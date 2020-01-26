Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
2020 Grammys: Fashion hits and misses from the red carpet

Jameela Jamil, from left, Lizzo and Billy Porter on the Grammy Awards red carpet.   (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Lizzo is 100% glamour in this white-hot Atelier Versace gown accessorized with a faux fur stole that includes Swarovski crystal straps. It’s a throwback to Old Hollywood glamour.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Jameela Jamil arrives in style in this stunning Georges Chakra blue and black strapless matte pailette shingle tiered ballgown. It’s one of our favorites.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Ariana Grande has a fairy-tale moment in her voluminous Giambattista Valli dove-gray gown with tulle for days. She’s a major red-carpet standout for all the right reasons.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Gwen Stefani wows on the Grammys red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana minidress incorporating shells that her partner, Blake Shelton, collected over the years.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Yola is a red-carpet standout in a custom fuchsia sequin fringe gown by Christian Siriano.
  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Diplo continues his western-style run with this black suit and white shirt with a silver-tipped collar.  (Getty Images)
Hit: Lil Nas X pulls out all the cowboy vibes in this custom hot-pink Versace suit, accessorized with jewelry by Versace and John Hardy.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Billie Eilish is exactly herself — and that’s a good thing — in a custom Gucci look with matching statement nails.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
On the fence: “Pose” star Billy Porter usually stands out on the red carpet for all the best reasons. For the Grammys, he arrived in a blue, crystal-fringe flared jumpsuit with matching cropped jacket from Baja East by Scott Studenberg and a mechanically retracting fringe bucket hat made in collaboration with Sarah Sokol. It was a decidedly matador look, which left us wondering exactly what the fashion category was.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Ricky Rebel left little to the imagination by wearing chaps with a view. The look left us scratching our heads.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Maggie Rogers arrives in a vintage star-embellished gown by Chanel with glittering star earrings to complete her standout look. We’re all about the stars!
  (Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
Hit: Sophie Turner, pictured with Joe Jonas, brings her fashion A-game to the carpet in a sequined-top minidress from Louis Vuitton.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Shawn Mendes arrives in a magenta-hued suit by Louis Vuitton, perfectly tapping into one of the color trends we saw on Sunday’s red carpet.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Finneas O’Connell wears a velvet Gucci smoking jacket and trousers for a sophisticated and upscale look. Sister Billie Eilish also wore a look by the brand.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Red-carpet regulars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got glammed up for the Grammys. She was in a custom Ralph & Russo look and he wore Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX. Chopra’s dress included a plunging neckline, crystal embellishments and long fringe on her sleeves. She completed her look by adding more than $1 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewels.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Camila Cabello gives all sorts of princess vibes in a black, ruffled Versace gown. And we approve!  (Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
On the fence: Ben Platt, usually a style standout, looks as if he stepped straight off a deck of cards in an argyle jacket and black trousers from Balmain.  (Matt Sayles / Invision/AP)
Hit: James Blake perfectly nails a modern red-carpet vibe in this comfortable-looking printed kimono by Yohji Yamamoto.
  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Tove Lo shows a flash of the popular pink hue in a vintage, all-business suit by Vivienne Westwood.
  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Anderson .Paak keeps it simple in a blue Gucci suit, with a white shirt and loafers to match.
  (Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
Hit: Last year’s best new artist winner, Dua Lipa, offers a chic Grammys look in a white silk crop top and floor-length skirt by Alexander Wang.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Rosalía is red hot in a leather Alexander McQueen dress with a fringe detail, along with a trio of braided belts wrapping her torso.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Heidi Klum is on board with the plunging neckline theme — and a red-carpet standout — in an embellished Dundas gown, paired with a necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.
  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
On the fence: FKA twigs vamps it up in a custom Ed Marler dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and antique jewelry from Bentley & Skinner. We see where she was going with this look. We’re just not sure about the end result.  (Getty Images)
By Kevin Smothers
Jan. 26, 2020
8:22 PM
We’re deep into the latest awards season, and here comes something a little different: the outrageous, over-the-top and designer fashion from the always-entertaining celebrities and musicians who attend the Grammy Awards, held this year at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Alicia Keys returned as host for the second year, and we’re more than excited about what the nominees, winners and presenters of the 62nd Grammys brought to the evening in terms of style. Major red-carpet standouts included Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, but they were by no means the only ones.

Follow along as we bring you our latest round of sartorial hits and misses as well as those picks from our new-kid-on-the-block category, On the Fence.

Hit: Lizzo
482439_ET_Grammy_Awards_Arrivals_AJS__0890-720095-720160.jpg
Lizzo arriving at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Hit: Ariana Grande has a fairy-tale moment in her voluminous Giambattista Valli dove-gray gown with enough tulle for days. She’s a major red-carpet standout for all the right reasons.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Hit: Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes
Hit: Shawn Mendes arrives in a magenta-hued suit by Louis Vuitton, perfectly tapping into one of the color trends we saw on Sunday’s red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Miss: Ricky Rebel
Ricky Rebel
Miss: Ricky Rebel left little to the imagination by wearing chaps with a view. The look left us scratching our heads.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

On the Fence:
Billy Porter
On the fence: “Pose” star Billy Porter usually stands out on the red carpet for all the best reasons. For the Grammys, he arrived in a blue, crystal-fringe flared jumpsuit with matching cropped jacket from Baja East by Scott Studenberg and a mechanically retracting fringe bucket hat made in collaboration with Sarah Sokol. It was a decidedly matador look, which left us wondering exactly what the fashion category was.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Kevin Smothers