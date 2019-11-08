Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Housewarming gifts for the holidays

By Jessica Ritz
Nov. 8, 2019
3 AM
Hand-loomed blanket
(Morrow Soft Goods)

Morrow Soft Goods founders Stephanie Cleary and Michelle Toney source sustainably and ethically produced materials from around the globe when designing their version of California coziness. The L.A. company’s hand-loomed blankets, made from natural fibers in neutral shades embellished with classic designs, are hefty yet breathable.

From $174
morrowsoftgoods.com

3
Linen table runner
(Sophia Schrank)

Silver Lake textile designer Cathy Callahan continues her exploration of fiber arts and dying techniques with her latest collection of linen patchwork table runners that come in three sunny gradient hues and are intended for daily use. Lake Boutique, 1618 1/2 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles.

$230
cathycallahan.com

4
Wooden candle holders
(Lostine)

Candlesticks from Pennsylvania-based Lostine are hand-carved from various woods, including black walnut and maple. These pieces add a tactile, earthy touch to create that warm holiday glow.

From $62.50
lostine.com

5
Veneer picture frame
(Pigeon & Poodle)

The Kaina lacquered veneer picture frame by Pigeon & Poodle comes in three sizes and in two pink and green marbled colorways that look classic and fresh.

From $100
pigeonandpoodle.com

6
Custom-dyed bedding
(Flaneur)

Flaneur has become a favorite source among interior designers for bespoke, 100% Supima cotton bedding. Choose from a slate of suggested holiday colors, or pick from the 1,800-color Pantone wheel to create your own look. Bedding is hand-dyed in L.A., and orders are delivered within two weeks.

From $145
hiflaneur.com

7
Multicolor woven pillows
(Atacama Home)

Atacama Home sources the SanCri striped pillows, designed in multiple chromatic combinations, from traditional textile weavers in Zinacantán, Mexico. Atacama Home, 8627 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, and H.D. Buttercup, 3225 Helms Ave., Los Angeles

From $175

8
Double M Pottery small pot
(Double M Pottery)

Use this handmade vessel to hold a plant or food, or simply as a decorative piece. Artisan Mary McDonald makes all her Double M Pottery wares in Laguna Beach and finishes them with motifs and colors that evoke their place of origin. In stock at Potted in Atwater Village, 3158 Los Feliz Blvd.

From $40
pottedstore.com

9
Gnome figurines
(Heath Ceramics)

Although Heath Ceramics is known for its tableware and ceramic tiles, it also pays attention to other aspects of hearth and home. To wit: these adorable gnomes fashioned from felted wool and Icelandic sheep hair. Available after Nov. 1.

From $32
heathceramics.com

10
Nesting baskets
(Dacha)

Stock up on these durable nesting baskets made in Senegal using cattail stalks and salvaged plastic. Dacha, 1219 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.

From $55
dachainteriors.com

11
Shag floor pillow
(Dweller)

Expand the lounging potential with the boho chic Dweller floor pillow from Kip & Co. The colorful pattern, made from a 100% wool weave, makes an eye-catching statement too.

$149
kipandco.com

12
Soap and sponge stands
(Fruitsuper)

Think of these concrete geometric soap and sponge stands by Fruitsuper, which come in white and charcoal, as small sculptures for your sink that help kitchen and bathroom hygiene. Placewares, 457 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

$22
placewares.com

13
California ceramic bowl
(Ben Medansky)

Artist Ben Medansky, a leading figure in SoCal’s robust ceramics scene, shows his love for the Golden State with this serving bowl adorned with California-shaped elements.

$350
benmedansky.com

14
Nauta lamp
(Cerno Lighting)

Cerno Lighting is celebrating its 10th anniversary of designing and fabricating contemporary lighting products in Orange County. The walnut-base Nauta model has a midcentury modern feel and is LED-powered.

From $440
2modern.com

15
One with the landscape
The newest Marmol Radziner monograph — “Site: Marmol Radziner in the Landscape” — is published by Princeton Architectural Press looks at 19 examples of the West L.A. firm’s residential work that relate to different environments and habitats. Online and at bookstores, including Hennessey + Ingalls, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles.

$65
hennesseyingalls.com

16
Tea towels
(Anchal Project)

The nonprofit organization Anchal supports female artisans through community-based micro-enterprises while producing gorgeous home goods. The tea towels are practical and add a bold pop of color and texture.

From $18
anchalproject.org

17
Bread and croissant lights
(Pampshade)

Japanese artist Yukiko Morita created Pampshade to craft lights that look good enough to eat. That’s because these LED-illuminated, resin-coated bread and pastry creations are made from actual, once-edible baked goods.

From $51
pampshade.com

18
Jute entrance mat
(Armadillo & Co.)

Armadillo & Co.'s quality and craftsmanship blends with almost any setting. The Australian brand’s patterned jute mat is available in two sizes and can be used in doorway entrances, kitchens and other high-traffic areas.

From $130
usa.armadillo-co.com

19
Soho Home deck chair
(Soho Home)

The deck chair from Soho Home is now part of the decor mix at the recently opened Soho Warehouse in the Downtown L.A. Arts District. Now you can have it too.

$315
sohohome.com

20
Organic towel
(Veronique Vial / Towl)

Cancer survivor and L.A. resident Amanda Estremera recently launched direct-to-consumer brand True Organic Wise Living (Towl), using rayon bamboo and organic cotton renewable and nontoxic materials. From

$13
wisetowl.com

21
Portable solar lamp
(MOCA Store)

Danish Icelandic artist and designer (and newly appointed U.N. Goodwill Ambassador for climate) Olafur Eliasson created the Little Sun compact solar lamp for portable and eco-friendly use that lasts four to 50 hours. Museum of Contemporary Art gift shop, 250 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. (On Dec. 1 MOCA is participating in the Museum Store Sunday holiday shopping initiative along with more than 1,200 other museum retailers.)

$25
mocastore.org

22
Jessica Ritz