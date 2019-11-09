Ho, ho, ho: 10 new holiday movies to stream with family and friends

Are you getting tired of rewatching “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and “White Christmas” for the umpteenth time? Well, there are plenty of new holiday films on TV and streaming services this Christmas season. Here is a handy guide to a few of the new yuletide films — and the dates they begin streaming — to get you into the holiday spirit.
Kristin Davis plays a newly separated woman who goes on a solo safari to Africa and ends up helping her pilot (Rob Lowe) rescue an orphaned baby elephant. She extends her stay in the Christmas season as they nurse the baby back to health. Netflix. Streaming now.
Keshia Knight Pulliam plays a Philadelphia radio DJ who has to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem, Pa., when her station is closed for repairs during the holiday season. She sets out to discover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa to increase ratings. Michael Xavier, Tim Reid and Belinda Montgomery also star. Lifetime. Nov. 9
Anna Kendrick plays Santa’s daughter forced to take over the family business when her father retires and her brother (Bill Hader) is reluctant to become the new Santa. Shirley MacLaine also stars. Disney Plus. Nov. 12
Netflix’s first original animated feature is about a postman (Jason Schwartzman) assigned to a frozen island north of the Arctic Circle where he befriends a mysterious toymaker (J.K. Simmons). Nov. 15
Jana Kramer plays a Louisiana town’s former Miss Christmas who returns home to celebrate the annual holiday festival with her mother (Moira Kelly) and her grandparents (Dee Wallace, Barry Bostwick), only to discover romance with her former Mr. Christmas. Lifetime. Nov. 16
Josh Whitehouse and Vanessa Hudgens star in a fantasy about a medieval knight sent during the Christmas season to present-day Ohio, where he is befriended by a kind science teacher disenchanted by love. Netflix. Nov. 28
Kelley Jakle and Jake Epstein star in this romantic comedy about a toy executive who enlists her coworker’s Jewish friend to give her a crash course on Hanukkah. There’s lots of squabbling. Or is that romantic tension? Lifetime. Dec. 7
Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf star in this romance about a New York City youth choir director who gets distracted from writing a song for their Christmas show when a gifted young boy — with a handsome, widowed father — joins the choir. Hallmark Channel. Dec. 7
Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton star in this holiday romance set during the 30th anniversary of Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood. Hallmark Channel. Dec. 8
The popular Hallmark Channel ensemble series gets the yuletide movie treatment as the residents of Hope Valley celebrate the holiday spirit. Hallmark Channel. Dec. 25