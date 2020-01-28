The coolest place to do yoga in LA? How about the 70th floor with a DTLA view

An acupuncture pop up, stream New York’s most cultish class, sky-high yoga and a way to pay it forward with a massage: Here are a few ways to keep on top of those wellness goals.

Elite Pilates studio Erika Bloom Pilates is launching its 2020 Master Practitioner Bi-Coastal Pop-Up Series next week by bringing Jill Blakeway to its Brentwood location: Blakeway is a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine, who has three clinics in New York and founded the acupuncture program at the NYU Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Bloom said that inviting Blakeway to helm a Los Angeles pop-up was aligned with her own approach; her Pilates studios already offer acupuncture services.

A pop-up at Erika Bloom Pilates features New York doctor of Chinese medicine and acupuncture Jill Blakeway. (Erika Bloom Pilates)

Advertisement

“Jill is evidence-based in her treatments,” said Bloom. “We want to offer alternative practices, but ones that have science behind them.”

Blakeway, author of the 2019 book, “Energy Medicine: The Science and Mystery of Healing,” says her sessions offer “an energetic version of acupuncture.

“We diagnose within Chinese medicine and look at how one system of the body interacts with another,” she said. Treatments encompass acupuncture, breath work, visualization and recommending herbal and dietary regimens and lifestyle changes. Blakeway will be in Los Angeles through Jan. 30, and again from March 9-13: $250 for an hour-long session. Private Pilates class before or after is $130 an hour.

Info: At Erika Bloom Pilates, 11611 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 545. For bookings and information, call (212) 288-3410 or email info@erikabloom.com, erikabloompilates.com

Advertisement

::

Evening yoga classes 70 stories high will take place in February and March in downtown Los Angeles (OUE Skyspace)

OUE Skyspace, the observation deck and event space at the top of the U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles, kicks off its evening yoga events in February.

The hour-long classes, run by an instructor from the neighboring Soho Yoga studio, will precede time to mingle, enjoy the views and take a ride on the SkySlide, a 45-foot, glass-enclosed slide outside the building, 1,000 feet up from the street. The classes are typically a yoga flow-type class, with a focus on breathing and flexibility.

Info: Classes are at 6 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 18 and March 17, on the 70th floor at the U.S. Bank Tower, 6333 W. 5th St. Tickets are $30 for class and unlimited SkySlide rides at oue-skyspace.com

::

Taryn Toomey, the New York-based fitness trainer whose “the Class” workout has a near-obsessive fan base, is bringing her signature moves to living rooms everywhere.

Classes from Toomey’s Tribeca studio are now being streamed three times a day, and in the next few months will expand to an hourly schedule. “We want to cover both coasts and all time zones,” said Toomey.

Advertisement

The Class — variously described as “cathartic” and “transformative,” uses repetitive movements across plyometrics and calisthenics to a specifically curated playlist for a full physical and mental workout.

“It took a long time to come to terms with the idea of creating a digital platform to get the work of the Class to as many people as possible,” said Toomey. “There’s something powerful about knowing that there are hundreds of people all over the country doing the same workout at the same time. It feels palpable, and it holds the student accountable.”

Info: $400 a year or $40 a month. 30-day free trial. digitalstudio.theclass.com

::

The idea behind Lifehood, a new massage studio in Culver City, is that you’d feel so good when leaving that you will want to pass on the happy vibes to someone else.

The newly opened Lifehood in Culver City is a massage studio that encourages customers to ‘love it forward’ by gifting a treatment, often anonymously. (Elizabeth Daniels)

“We are based on the principles of movement, kindness and loving it forward,” said Amy Krofchick, founder of Lifehood, which opened this month. The 1,600-square-foot massage studio operates as others, offering a menu of chair or table massages — be that Swedish, deep tissue and lymphatic drainage. Clients are then encouraged to “love-it-forward” by gifting a massage to anyone in their circle or to “to celebrate unsung heroes from volunteer groups or nurses,” said Krofchick. “You can gift anonymously to someone who may be in need of some love.”

“The cycle can then continue,” said Krofchick. “We intend to spark a kindness revolution, from ‘What do I get’ to ‘What can I give.’”