Lifestyle

Everlane will sell leggings for the first time. And they’re sustainable

Everlane Perform Legging
Everlane’s Perform Legging ($58), which launches Jan. 22, ticks both the athleisure and sustainability boxes.
(Everlane)
By Adam TschornDeputy Fashion Editor 
Jan. 16, 2020
1:13 PM
San Francisco-based etailer Everlane is keying into two of the biggest trends in the apparel market — athleisure and sustainability — with its soon-to-launch leggings.

Dropping online Jan. 22 (there’s a waitlist at everlane.com), the Perform Legging is a high-waisted exercise in minimalism with fewer seams, muted colors (ink gray, black, a shade of taupe called lichen and a terra cotta hue dubbed brandy rose) and nary a stripe or geometric cutout (both of which, let’s face it, make most leggings look like something that belongs on a race track).

A model wearing Everlane’s Perform Legging
A model wears the soon-to-drop Everlane Perform Legging ($58).
(Everlane)

The dialed-down design and neutral colors will make the new legging a valuable utility player in an era of ceaseless multi-tasking, while the moisture-wicking performance fabric — made from 58% recycled nylon and dyed at a Bluesign-certified facility without using harmful chemicals — will make it an appealing choice for those worried about the future of the big blue marble we all live on.

Also adding to the appeal? The price tag. At $58, Everlane’s Perform Legging comes in just under the opening price point for Lululemon ($59) and substantially less than either Alo Yoga ($78) or Athleta ($89).

Adam Tschorn
Deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a BA in philosophy and an MA in journalism makes him well-qualified to watch fashion shows and ask: “Why?”
