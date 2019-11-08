Give the gift of travel and experiences

For those who crave the majesty of national parks but aren’t a fan of schlepping their stuff around; Under Canvas has created a “7 Parks in 7 Days” package, taking guests via private jet to glamp in noteworthy parks such as Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. The tents come with luxury bedding, furniture from West Elm and a wood burning stove. Package is for two people, including all flights (in and out of Denver), meals and lodging.