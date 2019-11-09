Holiday Stories 2019

If you’re like us, you wait until the last-minute to do your holiday shopping. And then you’re grouchy because you didn’t get to do all the things you dream about doing during the holidays such as showing off at the pop-up ice skating rink in Santa Monica, heading to the Grove for the annual Christmas tree lighting or throwing a holiday cookie exchange. Or just not being so stressed out! So let’s resolve now to get our holiday shopping out of the way. Here’s inspiration to help you enjoy the season’s tidings: