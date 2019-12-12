Maison Margiela fragrances and Please Do Not Enter pop up at South Coast Plaza

With names such as Lazy Sunday Morning and By the Fireplace, the Maison Margiela fragrances are designed to evoke a very specific sensibility. For example, its top-selling Jazz Club is meant to recall heady cocktails and cigars from Brooklyn, circa 2013.

Now the brand’s 15 fragrances are at the heart of a holiday pop-up at South Coast Plaza, where shoppers can customize labels “to create their own memories,” said Laura Azaria, senior vice president of marketing at Maison Margiela Fragrances, which is owned by L’Oréal. The 1,000-square-foot pop-up is dedicated exclusively to the fragrances from the Maison Margiela brand, which was founded by Belgian designer Martin Margiela. The label has long been known for its avant-garde approach to fashion. Designer John Galliano is Maison Margiela’s current creative director.

Azaria said the pop-up will include the brand’s newest scent, Springtime in the Park. (The white cotton pouch that houses the bottle can be embellished with a photo.) Prices run from $25 to $126. The pop-up runs through January.

Also, if you’re at South Coast Plaza, you might drop by the pop-up from downtown Los Angeles-based concept store Please Do Not Enter, known for its highly curated fashion, accessory and art offerings. Founders Emmanuel Renoird and Nicolas Libert are noted art collectors. The pop-up pops down on Jan. 12.

Advertisement

South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, southcoastplaza.com

Lord Jones

CBD brand Lord Jones opens a couple of Los Angeles pop-ups, including the one pictured is at Westfield Century City. (Lord Jones)

Los Angeles-based luxury CBD brand Lord Jones aims to ease some of the more irksome aspects of the holiday season by hosting its first L.A. pop-ups. The two separate outposts, Lord Jones cofounder Robert Rosenheck said, will serve as a way for people curious about CBD to stop by and ask questions.

“Our brand has been on the forefront of the CBD movement, and our mission continues to normalize and destigmatize cannabis,” said Rosenheck, adding that Lord Jones was the first CBD brand to be carried at Sephora.

The new pop-ups, which run through Jan. 5, will offer Lord Jones products such as its High CBD Body Lotion and Bath Salts as well as its new Lord Jones X Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream, created with the luxury shoe designer and designed to take the soreness out of high-heel-wearing feet. Lord Jones cofounder Cindy Capobianco said the multitasking Royal Oil, which contains 1,000 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, is “a must for the CBD purist in need of a higher dose of holiday chill.” Prices range from $60 to $100.

Advertisement

Lord Jones pop-ups, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., and Westfield Topanga, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., lordjones.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

Actress-producer Sarah Jessica Parker collaborated on a backpack with Samsonite. (Samsonite)

It’s been a creatively busy time for actress-producer Sarah Jessica Parker — and for things that have nothing to do with entertainment. Over the past few months, Parker has launched a sunglass collection through Sunglass Hut and a bag offering through luggage retailer Samsonite.

The bag, the Carried Away Convertible (a nod to her Carrie Bradshaw character on “Sex and the City”), can be worn five ways, including as a shoulder bag, crossbody bag and backpack. It also comes with a detachable clutch. The SJP X Sunglass Hut collection is one style in five colorways, inspired by Parker’s favorite pair of sunglasses from the 1990s.

“I have been adamant about finding this special holy grail frame,” she wrote in a media release. “I’ve always loved sunglasses and being able to finally design my own capsule collection was a dream. No matter what you wear, sunglasses will always make you look and feel better.”

The bag is $245 and the shades are $159. Items are available at sjpbysarahjessicaparker.com as well as sunglasshut.com and shop.samsonite.com.

Calamigos Dry Goods

Calamigos Ranch in Malibu is the inspiration behind a new customizable knitwear line from the scion of the family who owns the property. (Brandon Battaglia)

Calamigos Ranch in Malibu is known for its rustic-chic weddings and other events. Now Co-Chief Executive Garrett Gerson, whose family has owned the spread since the mid-1930s, has used his fashion experience to launch a line of on-demand and sustainable knitwear grounded in a West Coast aesthetic.

“It’s probably the only fashion line that is sustainable, customizable, 3D-knitted and made in Malibu,”said Gerson, who formerly owned the contemporary line Sjobeck Malibu.

Launched in November, Calamigos Dry Goods encompasses sweaters, scarves, pillows and blankets that can be rendered in any one of several colors and prints and also can be monogrammed.

Advertisement

“We wanted to launch something that was eco-friendly but could also give our guests a hand in participating in designing the product,” said Gerson, adding that the products are made from a cotton-merino wool blend that is “biodegradable if it finds its way into a landfill.”

“There is zero impact on our environment yet it doesn’t affect the quality or the design,” he said.

The line now has two styles each of men’s and women’s sweaters, a scarf, a blanket and two pillows. The sweaters are priced at $178, and the blankets are $290. Customization takes five to 14 days. Selections can be ordered onsite at the ranch (327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu) or at calamigosdrygoods.com.

Beams

Tokyo-based retail brand Beams Japan brings a selection of fashion, accessory and lifestyle products to Fred Segal on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. (Fred Segal Sunset)

If a kimono jacket designed for the outdoors sounds like a wardrobe must-have, it might be worth perusing the offerings at the Beams Japan pop-up at Fred Segal Sunset. (The connection between the Fred Segal name and Beams goes back to 2011 but, according to a representative, this is the first time Beams has brought its curated collection to the U.S.) The new pop-up runs through Jan. 12.

Beams has an eight-story store in Tokyo selling intriguing fashion, accessory and lifestyle products, and it has brought an array of pieces to Los Angeles. The list includes lacquer soup bowls, bath salts made from the oils of cypress trees in Japan’s snow-capped mountains and patchwork jackets. Yo Shitara, president of Beams, was in Los Angeles in mid-November for the official opening, describing Fred Segal Sunset as “the spiritual home of Los Angeles style and culture.” Prices for the collection run across the spectrum, from $10 blotting papers for the skin to upwards of $800 for the outdoor kimono jackets.

Beams Japan pop-up, Fred Segal Sunset, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, fredsegal.com

Choose Love

Buy essentials for refugees in need at the L.A. pop-up Choose Love. (Linnea Stephan / Choose Love)

Here’s a worthwhile alternative to the rampant consumerism that defines the holidays: ensuring refugees across the world have what they need. Help Refugees, a 4-year-old British nonprofit that supports the work of refugee aid groups in Europe, the Middle East and Mexico, opened Choose Love, a pop-up shop in Los Angeles. Customers can buy blankets, tents, shoes and toiletries that are then sent to displaced people.

“There are a lot of people who feel they are very lucky to have the things they need and would like to do something for someone else, especially people who don’t even have the basics,” said Josie Naughton, chief executive of Help Refugees.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Choose Love store — celebrities at the early December opening included James Corden and Billy Porter — is organized by sections: Arrival, Shelter and Future. Customers can spend $5 for a hot meal; $50 for water drops; and $150 toward an apartment and a new life. Naughton and her team then arrange for the products or service to be allocated to one of about 120 refugee aid groups in Serbia, France, Greece, Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is a movement that’s accessible to everyone,” Naughton said. “Kids are coming in with their pocket money and buying a bundle of firewood for a family somewhere. Human beings everywhere have exactly the same needs.”

The Choose Love pop-up will be open until Dec. 24.

Choose Love pop-up, 611 La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, choose.love