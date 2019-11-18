Sundae School pop-up brings fashion, cannabis to downtown L.A. through Sunday

Sundae School, the 2-year-old unisex smokewear label that earlier this year expanded into branded cannabis, has opened a pop-up shop in a downtown Los Angeles art gallery that showcases both sides of its growing business and a slate of weed-friendly events and activities. through Sunday.

Called Sundae Cave, it includes several racks of the fall and winter 2019 collection, a range of exclusive pop-up pieces, a display shelf of cannabis products and a cave-like corner appointed in faux moss, artificial turf, green plastic curtains and grassy-green beanbag chairs. Just outside is a “smoking alley” for those inclined to spark up.

Sundae School co-founders Mia Park and Dae Lim say the cave-themed pop-up space references the allegory of Plato’s Cave and the quest for enlightenment. (Sundae School)

Label co-founders Mia Park and Dae Lim explained that the pop-up’s name and decor reference the allegory of Plato’s Cave (a highbrow stoner reference if ever there was one) and the notion of cannabis use in the pursuit of enlightenment. “This whole space was created to get people to think about why they’re smoking, what they’re smoking and, ultimately, how they integrate it into their lifestyle,” Park said.

Lim added that they also wanted to stress the community-building aspect of cannabis by holding a series of workshops over the course of the 10-day pop-up, which kicked off during the weekend with a screen-printing workshop (on Saturday) and an ashtray-making pottery class (Sunday) and continues this week with a tea ceremony, a tasting series, a DJ set and a chance to add limited-edition patches to your clothing. (Aside from a small materials fee for the pottery class, the programs are free, but tickets must be ordered online in advance through Eventbrite.)

Sundae School’s branded cannabis can be ordered through MedMen to be delivered to the pop-up shop, which is open through Nov. 24. (Sundae School)

Sundae School’s wearable wares can be purchased on site. Visitors interested in the label’s cannabis-containing products, including its bestselling .3-gram pre-rolled dogwalker joints (so-called because their smaller size means they last about as long as it takes to walk the dog), can order them for free delivery to the pop-up through a partnership with the MedMen dispensary chain.

Other partners and sponsors in the pop-up include Sackville, Old Pal and G Pen, the last of which is set to host a closing-night dab-bar demonstration.

It’s also, it turns out, a chance for the city’s fashion and cannabis communities to meet the new kids on the block, because Lim and Park, who launched the line in New York in 2017, relocated it — and themselves — to Los Angeles two months ago.

Sundae School pop-up shop, 110 Winston St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.