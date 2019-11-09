California chic: 3 ways to decorate a cactus for Christmas

Why should fir trees have all the fun?

Seasonal succulents put a stylish and sustainable Southern California spin on the traditional trimming of the tree and offer an edgy alternative to ye olde Christmas classic — or perhaps a new twist for party decor.

Real or faux is up to you, and there are pros and cons to both.

A real cactus is a living investment in naturally chic home decor that will only look lovelier over time. However, large plants can be pricey — and prickly. (Something to consider if you will have kids and pets frolicking throughout your house during the holidays.) Decorating downsides include: limited decor options and the extra care required when embellishing to avoid harming yourself or the plant.

Faux cactuses are easier to work with but can fall short of looking real. Prices for faux cacti vary according to size, design and seasonal sales. Once decorated, the faux trees can be stored for next year or undecorated and returned to year-round service. Another plus: You can’t kill a fake plant with spray paint, hot glue, glitter or by poking them with wire.

For the purposes of a family (and pet) friendly project, we picked a faux 3-foot Saguaro-style cactus from a local craft store and decorated it three ways.