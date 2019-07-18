The best reusable water bottles, for when you’re ready to ditch your plastic habit

Whether you’re worried about plastic pollution or the amount of dough you blow on bottled water, there’s definitely a reusable bottle perfect for you.

But with a market flooded with options, what should you consider? The key questions include how and where you will you use it. Is it for home, commuting, indoor cycling classes? Flying or camping? Are you looking for gorgeous design or a high-tech nudge to improve your hydration as the summer heat settles in?

Enough with the questions, we’ve got answers: Here are 10 great water bottles designed for specific tastes. Of course, we kept style in mind, and all are BPA-free. Most lines carry various sizes and shapes too.

DrinKup bottle with a smart phone. Credit: Michael Wesley Titgemeyer (Michael Wesley Titgemeyer / Michael Wesley Titgemeyer)

The stainless steel DrinKup bottle hold 17 ounces — and vibrates to remind you to drink. The LED screen embedded in its cap also serves up reminders to take a sip. Keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and needs charging only every 30-90 days. The only downside we found? At 12 ounces, it’s a tad heavy once you add H2O. $69, drinkupbottle.com

Watch it glow

Teal Hidrate Spark 2.0 water bottle with app preview. (Hidrate Inc.)

The Hidrate Spark 3.0 is made out of an impact-resistant plastic, holds 20 ounces and comes with a smart sensor stick to keep track of intake. It glows to nudge you to drink and integrates with Fitbit, Apple Watch and other fitness trackers with fun app notifications. It’s dishwasher-safe (just remove the long-lasting, replaceable batteries). One downside: It doesn’t keep water cold. $45, hidratespark.com

Easy cleaning

Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Sand Stone 20oz. (Contigo)

The vacuum-insulated stainless steel Contigo Couture Thermalock holds 20 ounces and keeps drinks cold (up to 24 hours) or hot (up to 10 hours). We found it beautiful, stylish and leak-proof. We especially like the removable drinking spout for adding ice — or deep cleaning. Best of all? That price. $19.99, gocontigo.com

Sleek profile

21 ounce Hydro Flask Standard Mouth bottle with Sport Cap. (Hydro Flask)

The insulated, stainless steel Hydro Flask bottle is not technically leak-proof, but it boasts a sports cap that helps us avoid spills (or at least limit them). And the slim profile means it fits many cup holders. It holds 21 ounces and keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours. Not suitable for hot liquids. $35.95, hydroflask.com

Means business

Pink Yeti Rambler. (Dicks Sporting Goods)

At 16.3 ounces, the Yeti Rambler boasts a hardy, rugged stainless steel design and a sturdy cap that makes for easy toting — but also a heavier carry. It holds 18 ounces and can handle both hot and cold liquids. It’s dishwasher-safe. The wide mouth means you won’t have any problem shoveling in ice cubes. $29.99, yeti.com

Beautiful design

Klean Kanteen Insulated Reflect bottle. (Klean Kanteen)

The insulated Klean Kanteen’s Reflect holds 20 ounces and claims its Climate Lock technology will keep iced drinks cold up to 40 hours. It’s a minimalist’s dream: The plastic-free bottle features a sustainably harvested bamboo lid and comes with a lifetime guarantee. Not advisable for hot liquids. $40.95, kleankanteen.com

Fashionable

S'well Sport bottle with sport cap. (Swell)

If you want a reusable water bottle that doesn’t scream “I look like a reusable water bottle,” check out the crave-worthy stainless steel offerings from S’well. They come in a variety of sizes, shapes, colors and designs, including the eye-catching teakwood, white marble and calacatta gold, and keep drinks cold up to 24 hours. Many boast wide mouths, perfect for ice lovers. Around $20 and up. swellbottle.com

Hold on

Thermos Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle. (Thermos, LLC)

The textured grip on the Thermos’ vacuum-insulated stainless steel hydration bottle is perfect for those sweaty gym workouts or hikes — or for the clumsy among us. Holds 18 ounces and has a comfortable sipping spout and easy push-button lid. Not for hot liquids. Wallet-friendly price. $19.99, thermos.com

For adventuring

LifeStraw Reusable Water bottle with filtration straw near a stream. (Adam Barker / LifeStraw)

The makers of the LifeStraw GO reusable water bottle say it can be safely filled from a stream or anyplace without potable water: The two-stage filtration straw filters bad taste, waterborne bacteria and more. Super lightweight — less than 6 ounces — and holds 22 ounces. Does not keep water cold. $44.95, shop.lifestraw.com

Wow, just wow

Gratitude blue bottle love glass water bottles (Kayden Radhe / Blue Bottle Love)

The eco-conscious Blue Bottle Love bottles are made of break-resistant Italian blue glass, so they weigh more than most. But they’re showstoppers, sandblasted with loving inscriptions and positive intentions. (Blue Bottle also sells a variety of hemp slings to make toting easier.) Blue Bottle Love’s philosophy is based on the belief that the molecular structure of water is affected by words, vibrations and light — so the bottles are made to allow sunlight to pass through. Prices vary according to size. Around $30 and up. bluebottlelove.com