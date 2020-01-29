‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win big at Costume Designers Guild Awards

From onstage at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards, Mindy Kaling opened Tuesday’s ceremonies by explaining why she enjoyed her role as the night’s host.

“When you move to L.A., people always say, ‘Don’t you miss the seasons?’ And I’m like, ‘OK, we might not have winter but we have the best season of all: We have awards season,’” said the writer, creator and star of “The Mindy Project.”

“Secretly, this is the best [awards show] of them all,” she continued. “Clothes are what make all the other awards shows worth watching. … Because at the end of the day, the CDGAs is the only awards show that honors what truly matters — how we look on the outside.”

The black-tie affair, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, celebrated excellence in film, television and short-form costume design before an audience of 900 designers, illustrators, industry executives, filmmakers and celebrities.

“Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo), “Knives Out” (Jenny Eagan) and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Ellen Mirojnick) captured the film awards. TV winners were episodes of “Schitt’s Creek” (Debra Hanson), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Donna Zakowska), “Game of Thrones” (Michele Clapton) and “The Masked Singer” (Marina Toybina). The short-form award went to the United Airlines commercial “Star Wars Wing Walker” (Christopher Lawrence).

“I’m going to try to stay calm, so I don’t have a baby today,” said a visibly pregnant Toybina as she picked up her award.

Also honored were Charlize Theron, receiving the Spotlight Award; Adam McKay, the Distinguished Collaborator Award; Michael Kaplan, the Career Achievement Award and Mary Ellen Fields, the Distinguished Service Award.

The star-studded parade of presenters included John Lithgow, Catherine O’Hara, Adam Scott, Jennifer Beals, Constance Wu, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Nathalie Emmanuel, Julia Butters, Kathryn Newton, Tan France, Eliza Coupe, Lucy Punch and James Scully.

Called “the reigning king of American absurdity” by presenters Wu and “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria, McKay began his acceptance by joking, “I do indeed love to collaborate. Am I distinguished at it? That’s debatable.”

Fields of Bill Hargate Costumes, makers of thousands of costumes including last year’s Oscar winner for costume design, “Black Panther,” acknowledged her teammates, saying, “There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team.’”

In introducing his costar in “Bombshell,” Lithgow said, “At first glance, Charlize seems like proof that life isn’t fair. Born with a siren’s beauty, crackling talent and razor-sharp instincts, she appears ready-made for stardom.” He then called Theron’s “rare ferocity” her “secret sauce.”

For her part, the Academy Award winner thanked the many costume designers on her films. “Clothes have always been a part of my storytelling,” she said. “I love when what you wear says more in a moment than what words can ever say.”

J.J. Abrams presented the night’s final award to Kaplan, known for his work on “Blade Runner,” “Burlesque,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Fight Club” and many more films, in addition to “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” blockbusters.

“Apparently [Kaplan] was reluctant to accept this award tonight out of fear that people might misconstrue this honor as some sort of farewell,” joked Abrams. “But anyone who knows Michael knows one thing: He is never going to retire — because he is immortal.”

Here is the list of CDGA winners:

Contemporary film

“Knives Out,” Jenny Eagan

Period film

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

Sci-fi/fantasy film

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Ellen Mirojnick

Contemporary television

“Schitt’s Creek,” “The Dress” episode, Debra Hanson

Period television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” episode, Donna Zakowska

Sci-fi/fantasy television

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne” episode, Michele Clapton

Variety, reality competition, live television

“The Masked Singer,” “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” episode, Marina Toybina

Short-form design

United Airlines, “Star Wars Wing Walker” (commercial), Christopher Lawrence