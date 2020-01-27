11 Images
2020 Grammys: fashion hits and misses
The best and worst fashion on the 2020 Grammys red carpet.
Jameela Jamil, from left, Lizzo and Billy Porter at the Grammy Awards red carpet with the best and worst fashion. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Lizzo is 100% glamour in this white-hot Atelier Versace gown accessorized with a faux fur stole that includes Swarovski crystal straps. It’s a throwback to Old Hollywood glamour. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Jameela Jamil arrives in style in this stunning Georges Chakra blue and black strapless matte pailette shingle tiered ballgown. It’s one of our favorites. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Ariana Grande has a fairy-tale moment in her voluminous Giambattista Valli dove-gray gown with enough tulle for days. She’s a major red-carpet standout for all the right reasons. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Gwen Stefani wows on the Grammys red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that incorporated shells her partner Blake Shelton collected over the years. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Yola is a red-carpet standout by wearing a custom fuchsia sequin fringe gown by Christian Siriano.
Hit: Diplo continues his western-style run with this black suit and white shirt with a silver-tipped collar. (Getty Images)
Hit: Lil Nas X pulls out all the cowboy vibes in this custom hot-pink Versace suit, accessorized with jewelry by Versace and John Hardy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Billie Eilish is exactly herself – and that’s a good thing – in a custom Gucci look with matching statement nails. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
On the fence: “Pose” star Billy Porter usually stands out on the red carpet for all the best reasons. For the Grammys, he arrived in a blue, crystal-fringe flared jumpsuit with matching cropped jacket from Baja East by Scott Studenberg and a mechanically-retracting fringe bucket hat made in collaboration with Sarah Sokol. It was a decidedly matador look, which left us wondering exactly what the fashion category was. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Ricky Rebel left little to the imagination by wearing chaps with a view. The look left us scratching our heads. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
