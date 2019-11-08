12 gifts for the outdoors enthusiast

The Cannondale Treadwell EQ fitness/commuter bike is “connected,” with a built-in cycle computer/handlebar phone holder and a free app that tracks speed, distance, calories and route without your phone, and estimates how much carbon you’re keeping out of the air by riding instead of driving. It also gives maintenance reminders, lets you book repairs with a dealer and can connect you to other app users as well as auto-registers your bike and can assist theft recovery.

The EQ ($900) has a bamboo cargo deck and fenders. The Treadwell 2 ($750) and 3 ($635) combine the same electronics with lower-end parts. All have dent-stopping silicone strips on the frame, street tires and disc brakes.