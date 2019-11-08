Presents TV lovers will appreciate

With the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” just announced, it will be a while before the binging begins. In the meantime, you can get your “ST” fix with LEGO’s “Upside Down” kit, which includes the Byers house and eight of the series’ characters including Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will and the Demogorgon. The set is for “fans and big kids” 16+.