org

Advertisement

What we’re reading

Recovery is ongoing from the Eaton and Palisades fires, and the revelations just keep coming. We tested soil at eight burn-area locations in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu to see what if any toxins were left by the fires. We learned three things: 1. The results varied considerably. 2. Much of the soil in urban L.A. was already polluted or uprooted by development, industrial or agricultural uses as well as old fertilizers, house paints and gasoline. And 3. There are options besides scraping the soil away, such as bioremediation.

Some people look away when they see trash and weeds in public spaces. Not Marie Massa. This Lincoln Heights mom, wife and botanist has worked for three years to transform an ugly stretch of wasteland between Avenue 20 and the 5 Freeway into a lush native plant garden.

Oaks are majestic no matter where they grow, and writer ML Cavanaugh penned a beautiful ode to our coast live oaks’ mossy, miraculous neighbors to the east: the southern live oaks of the Southeastern U.S.