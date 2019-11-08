27 gifts to buy the fitness fanatic

Say goodbye to the iconic wooden sauna with built-in stereo sound and lighting. It’s been replaced by a 30-by-30-by-40-inch tent, a nylon folding chair. and two light radiators. You zip into a Relax Far Infrared Sauna, with only your head popping out of the top. It uses the water-pulsating power of far infrared ray heat source, which has a long list of beneficial claims: increased core temperature and microcirculation, reduced toxins and body fat, boosted metabolism, activated ATP and nitric oxide release. And unlike a wooden sauna, this one can travel with you and starts instantly with no preheating.