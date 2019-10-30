Tour Arts and Crafts homes by Greene & Greene and others at Craftsman Weekend

For devotees of the Arts and Crafts movement, the annual Craftsman Weekend in Pasadena is a welcome dive into Arts and Crafts architecture, design and theory.

This year, Pasadena Heritage teams with the South Pasadena Preservation Foundation in organizing a self-drive tour of six homes, including three by famed architects Charles and Henry Greene.

The tour includes the noted Duncan-Irwin House (1906-08) which was built along the Arroyo Seco, and is furnished with museum-quality items from Revival Antiques, a Pasadena antiques dealer specializing in Arts & Crafts furniture & lighting.

The dining room has reproduction lighting that mirrors the house’s original fixture and a table and sideboard nearly identical to the original furnishings. (Katie Falkenberg / For The Times)

Advertisement

Other Greene & Greene properties include the Howard Longley House (1910) in South Pasadena, and next door, an exterior tour of the Garfield House (1904), built for Lucretia Garfield, widow of former President James A. Garfield.

The tour also includes the Ide House, a Craftsman bungalow designed by D.M. Renton in 1913 in the Orange Heights Historic District, the Childs-Torrance House (1904), a three story Tudor Revival home by Charles Wesley Bucchanan in the Buena Vista Historic District, and a “Craftsman Make-Over” of a former carriage house.

The Garfield House built in 1904 by Charles and Henry Greene for Lucretia Garfield, widow of James A. Garfield, 20th President of the United States. (John Aaroe Group)

Craftsman Weekend will also include walking tours of landmark neighborhoods (as well as lesser known landmark districts), lectures and bus tours, and the Antiques and Contemporary Furnishings and Decorative Arts Sale at the Pasadena Convention Center.



Advertisement

Homes on the tour will be open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with last entry at 4 p.m. The event is self-guided, so participants can visit the houses in any order. Tickets are $45 and $55 in advance or $55 and $65 day of tour.

Shuttle tickets are available for $30-$35. The shuttle will leave from the Pasadena Convention Center.

The Craftsman bungalow known as the Ide House was designed by D.M. Renton in 1913. (Dennis Hill )

What: Craftsman Weekend

When: Nov. 1-3

Where: Tickets may be purchased online, by calling Pasadena Heritage or visiting the office, 651 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. (626) 441-6333. For the tour, a shuttle will leave from the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena.

Cost: Some events, such as the Antiques and Contemporary Furnishings and Decorative Arts Sale at the Pasadena Convention Center, are free, others are $25 and up.

Advertisement

Info: pasadenaheritage.org