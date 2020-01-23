Lunar New Year: How the Year of the Rat is inspiring design trends

Spoonflower.com White Rats print on pillow cover by Meduzy, $37 at (Spoonflower)

When we usher in the Year of the Rat on Chinese New Year — celebrated Jan. 25 through Feb. 8 — with firecrackers, feasts and traditional gifts, we will also celebrate the start of a new lunar cycle.

Legend holds that when the Jade Emperor was establishing the order of the 12-year zodiac cycle, he threw a party and told all the animals that their place in the lunar lineup would correspond with their arrival to his event, according to ChineseNewYear.net: The clever rat hitched a ride on the back of the ox and then leaped ahead of the beast when they arrived at the threshold — securing his place for all eternity in the No. 1 spot.

According to zodiac astrology, people born in years of the rat — 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936 — are characterized by optimism, energy and likability. Words such as charming, organized, hardworking, clever and adaptable are used to describe lunar rats. They are also associated with new beginnings, midnight hours and the dawn of a new day.

Here’s a look at how the Year of the Rat is embraced by designers in iPhone cases, fabric prints, fashion accessories and more:

For the nursery

Minted.com Baby rat print, part of artist Cass Loh’s baby animal series, $93 at (Minted )

Eye-catching tote

ToryBurch.com. Tory Burch handbag, inspired by the Lunar New Year, $498 at (Tory Burch)

Elevate those envelopes

Minted.com, are recognized by the U.S. Postal service and can be used for mail originating in the United States. The origami stamps, 20 for $36.99 by artist Tracy Wagner at, are recognized by the U.S. Postal service and can be used for mail originating in the United States. (Minted)

Accent wall

Rat pack wallpaper, $60 by DianasCraftingCorner at Spoonflower.com (Spoonflower)

Double take

White Rats print on pillow cover by Meduzy, $37 at Spoonflower.com (Spoonflower)

Golden touch

Nordstrom.com Baccarat Zodiac lead crystal rat, $320 at (Nordstrom)

For the journey ahead

Society6.com Muroidea Rat Tarot-inspired iPhone case, $35.99 by Midio at (Society6)

Step into the new year

Toms.com Year of the Rat women’s classic (and super comfy) slip ons by Toms, $54.95 at (John Duarte / TOMS)

Rest easy

Society6.com A white rat — with the pinkest ears and nose — adorns this watercolor floral comforter, $119.99 by Olechka at (Society6)

At hand

Society6.com This Rats Aren’t Evil carryall pouch is by artist and designer Sophie Corrigan, $16.99, at (Society6)

Say cheese