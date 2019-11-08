Fun photography gifts

This is the instant camera for the creative one in your life. Lomography’s Lomo’Instant Wide also uses Fujifilm’s Instax Wide film, but it gives you a little more to play with. The bundle includes wide and macro lens adapters, the ability to make multi-exposures, color gels and a PC-sync cable port to connect to strobes/flashes.
There’s only so much room on your fridge and wall. Get this album and keep all your best shots in one place. It holds 64 prints with pockets on the inside of each cover. Available in a variety of colors/styles.
What do you do with the tons and tons of photos on your phone? Print your favorites! With Canon’s Selphy CP3100 you can make 4x6-inch photos straight from your phone or USB device. The prints are waterproof and last up to 100 years.
A great introductory drone that won’t fly over your budget. DJI’s Tello can do stunts, record video and it’s relatively safe with propeller guards, and even though it seems like you could fly it in the house … you probably shouldn’t.
There are a ton of instant film cameras, but this one is the simplest to use with the best value and produces the largest instant prints on the market. With Fujifilm’s Instax Wide 300 you get instant gratification and nostalgia all in one. This magic memory-making machine is a great gift that will capture those precious moments with your loved ones. Just don’t forget to get extra film!
Instax Wide is the largest instant film on the market with 4.2x3.3-inch prints and it develops quicker than its competitors in less than a couple minutes. Each cartridge holds 10 shots, so make each one count.
