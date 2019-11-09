Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Lifestyle

Holiday Stories 2019

christmas-pattern-animation.gif
(Genesia Ting / Los Angeles Times)
By THE TIMES STAFF
Nov. 9, 2019
3 AM
Share
1

If you’re like us, you wait until the last-minute to do your holiday shopping. And then you’re grouchy because you didn’t get to do all the things you dream about doing during the holidays such as showing off at the pop-up ice skating rink in Santa Monica, heading to the Grove for the annual Christmas tree lighting or throwing a holiday cookie exchange. Or just not being so stressed out! So let’s resolve now to get our holiday shopping out of the way. Here’s inspiration to help you enjoy the season’s tidings:

gift guide buttons-04.png
See Gift Guide →
gift guide buttons-02.png
See Holiday DIY Crafts →
candy cane buttons.png

2
Why you need to start holiday shopping early, as a gift to yourself

READ STORY →

la-hm-gg-opening-essay.JPG
(Ben Kirchner / For The Times)

3
California chic: 3 ways to decorate a cactus for Christmas

READ STORY →

cactus.jpg
(Christina House)

Advertisement

4
Nutcracker and more live theater events this season

READ STORY →

theater.jpg
(Left top: Lawrence K. Ho; bottom: Ed Krieger; Center: Reed Hutchinson; Right top: Jim Cox/South Coast Repertory; bottom: Gennia Cui;)

5
Christmas like a Kardashian and 17 other things to do this holiday season

READ STORY →

la-hm-gg-holiday-events-Downtown-SaMo-001.JPG
(Joel Marasigan)

6
Holiday craft fairs and pop-ups: For creative gift giving, shop local

READ STORY →

la-hm-gg-pop-up-shops-Winter-Fantasy.JPG
(Mary Hurlbut)

7
Our love was bashert -- that’s Yiddish, for “meant to be”

READ STORY →

la-hm-gg-la-affairs-20191103.JPG
(Ben Kirchner / For The Times)

Lifestyle
Gift Guide 2019
cover_artwork_horizontal.png
Lifestyle
Gift Guide 2019
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times’ 2019 holiday gift guide, where our editors and writers are sharing their favorite gifts to give -- and receive!

Share
Lifestyle
Newsletter
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter
THE TIMES STAFF