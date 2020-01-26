Musicians, stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammys

The mood was celebratory but somber during the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday after news broke earlier in the day that Lakers star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among the nine on board who died.

But Bryant, the iconic basketball player who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was front and center at the Grammys, which took place inside the team’s home base: Staples Center. Grammy producers quickly added a tribute to honor the late basketball great alongside slain rapper Nipsey Hussle during the ceremony.

Outside the downtown L.A. arena, Angelenos gathered to pay their respects to the basketball luminary. Stars participating in the Grammys ceremony were in the midst of a dress rehearsal when news of Bryant’s death began to circulate.

Multi-Grammy winning artist Alicia Keys opened the show with some heartfelt words for Bryant, saying: “We’re all feeling crazy sadness... because Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.”

Advertisement

Here’s what other stars had to say at the Grammys, which will be updated throughout the evening.

Lizzo: “Tonight is for Kobe.”